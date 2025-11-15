“Sometimes It’s Funny Here”: 30 Of The Best Absurd Comics By This Russian Artist

Stan Korabelnikov, the creative mind behind ‘Proidemtes’ comics, invites everyone to his Instagram feed with the opening line: “Sometimes it’s funny here,” and you won’t be disappointed if you are in for a splash of lighthearted humor that will brighten your day. The artist expresses his random ideas and thoughts about life through playful comics featuring lovable characters such as animals, foods, inanimate objects, and occasionally people. What started as a way to cheer up his friends is now growing into something that will entertain masses online.

“As long as I can remember, I draw things all the time. Well, to be honest, all of my comics were made just for fun. Some of them are to cheer up my friends. And it’s always nice when someone smiles because of you, isn’t it?” the artist told Bored Panda.

So dive into the amusing world of ‘Proidemtes’ comics and let us know if the mission of making you smile is accomplished!

More info: Instagram | Facebook

#1 When You Are A Little Out Of Time For Changing Events

#2 Christmas Mood

#3 When Of Course No! But, Yes…

#4 The Importance Of The Right Compliment

#5 Not Flat At All

#6 It’s So Easy, Nice And Right To Respect Someone Else’s Opinion (If It Matches Yours Of Course)

#7 Little Tricks Of A Great Genius

#8 Need More Funny Memes

#9 Be Polite In Any Situation

#10 Somewhere In Some Office…

#11 Every Time…

#12 Day After Day Everything Is The Same. If Only Something Would Change…

#13 Be Careful If You’re In Australia

#14 It Will Pass…

#15 If Grinch Came To My House

#16 And Now Three Good Frends Want To Tell You Something Important!

#17 Fish Language. Tip Number 1

#18 Employee Of The Month!

#19 Have A Good Presents Everyone

#20 What A Year!

#21 If They Haven’t Proved Something, Then They Are Probably Hide The Facts

#22 What A Smart Watch Should Really Be

#23 Rules Are Rules

#24 Something About Spiders

#25 When You’re About To Work, But Want To Check The Feed First

#26 If You Can’t Sleep…

#27 How I Spent This Summer

#28 When You’re Prepared For Summer. But Not Really…

#29 Caught!

#30 Good News!

