13 Pictures I Took In Whitby, North Yorkshire, UK

by

Whitby is one of my favourite places to visit. I went with my mum and dad when I was a child. I’d like to share some of my favourite photos that I’ve taken whilst there over the years.

Hope you enjoy!

#1 Whale Bone Arches At Night

#2 Sunset On A Foamy Sea

#3 Sea Spray

#4 Down The 199 Stairs From The Abbey

#5 Beach Huts

#6 The Pier Toward The Abbey And Church

#7 Inspiration For “Dracula”

#8 Lobster Pots

#9 Whitby Abbey Ruins (More Dracula Reference)

#10 Captain Cook’s Ship

#11 Sparkly Sea

#12 Old Lighthouses

#13 Looking To The Church

