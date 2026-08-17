Influencer Reveals The Life-Long Consequences Of Getting Illegal Plastic Surgery: “Biggest Mistake Of My Life”

Influencer Veronica Perasso, 28, had been getting cosmetic procedures done since the age of 20, and it eventually got to a point where she developed “body dysmorphia” because of it.
That pushed her to undergo an illegal procedure that she quickly realized was the “biggest mistake” of her life, and even put her health at risk.
Perasso recently opened up to her 4.7 million Instagram followers about all the cosmetic procedures she has undergone, especially the one she deeply regrets.
“I’ve been living in total fear about it, knowing that one day, it’s going to start creating problems,” she admitted.
Influencer Veronica Perasso’s “body dysmorphia” after getting a BBL led her to a risky decision
In 2019, Veronica Perasso underwent two back-to-back surgeries to enhance her backside, she revealed in an August 9 Instagram video.
First, she got a BBL, in which her body fat was taken out via liposuction from areas like the abdomen, flanks, or thighs, and injected into the backside.
Surgical BBL carries one of the highest mortality rates of any cosmetic surgery, with estimates historically reaching 1 fatality in nearly 15,000 cases, according to the National Institutes of Health.
Perasso told TMZ in July that the surgical BBL got her a lot of attention online: “People started treating me better, I started getting my videos viral everywhere, and that fed my ego. It gave me a rush of dopamine.”
As Perasso experienced some volume loss in her BBL 3 months post-surgery, which is expected due to the reabsorption of unsupported fat cells, she was left feeling dissatisfied.
She then went for a $10,000 Sculptra lift, an injectable cosmetic procedure also known as “liquid BBL” that stimulates natural collagen production.
However, Sculptra takes 10-12 weeks to start showing results, and the effects fade after about 2 years.
Perasso felt far too desperate to wait, and that is when things took a wrong turn.
“I started getting body dysmorphia, and I definitely got obsessed with the dopamine rush of getting attention,” she said.
Veronica Perasso paid $3,500 to get illegal silicone injections
Still unhappy with how she looked, Perasso decided to pay an unlicensed practitioner $3,500 for the “worst thing” she had done: silicone injections.
“I got that done at my friend’s house,” Perasso revealed.
“A lady came, gave me a pill to put me to sleep, basically, and injected me in the back.”
“Silicone injections are not legal and are not done by any professionals,” she continued.
“Who in their right mind would pay $3,500 and feel safe? But at that moment, I didn’t care. I didn’t have the money, and I was willing to risk my life.”
“Some people get so sick and so ill that they have to remove it immediately, or they lose sensation in their legs, or live in chronic pain,” Perasso went on.
While she herself did not face any complications from the procedure, she now lives in “total fear” that the issues would pop up any day.
If it does, she would have to undergo yet another massive surgery to remove all of the material to save her life.
Cardi B has previously talked about removing painful silicone fillers injected at 21
Silicone injectables are not allowed in any invasive cosmetic procedure.
In November 2017, the FDA released a press release urging consumers to avoid using silicone for dermal fillers or contouring.
The article warned that side effects can include scarring, tissue necrosis, and permanent disfigurement. If the silicone migrates beyond the injection site, it could cause a fatal embolism—blockage of a blood vessel.
“Serious complications may occur right away or could develop weeks, months, or years later,” the press release said.
Another celebrity who found that out the hard way is Cardi B, who got $800 silicone-based biopolymer injections in her backside at 21 from an unlicensed woman in a basement apartment in Queens.
“It was the craziest pain ever,” she told GQ in 2018. “I felt like I was gonna pass out. I felt a little dizzy, and it leaked for, like, five days.”
In February 2026, during her Little Miss Drama Tour, she said she was “taking some out” after the tour when fellow performer Kehlani praised her behind.
In July, she shared in an Instagram livestream that she had her backside “reduced” along with getting two liposuctions.
Silicone filler removal is a high-risk, complex surgery where healthy tissue may also be removed to ensure complete extraction, and even then it can leave behind traces, permanent scarring, and skin discoloration.
Veronica Perasso is considering removing the filler she injected into her backside
Veronica Perasso admitted in her video that the urge to keep getting cosmetic procedures stemmed from her own self-esteem issues, which she now recognizes and tries to spread awareness about.
“I started with one thing, and then I had so much body dysmorphia and no love for my body that I ended up with that in my back,” she said about the silicone injections.
In 2018, she got her first surgery at the age of 20: breast augmentations using saline implants.
Then, she got fillers and Botox in her face, and after that, got dental work using composite resin veneers.
Next came the surgical BBL, which not only didn’t meet her expectations, but also left her with a bellyful of scars from the liposuction that took a long time, lots of massages, and extensive therapy sessions to heal.
Then followed the Sculptra and the illegal injections.
“Of course, now I know that I don’t need to look a certain way to be loved, and I wasn’t around the right people,” she said. “I wasn’t going to find love in Miami.”
She reportedly plans to remove the silicone fillers, but it’s unclear whether she has started the procedure yet. She said she has already removed most of her facial fillers.
“Care for yourself as you are.” Netizens reacted to Veronica Perasso opening up about regretting illegal silicone injections
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