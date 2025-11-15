Hey Pandas, What Is The Most Bizarre Thing You’ve Seen? (Closed)

Funny, horrific, “this can’t be real”, share with the class!
#1
My first ‘Last meal’. It’s an old tradition where, when a family member passes away, you have the body at the dinner table and even talk to it like they were still living. ‘Agnes, do you remember that time when we….’
#2
See I live in a very weird city. Guess in the comments. And uh one time some people, all dressed in bikinis. Well some of them were naked were just walking the blocks of _citynamehere_
#3
A pigeon on top of a cat inside a guitar case on the streets of new york city
The naked coyboy also *shudder
#4
I once say a cat lay on a cat and they formed a x it was kinda cool
#5
Those of you who been to vegas, you know those people that dress up and stand on the curb or whatever? there was this one guy that was dressed up in a mickey mouse costume. and let me tell you, it was horrifying the costume looked pretty scary. just look up what mickey mouse looked like in the 1930’s and you’ll have a similar image of what I saw.
#6
Once my family went to one of those “lazy farms” where you drive through and feed the animals, and we saw a zebra trying to stomp out a piglet. The piglet was trying to run away but the zebra wouldn’t let it and kept trying to stomp on it. The piglet got away eventually though.
#7
One time I was in a drive thru, and there was this squirrel hanging upside down from a tree. At first I thought it was dead, then I saw that it was breathing. And it wasn’t struggling. So basically the squirrel just decided, “Hey, why not hang upside down today?”
Also, a different squirrel was jumping and doing flips in my front yard for about 10 minutes straight. I managed to get a video of that. LOL we have a lot of squirrel incidents here
Follow Us