50 Times People Encountered Perfectly Organized Things And Just Had To Document Them

There’s something oddly satisfying about a decluttered and nicely organized space. Our brain loves symmetry, patterns and repetition. And what better way to trigger that dopamine response than to tidy things up according to, say, color? If you’re doing it yourself, there’s another plus – you can use it as a sort of meditation. Or listen to a podcast you like if you hate being alone with your brain.
This time, Bored Panda has prepared for you some gorgeously satisfying pictures to look at. Whether it’s a garage that has undergone a major decluttering makeover or a shelf in a store – we’ve got you covered. So sit back, relax for a few minutes, and enjoy these lovely entries that might make your brain tingle.
Bored Panda reached out to a certified professional organizer and head of SK Organizing, Shara Kay. She was kind enough to tell us more about how she launched her own organizing company and why we love watching other people being neat so much.
More info: SK Organizing | Instagram
#1 Hot Wheels Display I’ve Assembled For My Office
Image source: tipnitty
#2 The Way These Thrift Store Tea Cups Are Displayed
Image source: AverageCharley
#3 I’m An Art Teacher And I Moved To A New School This Past Summer. The Previous Teacher Did Not Share My Love Of Organization. Behold The Before And After Of My Paper Closet
Image source: smolgurl93
#4 The Way These Wires Flow
Image source: reddit.com
#5 The Way The Fridge Magnets Are Organized After My Brother With Asperger’s Syndrome Has Come To Visit
Image source: IkBenAnders
#6 These Soda Bottles
Image source: jabulaniamerica
#7 Old Trunks And Suitcases On Custom Shelves Are A Cool Storage Solution
Image source: groups
#8 Neatly Arranged Markers At My Local Bookstore
Image source: UrbanOwl24
#9 The Way This Produce Is Arranged
Image source: halesiii
#10 The Way This Museum Arranged Snail Shells To Demonstrate Color Variation
Image source: Stall0ne
#11 Carrots Stacked On A Truck
Image source: Bo33o
#12 These Yoghurts Are Sorted Perfectly. I Can Bearly Tell The Difference Between This And A Real Bear
Image source: reddit.com
#13 Broom Setup On Our Local Garden Store
Image source: Jeerus
#14 Beautiful Cable Management
Image source: Cyb3rw0rM1
#15 The Way My Mom Mows Crop Circles Into The Lawn
Image source: heyheyhedgehog
#16 This Yarn Display My Wife Made At Work
Image source: Bottlez1266
#17 Selling My House Soon And Packing Up All The LEGO, Took One Last Photo Of My Setup
Image source: walker3342
#18 The Way These Pipes And Valves Are Arranged Is Soothing
Image source: Daeebro
#19 My Dad Is At It Again With His Aesthetically Pleasing Crop Circle Leaf Mulching
Image source: wecancreate
#20 I Have Synesthesia, That Means I Remember Books Better By Their Color Than By Title Or Author, So This Is What Happens When I Have Enough Shelf Space
Image source: natalopolis
#21 The Way These Shirts Are Arranged
Image source: yashknight
#22 Seems Like A Good Time To Finally Show Off The Spice Rack I Built
Image source: StickyMustache
#23 I’ve Been Working In A Supermarket For 11 Years And Still Find “Facing Up” Oddly Satisfying. I Took These Pictures 1 Month Ago
Image source: chalkwhite_rich
#24 After Ordering Some Shrimp, Customer Returned The Plate Like This
Image source: Antydrogas
#25 My Younger Brother (20) Is Training To Be A Driver For Our Moving Company. He Wants To Hear How You’d Rate His Tetris Skills
Image source: Pallyhow
#26 Props To Whoever Stocked These Clothes’ Hangers At IKEA
Image source: deferisawesome
#27 Organized Office Drawer
Image source: aloofloofah
#28 Well, The 5 Minutes It Took To Arrange My Glass Collection On The Mantle Was Incredibly Worth It
Image source: catglaw
#29 Organized Copper Piping
Image source: Noerdy
#30 My Friend’s Basement Organization Is Something Else
Image source: Dvnny02
#31 I Used To Be A Cook In The Industry, But Now I Cook For My Family And Friends
Image source: Ill-Investigator8740
#32 After Months And Months In Storage I Finally Managed To Build Some Custom Shelves To Display My Game Boy Collection
Image source: Captainjord
#33 Love Having A 3D Printer For Things Like This
Image source: fire-marshmallow
#34 I Can’t Stop Looking At This
Image source: LadySovereign
#35 Drop A File Frame In An Ottoman Or Chest And Voilà – Storage Solution That Doubles As A Seat
Image source: livecomposed
#36 This Cookware Collection Organized By Color
Image source: tomaszmajewski
#37 I Organized My Smaller Gemstones
Image source: jeenes
#38 The Organization In This Party Store
Image source: eljefe3030
#39 This Perfectly Organized Tin Of Cards
Image source: TheMillionthSam
#40 I Built Some Shelves This Weekend In My Previously Empty Pantry. This Was Only My Second Time Wood Working So I’m Pretty Happy With The Result Despite Some Missteps
Image source: Barbaricballoon
#41 The Way My Dutch School Has Arranged These School Bikes
Image source: BeriqB
#42 Satisfying Purple Cables
Image source: VerGuy
#43 Now That’s A Tidy Shelf Stacking
Image source: Eyeronikdesign
#44 My Friend’s Cookie Jar
Image source: reddit.com
#45 I Arranged My Fabric By Color And Re-Folded It All To Fit Perfectly Within Each Cube
Image source: plasticnaptime
#46 Finally Organized My Fabric Stash To A Usable State. Staring At This Wall Is Like Therapy
Image source: pickle_licker
#47 Packing Hangers. Thought It Looked Satisfying
Image source: Powergrimness
#48 Organization Done Right
Image source: reddit.com
#49 The Way My Boyfriend Organized The Cord To The Lamp
Image source: menimay
#50 Top Row Of Hangers
Image source: fmtagn2n4
Follow Us