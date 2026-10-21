84 Things Partners Do That Drive People Insane And They Had To Share The Photos

Some people are just built differently. We all have a little quirkiness inside us, waiting to be unleashed, but some people take it to a whole new level. And sometimes, that means doing things so baffling that you can’t help but wonder what on earth is going on inside their heads.
Of course, you might never know just how weird someone’s habits are until you actually live with them. That’s when the real surprises start, and their partners are often left questioning whether they’re the crazy ones. So, they turned to the internet to share photos of the downright bizarre things their other halves do, and honestly, some of these are hard to explain.
#1 How My Partner Leaves The Toilet When She Is Finished
Image source: anonymous
#2 How My Wife “Mops” The Hardwood Floors
Image source: raidersfan18
#3 My Wife Putting This Peanut Butter In The Trash Because It’s Empty
Image source: andydicktracy
For the most part, these are really weird and potentially harmful habits. However, they can also become dealbreakers if someone’s partner isn’t willing to put up with these quirks. Psychologists sometimes call small, repetitive annoyances, like leaving a tiny bit of milk in the carton or closing a bread bag with a binder clip, “micro-stressors.”
While these habits may seem harmless on their own, everyday domestic friction can add to a person’s mental load and build frustration over time. Even seemingly insignificant things can become sources of tension in a relationship.
#4 Brand New TV And This Is How My Wife Insists We Have The Remote “To Keep It Looking Good”
Image source: No_Atmosphere8146
#5 My Wife Put A Small Plate In Our Pot And Now It’s Jammed
Image source: MustachePenguin
#6 My Husband Took A Bite Out Of The Butter And Just Put It Back
Image source: TongueTwistingTiger
#7 My Partner Put My Laptop In The Freezer Cause It Was Overheating
Image source: Hambino0400
Unfortunately, these habits can also affect attraction within a relationship. According to cohabitation surveys, 1 in 3 adults (37%) admit that their partner’s chaotic or messy habits have made them feel less attracted to them. This isn’t just because these habits create micro-stressors; it’s because they can also change how people perceive their partners over time.
The survey also found that 62% of women consider their partners messy, compared with 50% of men. Interestingly, it also revealed a significant gap between men and women when it comes to cleaning up a mess, even if it wasn’t theirs. Nearly 60% of women said they would be willing to do so, compared to just 47% of men. Oof.
#8 My Wife Insists This Is Normal
Image source: mgf1439
#9 My Wife Spits Her Seed Shells Into The Door Handle Of Our Car
Image source: slangin_meds
#10 The Way My Wife Cuts Tomatoes
Image source: flerbergerber
#11 My Wife Ate Every Single Marshmallow In A Family Sized Box Of Count Chocula. Every Single One
Image source: [deleted]
And frankly, these little quirks can be more than just annoying. If someone is a bit of a hoarder or has really unusual items, their partner might even throw their belongings away. In fact, a survey revealed that 4 in 10 adults, including 46% of engaged couples, admitted to throwing away their partner’s belongings.
While we can understand why some of these situations might arise, it ultimately comes down to people having such different habits that one partner feels almost forced to act just to keep the peace at home.
#12 My Wife Leaves Her Used Floss There For The Next Day
Image source: itsokmomma
#13 How My Boyfriend Packed Up A Moving Box With Kitchen Stuff While I Was At Work
Image source: Late-Style4892
#14 My Girlfriend Rips My Socks That Have Visible Holes In Them To Force Me To Buy New Ones
Image source: [deleted]
#15 My Girlfriend Puts Used Matches Back In The Box
Image source: NeoAstral
#16 My Partner Insists That The Scrub Mommy Is A Wash Cloth And This Is How She Stores It…
Image source: Price-x-Field
#17 Left My Laptop With My Boyfriend
Image source: mustakissaa
And well, ultimately, some people are simply incompatible when it comes to living together. Psychologically, every adult enters a relationship with an invisible “default baseline” shaped by their upbringing and past experiences. So, if someone grew up in a household where they scraped every container clean to avoid wasting food, while their partner was taught that throwing away leftovers was perfectly fine, they might run into compatibility issues.
Ultimately, neither person is necessarily wrong. Because they’ve been taught these habits throughout their lives, both partners may assume their way of doing things is the standard for everyone. However, these seemingly minor differences can lead to arguments that escalate over time.
#18 My Boyfriend Said He Couldn’t Find The Tupperware
Image source: StatementBoth2
#19 Came Home To A Smokey Apartment And A Boyfriend Asleep On The Couch. Not Even Sure What These Were
Image source: Interesting-Duck6793
#20 This Piece Of Tiramisu My Husband Left Me
Image source: No-Cupcake-0919
#21 How My Husband Closes The Breadbag
Image source: missycp1979
These statistics reflect how many couples separate after moving in together. According to the CDC’s National Survey of Family Growth, which tracked couples living together for the first time over three years, 27% broke up within that time. But it’s not all bad news! Around 40% transitioned into marriage, quirks and all.
Do you have any weird, unique habits, Pandas? Or does your partner do something that makes you question their sanity every once in a while? Let us know in the comments!
#22 The Way My Husband Unpacked The Book Boxes
Image source: the_real_meghatron
#23 When Your Husband Does The Laundry. Those Used To Be Pacs
Image source: iwillsurvivor
#24 This Was My Wife’s “Trash Pile” From Destemming The Strawberries
Image source: [deleted]
#25 I Cut It Horribly And Now My Husband Says I Ate More Than Half Of The Cookie – How Much Did I Really Eat?
The way in which I cut it is probably the mildly infuriating part, but maybe also the fact that I ate more than half of my part? I got carried away lol I just really liked the crunchy edges more than the chewy center. Please help us settle this, I’m sure someone can give us the actual numbers
Image source: virrrrr29
#26 My Husband Inadvertently Trained Our Cat To Ignore Me
When we got our kitten he liked us both equally. He would play with us both, cuddle with us both, follow us both around. Over time he started showing an obvious preference for my husband. And then he started ignoring me completely, even if I tried to play with him or feed him.
It turns out that every time he interacted with my husband, my husband was giving him treats because “he’s just so cute”! Now he’s fully trained to only want my husband around. Husband feels bad now that he’s realized what he’s done and will not be giving treats anymore, but we don’t want to retrain him to prefer me (and ignore my husband) and we’ve tried both rewarding him for attention but he still wants nothing to do with me. So I guess I’m officially the spare human now.
Image source: MissHissss
#27 Wife Asked Me To Put Some Gas In Her Car Before She Drives To Work Tomorrow
Image source: Texas12thMan
#28 My Husband Puts This Much Food Back In The Fridge To Avoid Doing The Dish
Image source: Mom_of_zameer
#29 The Way My Fiancé Leaves The Peanutbutter Has Me Rethinking My Choices
Image source: whileyouwereslepting
#30 My Wife Doesn’t Get All The Ice Out Of One Tray Before Using Another
Image source: jonnybanana88
#31 The Space My Wife Gives Me To Sleep On Our Queen Size Bed
Image source: BrokeMilitary
#32 My Partner Borrowed My Car For A Few Days, And Gave It Back Like This
Image source: kt-gd
#33 This Represents A Single Week Of Mugs And Glasses That My Wife Leaves In Our Bathroom. I Clean All Of These Every Week, And They Are Back The Next. Anyone Else Feel My Pain?
Image source: newmyy
#34 Wife Didn’t Want Anything From Bk. I Got Home And Went To The Bathroom And Came Back To This
Image source: Punch_Your_Facehole
#35 My Wife Kept Threatening To Throw Away My Favorite Pair Of Yard Work Shorts. Today I Found Them Like This
Image source: buckeyespud
#36 The Only Thing I Asked For Was Hamburger Buns. Husband Comes Back With This And This Only
Image source: anonymous
#37 My Fiance Has A Weird Habit Of Not Closing Drawers Or Cabinets They Open
Image source: No_Deer_7062
#38 How My Wife Opens Bags…
Image source: gggmarketinggg
#39 My Partner Leaves The Bath Tub Running Slightly 24/7, 365 Because Her Cat Likes To Stick His Paws In It
Image source: [deleted]
#40 Boyfriend Doesnt Know How Or Why You Seperate Laundry And Read Tags (Everything Here Was Pastel Pink Or White)
Image source: CrimsonIvie
#41 How My Boyfriend Opens A Can vs. How I Open Them
Image source: Mushroom_CuItist
#42 I Asked My Boyfriend To Heat Up Beans
Image source: moanguard
#43 My 6’ Husband Hung This Mirror Up Based Solely On His Height
Image source: jennfromdablock
#44 The Mess My Mom’s Piece Of Trash Boyfriend Leaves Behind, And Then Makes Me And His Son Clean It Up He’s 42 I’m Pretty Sure
Image source: rainydayspass
#45 My Boyfriend Said “I Got You Your Favorite Candy Baby” Then Left Me One Piece. Mf Is About To Be Single
Image source: BulbaTris
#46 Instead Of Wrapping The Fork In A Napkin And Putting It In His Backpack, By Boyfriend Bends It So That It Fits Into The Tupperware His Lunch Was In. I Was Speechless Upon Discovery
Image source: not_a_hoe_a_nympho
#47 The Container My Boyfriend Picked To Put Away Leftover Pancakes
Image source: yourdadcaIIsmekatya
#48 How My Husband Cuts Cheese
Image source: erween84
#49 How My Husband Leaves The Cast Iron After Use
Image source: Ok-Alternative7556
#50 This Is How My Boyfriend Leaves The Sink After He Shaves
Image source: nymphymixtwo
#51 Husband Keeps Putting His Shoes On Top Of My Shoes
Image source: johnpaulgeorgeringoo
#52 Boyfriend Disinfected My Monitor
Image source: [deleted]
#53 What I Swept Up After My Boyfriend Said He Swept And Mopped
Image source: [deleted]
#54 The Way My Boyfriend Closed My Favourite Cereal…
Image source: Batstels
#55 My Husband Unloaded This Mug From The Dishwasher And Put It In The Cupboard 🙃
Image source: forgetmeknotts
#56 My Husband Leaves Gunk In Sponges/Scrubbers After Washing Dishes
Image source: Beautiful_Arrival124
#57 My Husband Unnecessarily Bags Food
Image source: thearizonamoose
#58 My Wife Ate My Son’s Birthday Breakfast
Image source: grohkstrom
#59 Wife Insists On Taking Her Rubber Ducks In The Hot Tub, Then Leaves Them When She’s Done
Image source: strikecat18
#60 My Fiance Ladies And Gentlemen
Image source: AutomatonVigor
#61 This Is How My Husband Opens The Bread If I Don’t Get To It First. Just Rips A Hole In The Bag And Leaves It Open Like This Too
Image source: JaguarAncient
#62 My Husband Keeps Opening New Jars Of Jam Before He’s Even Finished The Last One
Image source: badassmamabear
#63 Bought A Bag And Saved It All Week For A Friday Night Treat And Husband Had Already Opened And Left Me 8
Image source: pingusaysnoot
#64 Husband’s “Necessary Only” Grocery Shopping
Image source: Necessary_Art_4173
#65 My Boyfriend Ate All The Skin Off Our Rotisserie Chicken
Image source: logicalnifty
#66 From The Lint Filter At My Boyfriend’s House
Image source: ComfortableFluffy416
#67 How My Mom’s Boyfriend Put The Meat Away Yesterday, Found It This Morning
Image source: NataZing
#68 Boyfriend Attempts Bathroom Organization
Image source: Powerful-Can6505
#69 My Boyfriend : *Does The Dishes* The Sink :
Image source: lululock
#70 My Sweet Husband
Whom I love so much drives me insane with the trash bin. I appreciate him taking the garbage, but he never puts the bag in when he does. It isn’t garbage day, so I wasn’t anticipating the empty bin and tossed coffee grounds in before noticing. Yes, I’ve talked to him about it. Yes, we both deal with the garbage. He does so much for the home, he just tends to not finish this particular job. I have resigned myself to living with this one character flaw.
Image source: [deleted]
#71 My Adult Boyfriend Thinks This Counts As Clean (No That’s Not Rust)
Image source: ProfessorShameless
#72 How My Husband Stacks Plates And Platters
Image source: levitymargret
#73 When My Husband Loads The Dishwasher
Image source: Expensive-Leopard660
#74 The Way My Husband Put Away The Birthday Cake
Image source: Intrepid_Function910
#75 The Sink Was 3 Feet Away From The Fridge, But Sure. Label Them As Needing To Be Dumped Instead
Image source: othermegan
#76 My Husband Threw Away All My Plastic And Silicone Cooking Utensils And Replaced Them With 5 Sets Of Wooden Salad Tossers
Image source: Either_Donut_3366
#77 Husband Leaves Trash To Be Washed?
Image source: DuckysPatriot
#78 Husband Doesn’t Like His Birthday Pie
My husband isn’t a big fan of sweets but blueberry is his favorite fruit and he found out recently he really likes meringue. I asked him what kind of dessert he wanted for his birthday since he doesn’t care much for cake. He said a blueberry merginue pie so that’s what I made. I spent 3 hours on this pie last night for him to take 2 bites and say he doesn’t like it. I don’t like blueberries so I ended up binning the pie. Roughly $25 of ingredients and 3 hours of my life I’ll never get back.
Image source: plasticnaptime
#79 My Wife Had A Birthday Earlier This Week. I Didn’t Send Her This And My Name Doesn’t Start With An A
Image source: quikbit
#80 Ignored My Girlfriend’s Texts After A Tough Shift At Work. She Took Her Frustration Out On My TV, Rip Big Guy
Image source: zzaman
#81 “Took A Beating From An Angry Wife”
Image source: HI_PhotoGuy
#82 Husband Sent Me This Photo Because I Had A Ferrero From The Box Our Neighbors Gifted Us. The Box Was Empty When I Got Back
Image source: TamtamBe
#83 My Husband Thinks This Pizza Isn’t Burnt
Image source: Significant-Lack-392
#84 My Wife Cuts The Hole In The Milk Bag Too Small, And Doesn’t Like It When I Make It Bigger
Image source: bigbusta
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