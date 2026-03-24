Through Handwritten Letters, One Artist Is Creating A Wave Of Love Across The World

There’s something quietly radical about receiving a letter these days. Not an email, not a notification, not a blinking red dot demanding attention—but a real envelope, chosen, touched, and sent with intention. In a world that moves faster than we can process, the Snail Mail Art Club invites us to slow down again. To hold something. To feel something. To remember what it means to be personally reached.
Created by artist and illustrator Amanda Oleander, known for her emotionally honest work about love, relationships, and everyday intimacy, the project grew out of something deeply personal. What began as a quiet habit of collecting handwritten cards and sending thoughtful letters has evolved into a global exchange of art and connection.
More info: Instagram | amandaoleander.com
It all started with a lifelong habit of saving and sending meaningful letters
For Amanda, the Snail Mail Art Club didn’t start as a business idea. It started as a feeling.
“Since I was a little girl, I’ve always cherished the handwritten cards I received, and I’ve been collecting them ever since,” she shared in an interview with Bored Panda. “Writing letters and cards has always held a special place in my heart…” she added.
Over the years, that love turned into something tangible—a growing personal archive of custom greeting cards, stamps, and stickers, each one carefully chosen and sent to family and friends on special occasions.
What changed wasn’t the feeling, but the scale. What was once personal slowly opened outward, becoming something others could be part of too.
“Everybody’s handwriting is like a fingerprint… You can see the mess, the misspellings… You can see if they were in a hurry or if they’re calm or if they’re agitated… There’s so much that seeps through… Every handwriting has a soul in a way that you don’t get through typing things out.”
Each envelope brings together art, handwritten words, and small collectible pieces
At its core, the Snail Mail Art Club is a simple but powerful idea: art shouldn’t only live on screens.
“The Snail Mail Art Club is a way for me to merge art and snail mail,” Amanda explained to us. “I launched the club this past November, and the response was incredible… It became clear that many people are yearning for this kind of connection.”
Each month, members receive a new archival-quality art print delivered straight to their mailbox, along with a handwritten letter filled with thoughts, inspirations, updates, and lessons learned.
For those wanting to collect more, there’s also the option to receive a monthly collectible sticker and a coloring page printed on sturdy cardstock—designed to be used as postcards, ready to be sent forward and shared again.
What arrives in the mailbox is designed to be opened slowly, not quickly forgotten
In a mailbox usually filled with bills and things meant to be discarded, this tiny package stands out immediately. It’s not something to rush through. It invites a slower kind of attention—to open, to read, to sit with for a moment. And more often than not, it becomes something worth keeping.
It’s also part of something larger. As Amanda puts it, “There’s a snail mail revival happening,” and that shift is easy to recognize here—this growing desire for something more personal, more tangible.
There’s no noise around it. No notifications or endless scrolling. Just a quiet exchange, something made with care, sent out into the world, and received with intention.
Even though it travels globally, the connection it creates feels deeply personal
These letters move across countries and cultures, but what they carry feels so simple and yet so familiar.
The artwork and words aren’t trying to reach everyone in the same way. They come from lived moments—small reflections, honest thoughts, things noticed and felt in everyday life. And that’s where the deepest connection happens, quietly.
There’s something comforting in that. A reminder that even without knowing each other, there are shared feelings that don’t need much explanation. Sometimes it’s the most personal things that feel the most recognizable.
At the center of it all is a simple idea: create and share everything with love
At the heart of the project is a simple guiding principle: do everything with love.
“If something is done with love, then you know that you’re doing it right,” Amanda said. It’s something she returns to often, and not just in her work, but in how she moves through the world. “I always think, how can I do this with love? Or how can I look at something with love?”
That question quietly shapes everything—from the artwork to the letters themselves.
This isn’t about scale, speed, or perfection. It’s about creating something real. About sending a small piece of care into someone else’s life—and trusting that it will land where it’s meant to. Because beneath all the noise, many of us are craving the same thing: connection that feels real, tangible, and made with care.
“I make waves by creating artwork… by leading with love… by sharing what I love through art.”
It’s a quiet reminder that even the smallest acts of care can travel far, and that heart to heart, we all speak the same language.
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