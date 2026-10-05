78 Roommate Stories That Prove You Don’t Really Know Someone Until You Share A Home

Roommates, almost more than anything else, can make or break one’s housing arrangement. No matter how good the location, amenities or spaciousness, if your roommate is a pain in the rear, there is no getting around it.
So in case you think your living arrangements are annoying, complicated or just downright irritating, we’ve gathered some examples of the worst roommates folks have described across the internet. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own examples in the comments below.
#1 An Absurd Post In A Roommate Finder Group
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#2 Roommate Borrowed My Book, Gave It Back Folded Like Origami
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#3 Roommate Accidentally Bought Paper Towels Instead Of Toilet Paper..so This Was His Solution
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Before diving into the horror stories, it helps to know just how many people are living out their own versions of them. Roommates are far from a rare breed. A Zillow analysis from 2018 found that 30 percent of American adults lived with either a roommate or a parent, up eight percentage points since 2000. Zillow calls these doubled up households, meaning working age adults sharing a home who are not married or in a relationship, and the share has been climbing since the late 1990s, when just 23 percent of adults lived that way.
In Los Angeles the number crept close to 50 percent, with Riverside and Miami also near the top of the list. Those happen to be some of the priciest rental markets in the country, which says plenty about why so many people end up sharing a kitchen with someone they barely know.
#4 The Way My Roommates Make Beef Jerky/Dehydrated Beef
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#5 I Now Need To Keep My Hygiene Products In A Mini Locker Because My Roommate Is A Klepto
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#6 My College Roommate Sets Our Thermostat To 80°F (26°C) Every Single Night
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Age plays a big role too. Researchers at Bowling Green State University dug into American Community Survey data and found that most single adults aged 18 to 24 who had moved out of their parents’ homes were living with a roommate. By ages 25 to 29, about two in five were still sharing while another two in five had landed a place of their own.
#7 Roommate Eats Only The Breadsticks And Leaves The Nutella Untouched
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#8 My Roommate Trashed My House To Get To Her Food
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#9 My New Dorm Roommate Sleeps With A Ridiculously Bright Nightlight. Barely Got Any Sleep Last Night Because Of It. This Is What It Looks Like When I Turn The Main Light Off
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The pattern varied by background, with 65 percent of single Asian adults aged 18 to 24 living with roommates, the largest share of any group. Even so, the arrangement does not vanish once the twenties are over. The National Association of Home Builders reported that 7.5 percent of adults aged 25 to 34 lived with unrelated roommates in 2016, nearly double the 4 percent recorded back in 1990.
#10 Roommate Using The Air Fryer To Dry Random Sticks And Gumballs 😒
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#11 Roommate Threw Away A Tub Of My Ice Cream Because There Was “Mold On It”. This Was The Picture He Sends Me
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#12 Roommate Locked Thermostat, Sweating Every Night With No Way Turn It Down
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Nor is this just an American quirk. In Canada, the 2021 census showed that households made up of roommates were the fastest growing household type, even though they still accounted for only 4 percent of all households there. So if you have ever stared at a sink full of someone else’s dishes and felt like the only person on Earth suffering, rest assured that people across borders are glaring at their own sinks right now.
#13 My Roommate Made Himself Dinner Late Last Night, This Is How I Found The Stove This Morning
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#14 Roommate Spray Painted The Toilet Seat And Lid I Don’t Know Why
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#15 How Far Will The Tally Go?
Not everyone is thrilled about the whole setup, of course. A January 2026 survey from Apartments.com found that 39 percent of U.S. adults say they would never be comfortable with a roommate, a figure that rose to 44 percent among women. Only 22 percent of respondents said shared living is acceptable at any age, so apparently there is an unofficial expiration date on the roommate years.
#16 Roommate Is Treating The Common Area As His Own Room
#17 How About “My Body, My Choice”
#18 Roommate Is Throwing Out Dishes Instead Of Washing Them. Not Good
#19 Roommate Left The Water On For 7 Hours
#20 My Roommate Is Perfectly Fine With His Toothbrush Positioned Like This
#21 The State My Roommates Leave The Kitchen In. Not One Thing In The Pic Is Mine
Among those who are open to the idea, about a third of 18 to 34 year olds see roommates as a way to fund big goals like buying a home or starting a family. Privacy still wins the day in the end, though. Just 5 percent said they would share a studio or one bedroom with a roommate, and 24 percent said that if they had to share, they would rather live with family in a multigenerational home than with unrelated housemates.
#22 Props To The New Roommate For Cleaning The Whole Kitchen, But She Scrubbed The Microwave Oven So Hard, All The Ink Came Off The Dials
#23 Came Back To My College Apartment This Morning With My Roommates Having Done This
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#24 My Roommate Bites Her Butter Then Drops It On The Pan When She Cooks
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So what actually drives people up the wall? Surprisingly, it is not always money. In a Rent.com survey of 1,900 renters conducted during the pandemic, poor cleaning habits were the top pet peeve for 37 percent of respondents, while only 7.1 percent named a roommate who pays rent or utilities late. Women were more bothered by messes than men, at 40.7 percent compared with 32.9 percent.
#25 Roommates Rice Cooker Has Turned Into Brain-Like Tissue. He Refuses To Clean It, And Leaves It On The Shared Kitchen Counter
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#26 Our Roommate Moved Out Today…. All Of Those Stains Are Dog Urine
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#27 My Roommates Girlfriend Has A Habit Of Leaving Her Dirty Panties On Top Of The Faucet After She Showers
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That suggests a crusty frying pan abandoned on the stove can irritate people far more than an overdue payment ever will. The same survey also noted that people with just one roommate were extremely satisfied, which hints that fewer cooks in the kitchen may be the secret to a peaceful home.
#28 Who Does This?
#29 Leaving A Few Doesn’t Make Up For Eating Them All
#30 Roommates Who Have A Cute Way Of Paying The Rent Are Fun But Also Infuriating
Of course, cleanliness is only the tip of the iceberg. Wait until you meet the roommates below, who took the dirty dish to dizzying new heights and committed plenty of offenses that no survey thought to ask about. Whether you are currently sharing walls with someone or simply remember it all too well, brace yourself, because things are about to get messy.
#31 When You Have To Have This Much Back And Forth About The Toilet Paper, One Of You Is Probably The Bad Roommate
#32 When My Roommate Eats Fruit Snacks He Puts The Empty Wrappers Back In The Box With The Full Ones
#33 My Roommate Doesn’t Put His Leftovers In Containers Either
#34 When My Roommates Take Out The Trash, Don’t Put A New Lining, And Throw Trash In The Can Anyway
#35 Was Wondering Why The Soda Was Flat The Morning After I Bought It, Turns Out My Roommate Doesn’t Know How To Close Bottles
#36 How Dirty My Roommate Keeps His Car
#37 My Side Of The Room vs. My Roommate’s Side
#38 It Was My Roommate’s Turn To Buy Toilet Paper
#39 Roommate Put The Microwave Safe Bowl In The Oven Thinking It Works The Same Way
#40 My Roommate Likes To Put Things In Jars So They Won’t Take Too Much Space In The Fridge. At Least She Keeps The Label, I Guess
#41 How My Roommate Has Been Using The Aluminum Foil For The Last Week
#42 Just Scrubbed The Stove Spotless, Roommate Immediately Does This And Leaves
#43 My Girlfriends Roommate Refuses To Take Her TV Remote Out Of The Packaging To Preserve The “Value” Of The TV
#44 Woke Up To This, Thanks Roommate
#45 My Roommate Leaves Cupboards Like This Every Time
#46 My Roommate Left Half A Raw Onion In The Fridge Last Night, So Now Guess What Everything Tastes Like
#47 My Roommate Drinks The Brine Leaving The Rest To Dry Out
#48 Roommate Always Uses Metal Utensils In Non Stick Pans….they’re All Ruined
#49 The Way My Roommate Refills Our Ice Trays
#50 My Roommate Used Some Of My Veggies And Instead Of Putting The Tomato In A Bag And Sealing Up The Lettuce. She Did This
#51 My Roommate Ate All Of The Peanut Butter Cups Off Of The Cupcakes That Were Made
#52 My Roommate Is Making Alcohol In Our Room And It Has A Very Strange Smell
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#53 Roommate Is Using My Hulu To Watch The Game Making Me Not Able To Watch It, I Never Gave Him The Log In
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#54 Roommate Broke The Toilet Seat. No Worries Though. He Replaced It
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#55 My Roommate Can’t Read
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#56 My Ex-Roommate, After 2 Months Of Leaving Piles Of Stuff At My Place, Finally Returns To Pick It Up
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#57 How My Roommates Treated My Handmade Wooden Spoon My Father Made For Me
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#58 Facebook Cb Wants Roommate To Pay More Rent Because She Makes More
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#59 This Girl Took Her Roommate’s Mercedes On An 86+ Hour Roadtrip
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#60 My Roommate Spent Her Paycheck Too Fast Again, So I Offered To Get Us Liquor. It Devolved Into This
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#61 My Roommate Uses My Towels To Wipe Her Makeup Off
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#62 This Roommate Is An Alien
#63 Evict This Person Now
#64 The Way My Roommate Can Never Finish A Water
#65 I Bought A 4 Pack Of Ritz. My Roommate Did This. Seriously?
#66 My Roommate Never Finishes A Roll Before Starting Another
#67 My Roommate Is The Worst Kind Of Person
#68 My Roommate Opened And Used The Butter
#69 Roommate Left This Here Leading To Some Lemon Scented Eggs
#70 How My Roommate Leaves The Paper Towel Roll. Every. Time
#71 This Is My Roommates Toothpaste. I Have Nothing Else To Say
#72 My Roommate Left Me The Last Piece Of Cake I Made
#73 My Roommate Takes Forever To Do Any Dishes, Despite Us Having A Fully Functioning Dishwasher. The Kitchen Sink Has Looked Like This For Weeks
#74 How My Roommate Leaves Knives
#75 Cb Gets So Mad About Roommate Buying Store Brand Garbage Bags That She Felt The Need To Come To A Fb Group For Advice
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#76 Got My Favorite Kind Of Ice Cream, A Half Gallon Of Vanilla Bean Blue Bell. I Got One Bowl Out Of It. My Roommates Kids Got Ahold Of It. Came Home, This Is What I Have Left
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#77 My Roommate Places All Her Trash She Plans To “Recycle” On The Kitchen Floor, Yet Will Leave It There For Weeks Until Someone Else Takes It Out
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#78 Roommate Unaware Of The Concept Of Throwing Away His Own Empty Containers/Packaging
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