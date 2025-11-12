This Instagram Account Captures Surprising “Morning After” Tables

All over the world, where a party is on fire, there’s a table which tells a story and this Italian instagram account captures them from a different perspective. Share yours! 

#1 Hairdressers’ Party?!

#2 Sake In Tokyo

#3 Real Tempura Time

#4 Orange Is The New Black…

#5 Marble Texture

#6 Champagne!

#7 Reflex Camera

#8 Lunar Eclipse

#9 Preparation Line

#10 Gold N’ Roses

#11 50shadesofblack

#12 Red Bag

#13 Mixtape

#14 Where’s My Beer ??

#15 Take A Break… Tea Time

#16 Fidelio

Patrick Penrose
