50 Times People Encountered Perfectly Organized Things And Just Had To Document Them

by

There’s something oddly satisfying about a decluttered and nicely organized space. Our brain loves symmetry, patterns and repetition. And what better way to trigger that dopamine response than to tidy things up according to, say, color? If you’re doing it yourself, there’s another plus – you can use it as a sort of meditation. Or listen to a podcast you like if you hate being alone with your brain.

This time, Bored Panda has prepared for you some gorgeously satisfying pictures to look at. Whether it’s a garage that has undergone a major decluttering makeover or a shelf in a store – we’ve got you covered. So sit back, relax for a few minutes, and enjoy these lovely entries that might make your brain tingle.

Bored Panda reached out to a certified professional organizer and head of SK Organizing, Shara Kay. She was kind enough to tell us more about how she launched her own organizing company and why we love watching other people being neat so much.

More info: SK Organizing | Instagram

#1 Hot Wheels Display I’ve Assembled For My Office

50 Times People Encountered Perfectly Organized Things And Just Had To Document Them

Image source: tipnitty

#2 The Way These Thrift Store Tea Cups Are Displayed

50 Times People Encountered Perfectly Organized Things And Just Had To Document Them

Image source: AverageCharley

#3 I’m An Art Teacher And I Moved To A New School This Past Summer. The Previous Teacher Did Not Share My Love Of Organization. Behold The Before And After Of My Paper Closet

50 Times People Encountered Perfectly Organized Things And Just Had To Document Them

Image source: smolgurl93

#4 The Way These Wires Flow

50 Times People Encountered Perfectly Organized Things And Just Had To Document Them

Image source: reddit.com

#5 The Way The Fridge Magnets Are Organized After My Brother With Asperger’s Syndrome Has Come To Visit

50 Times People Encountered Perfectly Organized Things And Just Had To Document Them

Image source: IkBenAnders

#6 These Soda Bottles

50 Times People Encountered Perfectly Organized Things And Just Had To Document Them

Image source: jabulaniamerica

#7 Old Trunks And Suitcases On Custom Shelves Are A Cool Storage Solution

50 Times People Encountered Perfectly Organized Things And Just Had To Document Them

Image source: groups

#8 Neatly Arranged Markers At My Local Bookstore

50 Times People Encountered Perfectly Organized Things And Just Had To Document Them

Image source: UrbanOwl24

#9 The Way This Produce Is Arranged

50 Times People Encountered Perfectly Organized Things And Just Had To Document Them

Image source: halesiii

#10 The Way This Museum Arranged Snail Shells To Demonstrate Color Variation

50 Times People Encountered Perfectly Organized Things And Just Had To Document Them

Image source: Stall0ne

#11 Carrots Stacked On A Truck

50 Times People Encountered Perfectly Organized Things And Just Had To Document Them

Image source: Bo33o

#12 These Yoghurts Are Sorted Perfectly. I Can Bearly Tell The Difference Between This And A Real Bear

50 Times People Encountered Perfectly Organized Things And Just Had To Document Them

Image source: reddit.com

#13 Broom Setup On Our Local Garden Store

50 Times People Encountered Perfectly Organized Things And Just Had To Document Them

Image source: Jeerus

#14 Beautiful Cable Management

50 Times People Encountered Perfectly Organized Things And Just Had To Document Them

Image source: Cyb3rw0rM1

#15 The Way My Mom Mows Crop Circles Into The Lawn

50 Times People Encountered Perfectly Organized Things And Just Had To Document Them

Image source: heyheyhedgehog

#16 This Yarn Display My Wife Made At Work

50 Times People Encountered Perfectly Organized Things And Just Had To Document Them

Image source: Bottlez1266

#17 Selling My House Soon And Packing Up All The LEGO, Took One Last Photo Of My Setup

50 Times People Encountered Perfectly Organized Things And Just Had To Document Them

Image source: walker3342

#18 The Way These Pipes And Valves Are Arranged Is Soothing

50 Times People Encountered Perfectly Organized Things And Just Had To Document Them

Image source: Daeebro

#19 My Dad Is At It Again With His Aesthetically Pleasing Crop Circle Leaf Mulching

50 Times People Encountered Perfectly Organized Things And Just Had To Document Them

Image source: wecancreate

#20 I Have Synesthesia, That Means I Remember Books Better By Their Color Than By Title Or Author, So This Is What Happens When I Have Enough Shelf Space

50 Times People Encountered Perfectly Organized Things And Just Had To Document Them

Image source: natalopolis

#21 The Way These Shirts Are Arranged

50 Times People Encountered Perfectly Organized Things And Just Had To Document Them

Image source: yashknight

#22 Seems Like A Good Time To Finally Show Off The Spice Rack I Built

50 Times People Encountered Perfectly Organized Things And Just Had To Document Them

Image source: StickyMustache

#23 I’ve Been Working In A Supermarket For 11 Years And Still Find “Facing Up” Oddly Satisfying. I Took These Pictures 1 Month Ago

50 Times People Encountered Perfectly Organized Things And Just Had To Document Them

Image source: chalkwhite_rich

#24 After Ordering Some Shrimp, Customer Returned The Plate Like This

50 Times People Encountered Perfectly Organized Things And Just Had To Document Them

Image source: Antydrogas

#25 My Younger Brother (20) Is Training To Be A Driver For Our Moving Company. He Wants To Hear How You’d Rate His Tetris Skills

50 Times People Encountered Perfectly Organized Things And Just Had To Document Them

Image source: Pallyhow

#26 Props To Whoever Stocked These Clothes’ Hangers At IKEA

50 Times People Encountered Perfectly Organized Things And Just Had To Document Them

Image source: deferisawesome

#27 Organized Office Drawer

50 Times People Encountered Perfectly Organized Things And Just Had To Document Them

Image source: aloofloofah

#28 Well, The 5 Minutes It Took To Arrange My Glass Collection On The Mantle Was Incredibly Worth It

50 Times People Encountered Perfectly Organized Things And Just Had To Document Them

Image source: catglaw

#29 Organized Copper Piping

50 Times People Encountered Perfectly Organized Things And Just Had To Document Them

Image source: Noerdy

#30 My Friend’s Basement Organization Is Something Else

50 Times People Encountered Perfectly Organized Things And Just Had To Document Them

Image source: Dvnny02

#31 I Used To Be A Cook In The Industry, But Now I Cook For My Family And Friends

50 Times People Encountered Perfectly Organized Things And Just Had To Document Them

Image source: Ill-Investigator8740

#32 After Months And Months In Storage I Finally Managed To Build Some Custom Shelves To Display My Game Boy Collection

50 Times People Encountered Perfectly Organized Things And Just Had To Document Them

Image source: Captainjord

#33 Love Having A 3D Printer For Things Like This

50 Times People Encountered Perfectly Organized Things And Just Had To Document Them

Image source: fire-marshmallow

#34 I Can’t Stop Looking At This

50 Times People Encountered Perfectly Organized Things And Just Had To Document Them

Image source: LadySovereign

#35 Drop A File Frame In An Ottoman Or Chest And Voilà – Storage Solution That Doubles As A Seat

50 Times People Encountered Perfectly Organized Things And Just Had To Document Them

Image source: livecomposed

#36 This Cookware Collection Organized By Color

50 Times People Encountered Perfectly Organized Things And Just Had To Document Them

Image source: tomaszmajewski

#37 I Organized My Smaller Gemstones

50 Times People Encountered Perfectly Organized Things And Just Had To Document Them

Image source: jeenes

#38 The Organization In This Party Store

50 Times People Encountered Perfectly Organized Things And Just Had To Document Them

Image source: eljefe3030

#39 This Perfectly Organized Tin Of Cards

50 Times People Encountered Perfectly Organized Things And Just Had To Document Them

Image source: TheMillionthSam

#40 I Built Some Shelves This Weekend In My Previously Empty Pantry. This Was Only My Second Time Wood Working So I’m Pretty Happy With The Result Despite Some Missteps

50 Times People Encountered Perfectly Organized Things And Just Had To Document Them

Image source: Barbaricballoon

#41 The Way My Dutch School Has Arranged These School Bikes

50 Times People Encountered Perfectly Organized Things And Just Had To Document Them

Image source: BeriqB

#42 Satisfying Purple Cables

50 Times People Encountered Perfectly Organized Things And Just Had To Document Them

Image source: VerGuy

#43 Now That’s A Tidy Shelf Stacking

50 Times People Encountered Perfectly Organized Things And Just Had To Document Them

Image source: Eyeronikdesign

#44 My Friend’s Cookie Jar

50 Times People Encountered Perfectly Organized Things And Just Had To Document Them

Image source: reddit.com

#45 I Arranged My Fabric By Color And Re-Folded It All To Fit Perfectly Within Each Cube

50 Times People Encountered Perfectly Organized Things And Just Had To Document Them

Image source: plasticnaptime

#46 Finally Organized My Fabric Stash To A Usable State. Staring At This Wall Is Like Therapy

50 Times People Encountered Perfectly Organized Things And Just Had To Document Them

Image source: pickle_licker

#47 Packing Hangers. Thought It Looked Satisfying

50 Times People Encountered Perfectly Organized Things And Just Had To Document Them

Image source: Powergrimness

#48 Organization Done Right

50 Times People Encountered Perfectly Organized Things And Just Had To Document Them

Image source: reddit.com

#49 The Way My Boyfriend Organized The Cord To The Lamp

50 Times People Encountered Perfectly Organized Things And Just Had To Document Them

Image source: menimay

#50 Top Row Of Hangers

50 Times People Encountered Perfectly Organized Things And Just Had To Document Them

Image source: fmtagn2n4

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Mystery Science Theater 3000 Renewed For Season 2 By Netflix
3 min read
Nov, 27, 2017
There’s A Facebook Group Of 30k People In New Zealand Who Take Photos Of A Local Cat Whenever They Meet Him (30 Photos)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
$100 Worth Of Groceries Makes This Man Go On Helpless Rant: “I’m Literally Shaking From Shock”
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
This Engineer Is An Actual Wall Expert And She Just Destroyed Trump’s Wall Proposal In One Post
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Photographer Shows How Different Dinnertime Looks Across The USA
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Marlena is Missing
3 min read
Feb, 2, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.