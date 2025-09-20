20 Influencers Whose Careers Tanked In The Blink Of An Eye Because Of Major Scandals

In today’s social media boom, influencers have become the new A-listers, garnering millions of dedicated followers.
One viral post, and suddenly you’re on top of the internet, ruling everyone’s feeds. But as quickly as it comes, one wrong move and the fame can disappear just as fast.
From viral TikTokers to famed YouTubers, these 20 influencers have seen it all, the massive rise and the surprising overnight falls.
#1 Ruby Franke
Ruby Franke was one of the biggest family vloggers on YouTube, long before the niche became popular.
In the mid to late 2010s, her family vlogging channel, 8 Passengers, had over 1000 videos and 2.3 million subscribers.
The cracks in her picture-perfect online image first emerged in 2020, when several of her videos showcasing harsh parenting methods received widespread backlash.
In these videos, Ruby disciplined her six children by withholding food for days and making them sleep on bean bags instead of proper beds for months.
As a result of the fierce criticism and declining viewership, Franke deleted the channel altogether.
She then began creating content on a different channel with her marriage counselor and business partner, Jodi Hildebrandt.
However, her final downfall came in August 2023, when her 12-year-old son, who was severely malnourished and injured, escaped Hildebrandt’s home and sought help from a neighbor.
This led to the immediate arrest of both Ruby and Jodi. They later pleaded guilty to four counts of aggravated child exploitation and were sentenced to 4-30 years in prison.
Following the scandal, all channels under her name and videos featuring the vlogger and her children were deleted from YouTube.
In January 2025, Ruby’s eldest daughter, Shari Franke, released a memoir titled The House of My Mother: A Daughter’s Quest for Freedom, where she narrates her experience of growing up with Ruby and how she healed from her mother’s exploitation.
Image source: moms_of_truth / Instagram, moms_of_truth / Instagram
#2 Myka And James Stauffer
Myka and James Stauffer were popular family vloggers with 7,00,000 subscribers on their main YouTube channel, where they shared parenting videos of their four children.
In 2017, at the peak of their vlogging career, the couple adopted 2-year-old Huxley from China.
However, in 2020, fans noticed that the adopted son was missing from their videos, which typically featured the entire family and documented their daily lives.
The couple released an emotional confession, revealing that they had relocated Huxley to a different home and family.
The child had been diagnosed with autism, and Myka and James admitted they “never wanted to be” in that position.
“There were a lot more special needs that we weren’t aware of and that we were not told… We never wanted to be in this position, and we’ve been trying to get his needs met and help him out as much as possible.”
The announcement also prompted an investigation from authorities to ensure the child’s well-being, though the case was closed within a month with no legal action taken against the YouTubers.
Following immense backlash, they deleted their YouTube channel, and Myka has since remained inactive across all platforms.
Meanwhile, James runs an account focused on automobiles.
Image source: mykastauffer / Instagram, mykastauffer / Instagram
#3 Colleen Ballinger
Colleen Ballinger, popularly known as Miranda Sings, rose to YouTube stardom with her off-key renditions of trending songs and her signature smeared red lipstick look.
She even landed her own Netflix show, which ran for two seasons, along with a comedy special on the platform.
But in 2020, YouTuber Adam McIntyre alleged that Ballinger had formed an inappropriate friendship with him when he was between the ages of 13 and 16 years old.
He also accused her of sending him lingerie when he was still underage. Apart from Adam, other underage fans later came forward with similar accusations.
Ballinger responded with an apology video titled Addressing Everything, where she claimed the lingerie incident was “out of context.”
“Now, in hindsight, I see how completely stupid of me, I should have never sent that.”
However, the tide had already turned. The online backlash from her 22 million followers continued over the next three years.
The final blow came in 2023, when Colleen posted another apology video titled hi, in which she sang her apology with a ukulele.
At one point, she quipped, “The only thing I’ve ever gr**med is my two persian cats.”
This act sparked a wave of trolling online, leading to the end of her decade-long career.
Ballinger has since abandoned her main YouTube channel, which has been inactive for over two years.
Image source: Netflix, Colleen Vlogs / YouTube
#4 Logan Paul
Logan Paul first rose to fame on Vine before becoming one of YouTube’s most popular, and controversial, creators.
His biggest scandal came in late 2017 when he uploaded a vlog from Japan’s Aokigahara Forest, also known as the ‘sui**de forest.’
The video, titled We found a d**d body in the Japanese Sui**de Forest, included footage of a deceased person, with Paul and his friends making jokes about the situation.
This did not sit well with his audience, leading YouTube to drop him from its Google Preferred ad tier.
Addressing the backlash, Logan issued an emotional apology, saying, “I’ve made a severe and continuous lapse in my judgment and I don’t expect to be forgiven, I’m simply here to apologize… I’m disappointed in myself and I promise to be better.”
Later, in early 2018, Paul posted a video of himself tasering the bodies of rats and pretending to give CPR to a koi fish, prompting YouTube to once again suspend all ads on his channel, saying he showed a “pattern of behavior…potentially damaging to the broader creator community.”
In 2020, he was tied to an FBI investigation over his presence at a Scottsdale, Arizona mall during a protest and in 2023, he faced a lawsuit over his failed CryptoZoo project, a game which he never released.
After years of scandal, Logan rebranded himself, shifting from social media into boxing, WWE, and podcasting.
Image source: Diego Serrano / Flickr, Logan Paul / YouTube
#5 Shane Dawson
Shane Dawson ruled YouTube in the late 2000s and built a massive following of 34 million subscribers.
His empire crumbled in June 2020 when several of his past actions came back to haunt him.
Some of his controversial old videos resurfaced online, showing him engaging in or making jokes about racism, animal cruelty, and even child exploitation.
One of the most shocking clips showed Dawson pretending to pleasure himself to a picture of then-11-year-old Willow Smith.
Willow’s A-list mother, Jada Pinkett Smith, and brother Jaden Smith both condemned the YouTuber for his disturbing behavior.
Jada wrote on X, “To Shane Dawson … I’m done with the excuses.”
The controversy led to significant financial losses for Dawson, including his book being pulled from Target shelves and YouTube temporarily demonetizing his videos.
Addressing the backlash, he uploaded an apology video titled Taking Accountability, where he admitted he hated his “past” actions.
“This video is coming from a place of just wanting to own up to my s**t, wanting to own up to everything I’ve done on the internet that has hurt people… I should have been punished for things.”
He then took a one-year break from the platform, returning in 2021, saying he felt “grateful that I got cancelled.”
Image source: shane / YouTube, shane / YouTube
#6 Liver King
Brian Johnson, or the Liver King, became popular with his raw organ-eating videos and ripped physique, promoting what he called the “ancestral lifestyle.”
But in late 2022, he faced his biggest career controversy when leaked emails revealed he was secretly spending over $11,000 a month on steroids, despite swearing for years that his body was completely natural.
In a now-viral YouTube video, Johnson admitted to using performance-enhancing substances.
“Yes, I’ve done steroids. And yes, I am on steroids.”
Fans felt betrayed, calling the scandal a “stain” on his name and the fitness world.
He faced multiple lawsuits, including a $25 million suit accusing him of fraud and deception, which was later dropped.
In June 2025, he was even arrested for making threats against podcast host Joe Rogan on social media.
“Man to man, I’m picking a fight with you.”
Despite the backlash, Johnson remains active on social media and attempted to clear his name with his Netflix documentary Untold: The Liver King.
But fans are still wary of his fitness claims as he continues to push his controversial lifestyle.
Image source: liverking / Instagram, Liver King / YouTube
#7 James Charles
The makeup guru and vlogger James Charles rose to fame with his stunning makeup skills when he was still a teenager.
His YouTube channel, now home to 24 million subscribers, quickly became a fan favorite and even led to him becoming the first male model for CoverGirl magazine.
But with his fame came a load of scandals that began in 2019, when his former YouTuber friend Tati Westbrook and model Gage Gomez blasted him on social media for alleged predatory behavior.
James addressed the claims on X, calling the accusations a “blatant LIE, which has painted a false image” of him in the eyes of his audience.
The controversy died down after Tati revealed that she had been forced and manipulated by his past collaborators, Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson, into making the accusations against him.
A new scandal unfolded shortly after, in 2021, when a 16-year-old boy accused Charles of exploiting him and sending explicit Snapchat photos.
The controversy snowballed when he did not deny the accusations, although he admitted he did not know the boy was underage.
He was later fired as the host of the YouTube show Instant Influencer, after three more underage boys made similar accusations against him.
During that time, he also took digs at popular Hollywood faces like Alicia Keys and Lauren Conrad when they each launched their own makeup brands.
All of these controversies led to him losing his ties with makeup brand Morphe, and YouTube temporarily demonetizing his videos.
According to a 2021 survey by Business Insider, James was voted the least popular beauty influencer.
He continues to post on social media, although his viewership has significantly decreased since his peak.
Image source: jamescharles / Instagram, justmehabibi / YouTube
#8 The Try Guys
Ned Fulmer, one of the four founding members of popular YouTube channel The Try Guys, was widely known online as the “wife guy,” often publicly sharing his love for his wife Ariel.
In September 2022, Fulmer’s reputation shattered when he admitted to having an extramarital affair with a coworker at The Try Guys company.
The infidelity scandal surprised fans who had long seen him as a devoted family man.
Soon after, the group announced in a YouTube video titled what happened in October 2022, announcing that Fulmer was no longer employed by the company and would be edited out of future videos. Some footage featuring him was also deemed “unreleasable.”
The affair was also referenced in a Saturday Night Live sketch, which further drew criticism for failing to address the power dynamics involved between Ned and the employee.
Fulmer then stepped away from social media for three years to focus on his family life.
He has since sought couples therapy with his wife, working to rebuild trust and address the issues that led to the affair.
In September 2025, he announced his return to public life with a new podcast, Rock Bottom, where he plans to interview cancelled influencers and others confronting past mistakes.
However, the announcement was met with another wave of criticism, with one fan writing, “Still not holding himself accountable I see.”
“Tell him we said don’t come back!”
Image source: The Try Guys / YouTube, Tea Spill / YouTube
#9 Pewdiepie
Swedish YouTuber PewDiePie rose to global fame in the 2010s, amassing one of the largest followings on the platform.
But his career took a major hit in 2017 when some of his old videos featuring anti-Semitic jokes and imagery resurfaced online.
In one particularly surprising stunt, he paid two men to hold up a sign that read “D**th to all Jews,” for a YouTube video.
The backlash was immense as many people were offended and questioned why he pulled a stunt like that.
Disney’s Maker Studios immediately cut ties with him, and YouTube canceled his original series Scare PewDiePie 2.
He was also removed from YouTube’s Google Preferred advertising program, severely impacting his revenue.
Defending himself, PewDiePie said the accusations of anti-Semitism were “insane” and “unfair,” clarifying that his intention was only to prove “people would say anything for five dollars.”
“I am sorry for the words I used as I know they offended people… although I’ve always created a following by being provocative and irreverent, I clearly went too far in this case.”
However, the controversies didn’t stop there.
During a live stream in 2017, the world’s highest-paid YouTuber at the time could be heard using the n-word while playing a video game.
In another instance, he was suspended from X for making so-called Islamic State jokes.
As a result of the backlash, he eventually relocated to Japan and continued creating content, retaining a massive fan base of over 111 million subscribers.
His channel’s subscriber count was eventually overtaken by Bollywood music label T-Series, and then, by YouTuber MrBeast in 2024.
Image source: PewDiePie / YouTube, SBS The Feed / YouTube
#10 Jenna Marbles
Jenna Marbles was once considered one of the most universally loved creators on YouTube, amassing over 20 million subscribers.
But in June 2020, she announced she was stepping away from the platform after resurfaced clips from her past led to harsh backlash.
The biggest scandals centered around a 2011 video where she impersonated Nicki Minaj while darkening her skin, which many interpreted as racist behavior, as well as a music video that mocked Asian people and a vlog where she admitted to “s**t-shaming.”
Though Jenna had already made these videos private years before, the resurfaced clips reignited discussions about racism and accountability in online entertainment.
Unlike many influencers, Jenna chose to walk away from YouTube entirely.
In an emotional 11-minute video titled A Message, she acknowledged the harm caused by her past content and revealed she would be “moving on” from her channel, uncertain if the break was temporary or permanent.
Her departure wasn’t fueled by a mass “cancellation” but rather a decision to take responsibility for her actions.
Since then, Jenna has stayed out of the spotlight, living a quieter life with her fiancé Julien Solomita and their dogs.
Image source: RISE / Flickr, thisvideoisback / YouTube
#11 Tati Westbrook
Tati Westbrook was one of YouTube’s biggest beauty influencers, known for her brand Halo Beauty, but in 2019, her career took a hit after a public feud with YouTuber James Charles.
The controversy began when Tati released a 43-minute video titled BYE SISTER, in which she accused James of being a bad friend and an egotist.
The fallout between the two was ignited when James promoted Sugar Bear Hair vitamins, a competitor of Tati’s, instead of her own brand.
In the video, she also made serious accusations about his behavior, alleging that he had used his money and fame to manipulate straight men into romantic relationships.
The video instantly went viral, causing James to lose 3 million YouTube followers at the time.
Soon many viewers began questioning Tati’s intentions as details emerged about how she had allegedly been influenced by other creators like Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson in her decision to make the video.
By 2020, Tati released a follow-up video attempting to clarify her side of the story and encourage her audience to move past the drama.
That same year, she and her husband James Westbrook were sued by former business partner Clark Swanson for breach of contract, gross negligence, and fraudulent inducement regarding Halo Beauty.
The lawsuit alleged that the couple mismanaged the company, launched separate products without Clark’s knowledge, and overpromised endorsements from other influencers.
The lawsuit was settled privately four years later, and Westbrook left the beauty industry to launch another brand, Tati Beauty, in 2024.
Despite the past scandals, Tati has managed to maintain a large following on YouTube and regularly posts on the platform.
Image source: Ezra Fitzgerald / YouTube, Tati / YouTube
#12 David Dobrik
David Dobrik was once one of YouTube’s most beloved creators with his quirky vlogs and prank-filled content.
At his peak, he was the face of the Vlog Squad, a group he created with his friends, with over 18 million subscribers on his channel.
His fame was crushed in 2021 when disturbing allegations against Vlog Squad member Dom Zeglaitis or Durte Dom surfaced, who was accused of s**ual a**ault during the filming of a video.
While Dobrik wasn’t directly implicated, he was allegedly present during the shoot.
Seth Francois revealed he had been tricked into kissing Jason Nash while blindfolded in a 2017 video. He later accused Dobrik and others of racist treatment.
Meanwhile, Trisha Paytas dropped a bombshell, claiming Dobrik once secretly filmed her while she and then-boyfriend Jason Nash were engaged in explicit acts.
And lastly, Nick Keswani said he was continuously made fun of by the group on camera.
As a result of these allegations against Dobrik, major sponsors cut ties, YouTube demonetized David’s channel, and his image as YouTube’s golden boy was tarnished.
In response, Dobrik uploaded multiple apology videos, first expressing how he was “disappointed by some of [his] friends,” then, admitting he had “created an unfair power dynamic.”
The final blow came from former Vlog Squad member Jeff Wittek, who revealed he suffered life-threatening injuries during a stunt orchestrated by Dobrik.
The accident left him with a shattered skull, broken bones, and lasting eye damage.
Wittek sued Dobrik in 2022 for $10 million, accusing him of negligence. The lawsuit remains ongoing.
Dobrik disappeared from YouTube for two years before returning in 2025.
Image source: daviddobrik / Instagram, durtedom / Instagram
#13 Belle Gibson
Belle Gibson was once one of Australia’s most celebrated wellness influencers, known for her popular app The Whole Pantry and a bestselling cookbook that promised to heal the body through clean eating and alternative therapies.
Her rise to fame was built on a personal claim, that she had survived terminal brain cancer through holistic treatments rather than conventional medicine.
But in 2015, Gibson’s empire crumbled when journalists exposed that her story was a complete fabrication.
Not only had she lied about having cancer, but she also failed to deliver on her promises to donate large sums of her profits to charities.
“None of it’s true. I am still jumping between what I think I know and what is reality,” Belle told Australia’s Women’s Weekly magazine.
In 2017, Australia’s federal court even fined Gibson 410,000 AUD or about $273,000.
The court found she had no reasonable basis for any of her cancer claims and had exploited vulnerable people searching for hope.
Authorities have since raided her home multiple times in efforts to recover the money, but as of 2025, the fine still remains unpaid.
As the controversy unfolded, Gibson completely disappeared from public life and has no active social media presence.
Image source: Netflix, Netflix
#14 Imjaystation
Jaystation, whose real name is Jason Ethier, built a YouTube career on breaking into businesses for his so-called “24-hour challenges” and staging trespassing videos.
But his most infamous controversy came in early 2020, when he faked the passing of his girlfriend, Alexia Marano, for views.
In a now-deleted video titled My Girlfriend Alexia D**d… Rest In Paradise, Ethier told his 5.4 million subscribers, “I never wanted to make a video like this ever, but last night, we lost Alexia to a drunk driver.”
He went on to film a staged memorial and even uploaded another video called D**d Girlfriend Ouija Board Challenge at 3am!! (Gone Wrong).
Days later, he admitted the video was staged, claiming Marano had been in on the plan.
However, Alexia quickly denied that, posting her own video where she accused Ethier of being controlling, paranoid, and manipulative.
She alleged she never agreed to the stunt and that Ethier had pressured her into going along with his lies.
Meanwhile, Ethier denied the accusations, instead blaming Marano, saying, “I never hit Alexia once… I now face serious charges and can’t leave my house without getting arrested.”
As backlash grew, YouTube terminated his main channel, citing repeated policy violations.
His attempts to start new channels were also shut down as ban evasion, effectively ending his YouTube career.
He continued to spark outrage, at one point spreading misinformation on Instagram by claiming, “COVID is fake as f**k” and urging followers not to wear masks or get vaccinated during the pandemic.
Image source: JayStation / YouTube, Atozy / YouTube
#15 Mikayla Nogueira
Mikayla Nogueira, one of TikTok’s biggest beauty influencers, first blew up for her makeup tutorials but has since become just as popular for her controversies.
Her biggest drama came in 2023 when she was accused of gaslighting followers by allegedly wearing false eyelashes while promoting L’Oréal’s $14.99 Telescopic mascara.
In the now-viral video, Mikayla raved that the mascara made her lashes look like falsies, but critics pointed out a suspicious cut in the footage and called her out for misleading ads.
Even Jeffree Star chimed in, calling the results “bizarre” and suggesting something was “extra” on her lashes.
She’s also faced accusations of editing her body in videos, giving fake product reviews, and even using TikTok filters to exaggerate results during paid promotions.
Fans questioned her authenticity further after an old college video surfaced showing her speaking in a neutral accent, a stark contrast to her raspy Southern drawl.
One viewer wrote, “Mikayla’s Lies Part. Infinity.”
Despite the backlash, Nogueira has over 14 million followers and still remains massive on all social media platforms.
Image source: mikaylajmakeup / Instagram, mikaylanogueira / TikTok
#16 Trisha Paytas
Trisha Paytas became a household name through their channel blndsundoll4mj, which they launched in 2007.
Over the years, Paytas has been involved in numerous public disputes and controversies.
In 2019, they were involved in a public feud with James Charles, criticizing him for being “creepy” and “predatory” in his friendship with a 16-year-old Charli D’Amelio in a now-deleted TikTok video.
They also sparked criticism over their complex history with gender and identity.
Paytas has publicly shifted pronouns, identifying at different times as transgender and then non-binary, while making controversial statements that offended parts of the LGBTQ+ community.
At one point, they even claimed to identify as a “chicken nugget,” which drew widespread backlash.
Paytas has also faced serious criticism for racist and inappropriate content, including dressing as various racial groups, releasing a song called Jungle Fever comparing people of color to monkeys, using racial slurs multiple times, and posting adult content involving family members.
They have also mocked mental illness, roleplayed and created controversial content about physical harassment, and bullied underage internet personalities like the D’Amelio sisters.
Despite these scandals, in 2023, Paytas launched the solo podcast Just Trish, where they share personal insights and discuss influencer drama.
They continue to post on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube while performing sold-out shows.
Reflecting on the cancellations and their comeback, in a 2025 interview Paytas told Elle, “I feel like I’m always going to just keep going forward, and that’s all I can do. I’m just happy to keep going.”
Image source: trishapaytas / Instagram, ET Live / YouTube
#17 Jeffree Star
The renowned makeup mogul Jeffree Star didn’t face just one scandal, nor did his career collapse overnight; it tanked over the course of many years.
Accusations surfaced that Star was both racist and a bad friend to fellow YouTubers Laura Lee, Manny Gutierrez, Nikita Dragun, and Gabriel Zamora.
In a now-deleted X post, Zamora had shared, “Honey, every time I was around him he would constantly say racist things about black people.”
Addressing the racism allegations, Jeffree uploaded a YouTube video titled RACISM.
“I don’t know who that person was. I know who I am today, but I do not know who that person was.”
However, fans were not convinced, nor were several other beauty content creators.
The backlash escalated when one of his biggest sponsors at the time, beauty brand Morphe, cut ties with him.
The final blow came in 2020, when former friends and associates accused the beauty influencer of physical harassment and exploitation.
This led to thousands of fans unfollowing him across social media.
His track record has not improved since, as he later angered netizens by dismissing non-binary pronouns such as they/them as “stupid.”
Image source: jeffreestar / Instagram, Bussin' With The Boys / YouTube
#18 Rachel Hollis
Rachel Hollis rose to fame as a bestselling self-help author and lifestyle influencer, best known for her 2018 book Girl, Wash Your Face.
The beloved author’s biggest scandal came in April 2021, when she posted a video about her housekeeper that quickly spiraled into controversy.
In the since-deleted clip, Hollis referenced a woman who “cleans the toilets” in her home, and after being called “privileged AF” by a commenter, she doubled down, saying she had “worked her a** off” to afford that help and lifestyle.
She went on to add that she had no interest in being “relatable,” comparing herself to figures like Harriet Tubman, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Marie Curie, and Oprah Winfrey, arguing they were also “unrelatable AF.”
The comparison sparked immediate backlash, with critics calling it deeply disrespectful, especially given Tubman’s role in helping enslaved people escape to freedom.
Hollis’ remarks about her housekeeper also drew fire for showing how out of touch she was with privilege and class dynamics.
Hollis lost over 200,000 Instagram followers, faced criticism for her brand of “toxic positivity,” and had to cancel events as business deals fell apart.
Days later, Hollis issued an Instagram apology, admitting she had “caused tremendous pain.”
“I disregarded the people whose hard work doesn’t afford them financial security, often due to inherently racist and biased systems.”
While she has since attempted comebacks, her reputation in the self-help community has never fully recovered.
Image source: Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images, scoutandnikki / Instagram
#19 Caroline Calloway
Caroline Calloway first gained attention on Instagram in the 2010s as a Cambridge art student.
She quickly became popular and even landed a $500,000 book deal. But when she failed to deliver a manuscript, the deal collapsed, leaving her $100,000 in debt.
Her reputation truly unraveled in 2019 with her infamous “creativity workshops.”
Calloway sold $165 tickets promising homemade lunches, personalized letters, and life-changing advice.
Instead, attendees got mismatched trinkets, soggy eggplant, and stories recycled from her Instagram.
Attendees compared it to Fyre Festival, and after a viral Twitter thread by journalist Kayleigh Donaldson exposed the chaos, Calloway canceled the workshops entirely and refunded ticket holders.
Soon after, her former friend and ghostwriter, Natalie Beach, published a viral essay in The Cut accusing Calloway of manipulation, buying followers, and exploiting their friendship.
Calloway admitted to purchasing followers and being a “shi**y friend,” but pushed back on Beach’s version of events, claiming Beach never helped her “accrue fame,” and only helped in writing “captions that no one read.”
Leaning into the scandal, she later published a memoir in 2023 titled Scammer and has continued self-publishing essays and books.
Image source: carolinecalloway / Instagram, 60 Minutes Australia / YouTube
#20 Brittany Dawn Nelson
Brittany Dawn Nelson, at the peak of her stardom, sold thousands of online health and fitness plans priced between $92 and $300 in 2014.
Marketed as a personal coach and “your biggest supporter,” she promised customized programs to her clients.
However, it was later discovered that many had received identical workout and meal plans.
The backlash intensified, especially from customers with eating challenges who felt misled by her programs.
In 2019, during an appearance on Good Morning America, Brittany apologized to her followers and claimed to “take full responsibility” for her “mistake.”
Three years later, in 2022, the controversy snowballed into a lawsuit from the state of Texas, accusing her of deceptive practices, particularly toward clients with special dietary needs.
She eventually settled the case by paying $400,000 in penalties, avoiding a trial.
Afterward, she rebranded herself from fitness influencer to faith-based creator, launching a ministry called She Lives Freed, which offered tickets to self-run weekend religious conferences.
She now runs a podcast, Chiseled and Called, where in a March 2023 episode she described herself as a victim of “cancel culture” and society’s desire to “see an influencer crumble.”
Image source: realbrittanydawn / Instagram, realbrittanydawn / Instagram
