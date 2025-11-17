My 30 Black And White Photographs Of South Africa’s Majestic Wild Horses

The Cape’s enchanted wild horses have survived for over a century in wetlands between Kleinmond and Rooisand in South Africa’s Western Cape.

According to environmentalists, wild horses play a vital role in the ecosystem because their paths keep clogged waterways open.

The wild horses appear to regulate herd size, as there have never been more than 30 individuals over the decades, with no more than 3 to 4 herds traversing the beaches and wetlands.

The future of the Cape’s enchanted wild horses is uncertain due to the increasing urbanization of local towns and the encroachment of human settlements.

More info: peterdelaneyphotography.com | Facebook | Twitter | Youtube | Instagram

#1 Wild Stallion And Mare By The Ocean

#2 Stallion Keeping Order In The Herd

#3 Stallion Alert

#4 Stallion With A Star

#5 Stallion Snaking

#6 Windswept Stallion

#7 Mare Portrait

#8 Wild Stallion And Mare Bonding

#9 Mare Looking Left

#10 Wild Mare In The Mountains

#11 Wild Mare Eating Grass By The Ocean

#12 Stallion Rearing

#13 Stallions Ready To Fight

#14 Stallion And Mare Grazing In A Wetland With Mountains In The Background

#15 Wild Herd Alert

#16 Mare Standing Still

#17 Wild Mare Walking

#18 Wild Stallion By The Coast

#19 A Wild Mare

#20 Wild Horses Greeting

#21 A Wild Colt

#22 Wild Horses Greeting

#23 Patterns

#24 A Herd Of Wild Horses On The Move

#25 A Wild Mare Sleeping

#26 Colt Portrait

#27 Stallion Dominance

#28 A Wild Mare On A Wild Coastline

#29 Wild Horses Bonding

#30 A Wild Horse Scratching Head

Patrick Penrose
