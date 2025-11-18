50 Pics That May Make You Never Want To Live Near Others Again (New Pics)

In the past, idyllic suburban neighborhoods were characterized by close relationships. Residents would rely on their neighbors for support, friendly chats, and even block gatherings. However, nowadays, neighborly friendliness is on the decline and a once strong sense of community is slowly being replaced by anonymity and frustration.
This is evident in many stories of neighborly antics that people share to vent their frustrations online. From using a shared hallway as storage to wrecking a car into a fellow resident’s home, scroll down to find the most unbelievable things these neighbors from the pits of H-E-double-hockey-sticks have pulled.
While you’re at it, don’t forget to check out a conversation with global community building expert, author, and founder and CEO of Kalliergo Community Building, Lori Gosselin, who kindly agreed to tell us why we’re distancing ourselves from surrounding dwellers.
#1 This Is A Power Move
Image source: dianarowland
#2 Ketchup Critics
Image source: WoodyLuvsCoffee
#3 I Present To You, Lazy Neighbors. These Neighbors Are Only A Few Steps Away From The Trash Chute And Refuse To Dispose Of Their Trash Properly. They Just Leave Their Trash In The Hallway
This has been going on for months and has only gotten worse these past few weeks. The lovely cleaning ladies have begged me to help them find out who is taking advantage of them, and last night I took the liberty of putting on gloves, going through the trash, and finding mail addressed to them. I found out who the neighbor was and placed all the trash back on their porch. Call me a jerk, but multiple neighbors have placed notes asking them not to leave trash bags outside in the hallway.
Image source: iivynic
#4 A Non-Serious Discharge Of Debt
Can’t explain how angry I am. Someone destroyed the grave of my cat. My cat Franz passed away after a neighbor kicked him in the stomach. He couldn’t recover from this.
Yesterday I found the grave of my dead cat destroyed in the backyard. I reached out to the Facebook group for my village. Today the mother of the 5-year-old kid who destroyed the grave called me. His son is guilty and wants to apologize. He said it was a mistake and wanted to give me money for the damage. The mother interrupted him and told him the truth. He and his 2 friends destroyed the grave and threw the wood into the small river. This was no mistake. I am really sad and angry someone destroyed the grave without any remorse. But it’s a 5-year-old, I can’t call the police for this. I just wish he told me the truth. I made this cross fully with my hands, handpainted it and wrote his name in old German letters. He doesn’t deserve this.
Image source: HerrSeidl, HerrSeidl
#5 Neighbor’s 12-Year-Old Grandkid Decided To Sneak A Joyride. Freaked Out, Hit The Gas, And Crossed Their Lawn And Mine To Hit The Front Of My House
Their car insurance covers all of the damages. Luckily, they were insured. My homeowner’s insurance is handling everything communication-wise with their insurance.
Image source: hellonene3
#6 We Got New Neighbors
Image source: lebouefbrittany
#7 Neighbors’ Kids Broke The Window In My Brand-New House
The dad threatened me last week saying he’d break my windows if my dog ever poop in his yard (my dog has never done so). Found this, presumably from his kids being little idiots, already caught them once putting a hole in my siding with a rock. Can’t approach parents without potentially being attacked. Filed a police report and they couldn’t care less. $1000 repair.
Image source: callmeskips
#8 Mom’s Neighbors Put Up A Million-Watt Crucifix For Christmas
This is not across the street. This is the block over. Best of our picture-taking contest, the power of Christ was too great for our phones to depict this behemoth in all its 20-foot glory.
Image source: CatScratchEther
#9 Downstairs Neighbor Came To My Door At Midnight After Throwing Rocks At My Window And Calling Me Names
Yesterday night, at about 11, I heard what sounded like pebbles hitting my bedroom window, then a male voice screaming names. About 15 minutes later, I heard a knock on my door. I checked the Ring camera to find a guy I didn’t recognize standing there. He said he was my downstairs neighbor and told me to stop stomping so loud, it’s been six months of nonstop noise, and he’s “sick of it”. I moved in three months ago, not six, and I’ve never had a noise complaint in any of my previous apartments. Plus, my job means I’m gone for 12-14 hours a day. I don’t know what he’s hearing, but I don’t think it’s me. Even if it is, throwing pebbles and then coming to my door at midnight is a weird way to handle it. This whole situation is freaking me out.
Image source: yerbabuddy
#10 My Neighbor Keeps Parking Her Car On Top Of My Garden Area Instead Of Her Driveway Because She’s Too Lazy To Pull Her Trash Cans In
Image source: TinySpiderman
#11 Neighbors Using The Common Hallway As Storage
Image source: -imagine_that-
#12 The Entitled Neighbor Wasn’t Happy With My Parking Job, So They Blocked Me In. The Grey Car Is Mine. As You Can See, I Was A Mile Away From The Line
Image source: smhCallum
#13 This Is My Neighbors’ Garden And They Refuse To Clean It. What’s Worse Is That They Have Two Dogs Who Are Always Eating From That Heap Of Trash
Image source: pigeonmanO_o
#14 Neighbor Destroyed Our Condo Building. Because He Got Drunk And High And Left A Cigarette Lit Unattended While Sleeping
The rest of the condo is destroyed from water, fire, and smoke damage, including all of our belongings and the new Xbox Series X I just bought and saved up for. To make matters worse, on my way to move in that night with my parents after being displaced after the whole ordeal, someone hit my new car.
Image source: SpaceXBeanz
#15 My Neighbors’ Parking, And No It’s Not Temporary, Has Been Like This For 3 Days
We have an HOA but clearly, they don’t care, but they do care if my garbage can is left out 30 seconds after garbage is picked up.
Image source: Rhinop21
#16 “Troubled” Neighbor Kids And “Just A Pellet Gun”, Says The Cop
Image source: ReadyToRage
#17 Drunk, 80 Mph Into My Townhouse. A Neighbor Missed His House And Wrecked Mine Instead
Image source: sunshine___daydream
#18 Neighbor Tried To Saw My Door Handle Off Today Because She Hadn’t Seen My Cat In The Window For 3 Days
Swear to God I thought birds had a legit vendetta against me all winter waking me up at 6 AM with taps on the window. Like, what do these feathered creatures have against me?
Image source: reddit.com
#19 How My Neighbors “Prune” The City Owned Street Trees Outside Their Houses
The first three photos show some of my neighbor’s handwork. The last picture shows what the trees are supposed to look like. I don’t understand how multiple people on one street can feel compelled to psychotically destroy trees like this. They don’t even own the trees!
Image source: irishweather5000
#20 Neighbor Throws Dog Food At My Car Cause I’m Parked In Front Of Her Window
It happened twice this week, we live in a building and this woman who lives at the bottom floor throws dog food on my car because I’m parked in front of her window.
She doesn’t even have a car.
Image source: Gretyzd
#21 I Asked The Neighbor If He Could Have His Daughter Leave Room On The Sidewalk For My Mom’s Wheelchair And My Kids. This Was His Response
So my neighbors’ college-aged daughter always parks over the sidewalk causing all the neighborhood kids and walkers to go into the street to get around her SUV (it’s a pretty busy street as it feeds into the rest of the neighborhood). I’ve asked her once and her response was let me ask my parents, but nothing happened. Fast forward about 9 months. My mom who uses a wheelchair (due to advanced MS) is coming to visit so I asked the neighbor if he could possibly have his daughter park in a way that didn’t cover the sidewalk, while she was here visiting. This pic shows his response. Also, as you can see there is plenty of parking not only in the street but in their own driveway!
Image source: Hopeful_Regret91194
#22 Neighbors Installed This To Stop Trucks From Entering Our Residential Area. Firetrucks And Ambulances Will Not Be Able To Go Through As Well
Image source: reddit.com
#23 Neighbor Across The Street Sits In A Hummer All Night With High Beams Pointed Straight At My House
They sit in their hummer from 5 PM to 7 AM, smoking out, and leaving periodically only to return 10 minutes later.
Yes, I’ve asked them to stop.
No, the curtains are not enough to block out the focused sunbeams pointed into my house.
Image source: MorninJohn
#24 My Retired Neighbor Is Draining Their Pool Into Our Yard. He Does This Every Year, But He Stuck The Hose Under The Fence This Time
He stopped when I asked, but will probably just do it again tomorrow when I leave for work. The chlorine destroys the grass every year.
Image source: RightEconomy7072
#25 Neighbor Was Not Happy That We Mowed One Row Into His Lawn, So He Decided To Spray Grass Herbicide To Make A Point
Image source: PogoChop
#26 My Neighbor Has A New Light
Image source: for_nefarious_use
#27 Found Out Where My Missing Packages Have Been Going. The Neighbor’s Been Stealing Them! Police Have Been Notified
Image source: mozzzz
#28 Neighbor Puts The Camera Faced Towards Our Windows And Yard
After they stole telephone poles from our driveway and sold them on the marketplace we installed a camera for protection (not facing toward their property by the way). But then we find this…
Image source: reddit.com
#29 Neighbor Left Their Mark On The New Road
This neighbor appears to have gone around the barrier because their need to get home (and, apparently, leave again) was more important than everyone else on the street who has to see this every day going forward.
Image source: headhighbliss
#30 Neighbors Pile Their Trash Up In Front Of The Empty Dumpster
It’s mildly infuriating that I have to step over all of that nasty trash to be able to reach the dumpster to throw my garbage away. Usually, I end up just walking to a different dumpster, seems to be just my immediate neighbors who are incapable of actually putting their trash IN the dumpster.
Image source: DatLadyD
#31 Drunk Neighbor Just Drove Through Our Bedroom And Condemned Our Apartment. Landlord Won’t Answer Our Or The Police’s Calls, And Now I Have Nowhere To Live
Still in shock. We just walked out of the bedroom two minutes before it happened. Police and fire departments have been here for hours with no contact from the landlord whatsoever, and now our apartment is uninhabitable.
Image source: Bongman31
#32 Neighbors Across Are Building New Furniture. Decided To Put The Trash Against My Apartment/Door
We do live on the top floor so I understand not wanting to take the trash down immediately. However, maybe consider that you shouldn’t block my door and the closest staircase to me.
Image source: sweetandsourcoochie
#33 Neighbors Decided To Park In Front Of My Garage, Blocking Me In
Image source: anonymousss11
#34 Woke Up This Morning To My Neighbor Burning Heaps Of Plastic Garbage
Image source: TrippBikes
#35 The Front Door Of My Apartment Has Been Egged With Hard-Boiled Eggs 3 Times This Month. No Idea Who Is Doing It Or Why
I spend most of my time at my girlfriend’s house, so most days I am only at my house for a few hours at most. The eggs always get thrown when I am home and during the day but I’ve never seen it happen so I’m not even sure who is doing it. The 1st time it happened I thought my neighbor just dropped them, but there have been marks from the yolks on my door the last 2 times.
I try my best to be quiet when I’m home because my downstairs neighbor has a young child. I’ve only lived here 2 months and I’ve never even spoken to any of my neighbors so I don’t understand why this is happening.
My only consolation is that they are considerate enough to only use hard-boiled eggs.
Image source: NotDelnor
#36 One Of My Neighbors Started Putting A Cone Down To Save “Their” Spot In Our Complex. There Are No Assigned Spots To Any Tenants By The Way
Image source: luckydice1224
#37 My Neighbor (Red) Parked Behind Me (White). How Do I Politely Say “Can You Not Park On My Car”? They Literally Live Right Next Door
Image source: Shamoo9000
#38 Neighbor Parks Their Car To Purposely Block The Sidewalk, Despite Having Plenty Of Room In Their Driveway
Image source: JohnLocke815
#39 How Do You Stop Trucks From Driving Over This Corner?
New construction in the neighborhood. My house is on a cul de sac and trucks cut the corner and drive on my lawn all the time. I have debated getting boulders but they’re really expensive in my area. Also considering some 6×6 posts. One of the issues is the main water line runs along the road (blue line in the picture) and I have a utility easement 10’ from the road. Looking for ideas of what I could potentially do. I was thinking maybe I could argue to the county that the builder is risking potentially damaging the main line from the weight of the trucks driving on it?
Image source: funkyfinz
#40 My Upstairs Neighbor Dropped A Quart Of Milk And It’s Dripping Into My Apartment
Image source: akiraokok
#41 Neighbor’s Tree Cutters Cut My Line And Made Sure It Was Organized In My Yard Without Telling Me. Very Thoughtful
Image source: Thotmancer
#42 My Neighbor Sprayed Herbicide On My Back Lot To Make Himself A Parking Spot
Sheriff says that in our county you’re allowed to park on the outer 8 feet of someone else’s lawn for a day or two without their permission because it’s considered the shoulder. Come back to the same spot as many times as you want, just don’t be there continuously. You probably don’t have the right to damage someone else’s vegetation but I can’t prove it was him.
Image source: Anomalous_Pearl
#43 When Neighbors Think They Can Just Steal Your Stuff. And Then Tell You To Calm Down When You Confront Them. The Entitlement
Image source: syrencallidus
#44 Neighbor Dumped Their Mattress In The Lobby. This Bed Has Been Here For About 3 Weeks. I Don’t Understand How Some People Just Can’t Organize To Throw Away Their Stuff
Image source: petitabri
#45 My Neighbor Keeps Doing This Because She Doesn’t Want Anyone Parking Next To Her Car (She’s Not Disabled)
Image source: GhostieJillias
#46 Neighbors Are Still Throwing Food In My Yard
Image source: Hero19240X
#47 New Neighbors Have Huge Parties Every Week And Keep Blocking Our Cars In
Image source: HPM2009
#48 Neighbor Drops AC On My Car While I’m Away On Vacation
Image source: Pandemonium252
#49 Bought And Installed Some Lovely New Fence Panels… Not Quite To The Taste Of The Next-Door Neighbor Though
Image source: HerbziKal
#50 Neighbors Decided My Bike Was Too Monochromatic
Image source: sushiman009
#51 Neighbours Just Installed A New Security Light…
Follow Us