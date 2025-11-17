30 Times People Received A Lot More Chaos Than Was Advertised, Thanks To Instacart

by

Instacart is an American company that operates a pick-up and delivery service in the United States and Canada, which runs via a website and mobile app.

The idea is simple: a person selects products from participating retailers, and an independent contractor, also known as a shopper, picks up the items and delivers them.

However, the reality is much more chaotic. As the subreddit r/InstacartShoppers shows, the interactions on the platform can get quite funny, weird, infuriating, and even creepy.

#1 That’s A New One

Image source: RingIndustries

#2 Tips Pay The Bills But This

Image source: 2sp00ked4u

#3 Had A Delivery That Was Just 4 20lb Cat Food Bags This Morning, And Upon Arrival

Image source: thegabe101

#4 So I Had A First Today. Take The First Load To The Customer’s Door And Come Back For Another And There’s A Damn Goat In My Trunk Investigating Things

Image source: BSBHVR2

#5 The Only Type Of Customer I Like Meeting Me At The Door

Image source: fossa_97

#6 Found Kittens While Shopping

Image source: Prestigious-Gas-223

#7 When You Pull Up To A Big A**ed Apartment Complex And Worry About Having To Hunt For The Address, But Then You Realize That Ricky Is A God Damn Hero. 5 Stars Ricky… Would Deliver Again

Image source: RKT7799

#8 I Thought The Candies Are For Kids For A While

Image source: cloudiett

#9 This Order Was 25 Boxes Of Breakfast Bars And 6 Cases Of Water. Didn’t Even Mind Carrying The 6 Cases Of Water!!! I Knew It Was For The March In Dc. Makes Me Proud To See. I Bought Some Fruit Snacks For Them To Give Out For The Kids. #blacklivesmatters

Image source: aaash_519

#10 Rough Day

Image source: jroberson1991

#11 Best Delivery Pic Ever!

Image source: gaybirdnerd55

#12 Kelly Likes Her Job A Lil Too Much

Image source: Dsg1695

#13 What A $1 Tippers House Looks Like

Image source: easyetx

#14 Customer Left An Envelope With My Name On It

Image source: Whats_Up4444

#15 Be Kind To Your Shoppers!

Image source: strawbryshorty04

#16 Met These Characters On A Delivery Today

Image source: SquarePeg37

#17 Well Damn Kimmy

Image source: Charlieee26_

#18 Marie’s Reaction To Me Having To Evacuate The Kroger In The Middle Of Her Batch

Image source: dognamedwaffles

#19 I Don’t Even Know How To Respond To This Smh

Image source: Hungry_Package9798

#20 Best Day Ever!!

Image source: christchild705

#21 Instacart Support Is So Good

Image source: AntObvious9168

#22 Instacart Sent Me To The Wrong Address. Customer Care Can’t Figure Out Where This Customer Lives Or Phone Number So They Cancelled The Order. So Here I Am With $600 Worth Of Crab And Lobster

Image source: Ricothebuttonpusher

#23 Wrong Item My A**

Image source: snaptcarrot

#24 How Am I Gonna Fit This Into A Toyota Camry?

Image source: AceonPiano

#25 A Delivery I Did A While Ago

Image source: mcluvin1254

#26 I’ve Always Thought About Doing This

Image source: Healthy-Town3566

#27 Well There Goes My Tip

Image source: flailinguntoblivion

#28 Costco- $1,050 Order. Life Changing Tip

Took this thinking it might be percentage based tip. Nah, customer tipped flat 25.

1hr 46 minutes in store. 10 mins loading… which I had to Tetris in my camry. 10mins unloading into cust garage.

Biggest order I’ve done so far. I’ve done orders from the same store, paid 3x more and took less time. Needless to say I was disappointed after all the hard work

Image source: cremesar

#29 The Customer Had This Sign In Front Of Her House. She Tipped $2

Image source: Gabriel_ko

#30 And The Trophy For Most Entitled Customer Goes To

Image source: Yuri_Ligotme

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
