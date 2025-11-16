Hey Pandas, What’s The Worst Thing Someone Has Ever Told You? (Closed)

Your answer could be funny or serious. For example, the worst thing someone told me was when I found out frozen II was coming out or the time I got called invisible or unnecessary. I’ve been told God messed up on the population by accidentally adding me.
Try to stay positive; let’s cheer each other up, and don’t tear each other down!
#1
you have been grinding bored panda points for 5 months and you only have 67 points – myself to myself 😔
#2
My mother cursed me.
She and my father always had a toxic, abusive relationship. Screaming, insults, domestic violence were the norm. Then they’d both take it on me, as the oldest child. I’d get criticized, punished and humiliated almost daily, for trifles or for no reason. Bonus: I’d also get punished for my younger brother’s faults, because “you’re older and you should take care of him”. Over the years I grew bitter and resentful.
Then, one day, as my mother was screaming and trying to argue with me for nothing (as usual), I lost it. I reminded her of the countless insults she had addressed me; of the humiliating and unfair treatment I got from her. I mentioned how she was never kind or supportive with me. She started making big crosses (like you do inside a church), and wished me to be healthy and happy, and most importantly, to go through all the misfortune and unhappiness she had gone through in her life.
I felt shivers down my spine. Why would you hate your child so much?
#3
“You should dress up as a Nobody for Halloween because that’s what you are!”
-Mom, 2022
#4
dragon ball evolution was a good movie ok – my former friend
#5
I’ve been insulted, but the worse thing ever told to me was by my father. For some context, my father lies alot, pretends to have mental health issues that vary depending on whatever circumstances suit them, and has threatened suicide on several occasions for attention. While those are issues that should be taken seriously for most, my father is not one of them. Anyway…
So I was 17, 18, and my father and I went to a diner. They were talking about their new girlfriend, they had been dating a few months. They were talking about their ‘struggles’ and how Abby, my dad’s new very young girlfriend, was wonderful. Dad is going on and on about how they were thankful for Abby because a few weeks prior, they drove to Niagara falls, where my father was going to commit suicide. Whether that actually happened…. I doubt it, but they sat there for hours, and they stood on the edge of a cliff when they started thinking about Abby. About how wonderful she was, and how much she needed my dad, and how they loved her, and couldn’t inflict trauma of their suicide on Abby. Thinking of Abby and their relationship and their potential future saved his life and they were so grateful. And I’m like okay well glad that this person you’ve known for 3 months is the reason that you decided not to jump off a cliff instead of you know your kid but whatever🙄. I knew at this point that the story was bulls**t, it’s just the lack of awareness that still astounds me at times
#6
When my mother called me to tell me that she had terminal cancer, and was given under 6 months to live….and then told me that she was at the hospital because when she told my father, he had a massive ( non fatal) heart attack….I was only 32 at the time, they were both gone before I was 35….
#7
Probably when my wedding attendants admitted, at separate times, during the wedding reception that they had all “knocked boots” with my then-new husband. 6mos later I had no husband and no friends.
#8
Tw
Ew, you sh? That’s so weird.
#9
Honestly. Out of everything, idk. (So much stuff to pick from) But if you want me to pick is “Depression is not an excuse to be lazy.” That hit me like a bullet in the back. It hurt. Plus it was from someone I thought would understand. But no. They were only going on about them and their problems.
#10
Best friend told me this after a talent show. I sang for the first time in front of ppl and I didn’t sound bad. She told me that if I kept singing she would kill herself. I haven’t sang in front of groups since. I’m in 11th rn.
Also I was told by a teacher that I stupid and I didn’t have adhd and I just was cheating my way through
#11
My sister telling me I embarrass her all the time.
#12
“The North pole and south pole are the same thing because if you take a paper map you can fold it and make them tough” -My mom’s high school geography teacher with complete sincerity
#13
My friend said they were ordering Christmas presents for people, and it was mid October!!!!!!
#14
“Time for your very first day of school!”
#15
Do I have a doozy. Not just me, but to me and my classmates, two grades in total, two periods. The gym teacher needs get fired. She’s usually a rude person in general, but today she was in a mood. She continuously screams at (I’ll use initials to remain privacy) I for doing nothing wrong, and she does this thing called “pocket check” before we go into the locker rooms to make sure we don’t have things like our phones and stuff. A had a lump of trash in his pocket and got yelled at for it. He wasn’t even trying to sneak it in or anything, he forgot he had it in his pocket. Then oh boy she really said “Tomorrow we’re doing the pacer test and if any one of you stops before 20, everyone is starting over.” Exuse me what??? And then she said “and after the pacer test nobody gets a break if you stop then you go immediately to exersize” and at that point it should be abuse. Cause she also said to first period according to my friends in her first period that she was yelling at 8th grade for doing something that 7th period did, and 8th grade did nothing wrong. And then in 2nd period, which I’m in, she wad yelling at our entire period because 1st period were being jerks?? And then she made 7th grade do sprints, which is basically the pacer test on steroids, just because someone in 7th grade didn’t do a warm up exercise correctly. I hope she gets fired.
#16
I love kanye west -my lil bro
