13 Pictures I Took In Whitby, North Yorkshire, UK

Whitby is one of my favourite places to visit. I went with my mum and dad when I was a child. I’d like to share some of my favourite photos that I’ve taken whilst there over the years.
Hope you enjoy!
#1 Whale Bone Arches At Night
#2 Sunset On A Foamy Sea
#3 Sea Spray
#4 Down The 199 Stairs From The Abbey
#5 Beach Huts
#6 The Pier Toward The Abbey And Church
#7 Inspiration For “Dracula”
#8 Lobster Pots
#9 Whitby Abbey Ruins (More Dracula Reference)
#10 Captain Cook’s Ship
#11 Sparkly Sea
#12 Old Lighthouses
#13 Looking To The Church
