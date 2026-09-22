“Instagram Reality”: 54 Wildly Edited Photos That Prove You Shouldn’t Trust What You See Online

Many people are constantly glued to their phones and let social media consume their lives. It’s no shocker that they are far out of touch with reality. They also become obsessed with the unrealistic beauty standards on social media. Editing every photo turns into a daily habit.
But some take it to extreme lengths and look almost unrecognizable. Well, the Instagram Reality community exposes these photoshop fails, and they honestly look ridiculous. We compiled the most outrageous ones for you, so just scroll down and check them out!
#1 There’s No Way. 200k Followers And Comments Full Of Men Who Believe It’s Real
Image source: peroxidexo
#2 Im At A Lost For Words
Image source: the1975-shewayout
#3 Post vs. Live
Image source: lt1125
Since the digital revolution, social media has grown in popularity rapidly. According to Statista, internet users spent an average of 141 minutes per day on social platforms, and over 5.4 billion people used social media in 2025. What started as an innocent online space for socializing with friends and family now serves many purposes.
From advertising to dating or even politics, social media is almost everywhere. Pew Research has revealed that while YouTube (84%) and Facebook (71%) are more popular, almost 50% of American adults use Instagram.
#4 Ain’t No Way 💀
Image source: arcadesugar
#5 Local Dutch Politician – Party Website vs. Local Newspaper Headshot
Image source: ShaiHuludTheMaker
#6 Why Go On TV When You Post Like This
Image source: HarryShake
While these sites help you socialize, there’s no denying that extensive usage has caused a lot of damage. It has also created unrealistic beauty standards, and sadly, people want to conform to them, especially when celebrities and influencers do it.
The digital identity security specialists ID Crypt Global surveyed 778 18- to 25-year-olds. 33% of respondents admitted to digitally doctoring their photographs before posting them on social media. Many shared a common motivation. When the respondents were asked if they felt pressure to doctor their images to present themselves in a certain way, such as to look like celebrities and influencers, 58% answered “yes.”
A smaller group of respondents said they took more steps to edit their photos, with 18% saying they use a separate picture-editing app on their phone to alter the image before uploading.
#7 What He Posted vs. What The TV Channel Posted
Image source: youandmevsmothra
#8 Reflection Says A Whole Different Story
Image source: itssowavybaby
#9 When Did The Aliens Land
Image source: Either_Ad_5243
According to social comparison theory, individuals judge their worth by comparing themselves to others. Experts stress that people who regularly compare themselves to others may feel motivated to improve, but may also experience deep dissatisfaction and engage in destructive behavior such as lying. No wonder people often resort to editing their photos just to fit into the Instagram mold of beauty.
#10 Spot The Difference
Image source: IlIlllIIIllII
#11 This Woman Popped Up On Threads – Didn’t Disappoint
Image source: crazynesz
#12 What Is This
Image source: MentallyInThe2000s
When people compare themselves to celebrities and influencers, they often feel they are not “perfect.” They might worry that people will judge their unfiltered photos, and that fear can drive them to edit.
However, it’s strange to think that people pull off all this just to get likes and dopamine-driven validation. Psychology Today explains that our brain releases more dopamine in anticipation of an uncertain reward than it does for a guaranteed one. This is why checking our phone for notifications feels so compulsive. We’re not just seeking the reward of “likes” itself, but we’re hooked on the anticipation.
#13 Instagram vs. Reality
Image source: spooky_baby_bat
#14 She Got That Pixar Mom Look
Image source: 300teethgirl
#15 Chasing The Fountain Of Facetune
Image source: Lucky-Poem
Studies indicate a negative association between photo editing behavior on social networking sites and body satisfaction. They reveal that users who retouched their pictures reported feeling less attractive, having poorer self-esteem, and experiencing increased negative mood.
Additionally, photo editing behavior may also encourage individuals to view their body as an object, reinforcing associated risks such as body shame, depression, and eating disorders.
#16 I Know She’s Posted Here A Lot
Image source: RogueSleuth_
#17 When I Say I Had No Idea Who This Was Until The Smile Pic..just Wow What Happened To Her?
Image source: 10yearsofsolitude
#18 All Posted Within The Last Year
Image source: g00dsugar
Jane Laferla, of Cardiff’s Laferla Medical Cosmetics, told the BBC that the number of young people asking to look like they do in edited selfies, or like someone else, had increased dramatically. She explained, “It’s a huge problem impacting the mental health of young people. I’ve had girls as young as 16, sometimes even younger, bringing in photos and asking for treatment to change facial features.”
“It’s really sad. Adverts for aesthetic treatment on social media, such as the Kardashian look, are breeding insecurities and impacting mental health. It can be toxic for vulnerable young people. More individuals are exhibiting signs of body dysmorphic disorder. Aesthetic treatments are not the answer; they need professional psychological support,” she added.
#19 Being Instagrammable
Image source: plutiee
#20 Yassified Final Boss
Image source: HarryShake
#21 When The Filter Only Covers Your Face
Image source: SeleneVomerSV
The Norwegian government wanted to tackle unrealistic beauty standards, as there was a massive debate over body pressure, with a rise in body dysmorphia and low self-esteem in young people. So they passed a law in 2021 that made it illegal for celebrities and influencers to post retouched images on social media without clear, obvious labeling.
France also introduced a bill in 2024 requiring people to label images or videos generated or manipulated by AI.
#22 A Person Can Have Many Faces
Image source: HarryShake
#23 Her Feed vs. Tagged Videos
Image source: No_Accident_8719
#24 Warping Her Way To The Basket
Image source: campaxiomatic
However, psychologist, researcher, and writer Dr. Sophia Choukas-Bradley claimed that warning labels don’t really work. She cited multiple studies showing that disclaimers were ineffective at mitigating negative effects on body image. But measures are being taken to keep young children from being affected by these images on social media.
Reuters reported that countries across the globe are pushing to curb minors’ use of social media platforms including TikTok, YouTube and Meta’s Instagram and Facebook, amid mounting concerns over the impact of social media on children’s health and safety. Australia last year became the first country to ban social media for under-16s, with many others following in 2026.
#25 Confessional Look vs. Instagram
Image source: RealHousewifeofLR
#26 Faceapp Blindness Is An Epidemic
Image source: srryaboutlastnight
#27 52yr Old Gives Herself A 12yr Old Face. I Think We Can Guess What Sort Of Person She’s Seeking Attention From
Image source: BubblyBb813
Only time will tell whether this move affects their well-being. Anyway, dear pandas, that’s it from our end. We leave you to go through the rest of this ludicrous list. Feel free to share your thoughts about it in the comments below. Also, if you want to see more, you can check out this heavily edited social media pics list that we did previously!
#28 Cosplayer And Twitch Streamer
Image source: Mynamewasriver
#29 Apparently, Polka Dots Are Distorting
Image source: StarboardSeat
#30 This “Influencer” Does This All The Time And Still Claims To This Day That No Filters Are Used
Image source: SweetlyWorn
#31 The Beauty Standards In Korea Baffle Me
Image source: vanillamilkshake___
#32 AI And Filters
Image source: Catkong
#33 I Found One In The Wild
Image source: Toebeanfren
#34 This Real Ad For A Medspa In My City…
Image source: TinyCloudLife
#35 St. Paddy’s Day vs. February
Image source: lillouns
#36 Mlm Boss Babe Showing Off Her Actual Hair Volume
Image source: penguinpants1993
#37 18 Years Of Photoshop And Still Going Strong!
Image source: happhapps
#38 She Does This Constantly, And Expects People To Believe It
Image source: MrsPuff123
#39 Influencer Caught On Video
Image source: No_Accident_8719
#40 A Guy On Pinterest Stole The Photo Of An Influencer I Follow On Instagram And Photoshopped His Face Into It. Second Photo Is The Original
Image source: 300teethgirl
#41 Lying About Filtering As A “Body Positive” Influencer Is Toxic
Image source: BoxMother7273
#42 Born Without A Ribcage?
Image source: dintzii
#43 Facebook vs. Reality Extreme Edition
Image source: saulegoodman12
#44 When Influencers Think No One Will ‘Nose’ The Difference
Image source: Southern-Main7332
#45 Influencer With 11.3 Million Followers
Image source: Anyaxxxx
#46 It’s Just Angles And Lighting
Image source: biohacker_infinity
#47 Skin Texture? Never Heard Of It
Image source: National_Olive_859
#48 Claims She Doesnt Use Filters
Image source: _WeDontKnowHer_
#49 Who Needs Organs?
Image source: adumbledorablee
#50 Well, Ok
Image source: Stacie123a
#51 Oh Brother
Image source: skyofwolves
#52 Utterly Delusional. 2 Pics In 1 Day
Image source: ranoutoftalent
#53 Guys I’m Tired In The Big 2026 They’re Tryna Convince Us Noses Just Blur Into The Rest Of Our Faces If You Have The Right Lighting
Image source: mmm095
#54 Just Stumbled Upon Her Page And Scoffed, She Went From A Normal Person To A Facetune Ad
Image source: Familiar-Stomach-310
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