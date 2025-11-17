Hey Pandas, What Is Your Best Picture You Have Ever Taken By Yourself

People take some good pictures that don’t always get shown to the public and are often just for self purposes, however, I’m gonna give you guys the chance to share your pictures with everyone. I am personally not the best a photography but I’m sure all of you guys are better at it.
Rules
1. Post photo/s that you have taken by yourself and weren’t found off the internet
2. Only share what you are willing for people to see, please
3. The winner has bragging rights and will be decided on who gets the highest rating from the upvotes.
Good Luck!
#1 Summer Lilac With Friends
#2 Tropical Sunset
#3 Fiery Face
#4 Rocks Near A Lake
#5 I Just Irrationally Love This One. Keyring Been Laying About By My Bus Stop For Months
#6 A Breathtaking Sunset (Taken By Me Surprisingly!)
#7 Let There Be Light. Black Sea Shore, September 2022
#8 Pretty Proud Of This One
#9 This Really Cool Traffic Light I Saw In France. Shame About The Background Though, I Need To Find A Way To Edit It Out
#10 Hawaii
#11 Bryce Canyon- Might Be Wrong, It Been Awhile Since This Photo Has Been Taken! :)
#12 Driving Through The Smokey Mountains
#13 Sunset In Sudbury
#14 Sky At A Football Game
#15 Puerto Rico
#16 Colosseum In Rome
#17 Colosseum In Rome
#18 Lucky Shot While Holding Camera (Not On A Tripod) And Drunk From Wine
#19 My Dad At The San Diego Zoo Hummingbird House
#20 My Most Recent Favorite
#21 The Sky Was So Pretty!
