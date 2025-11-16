Hey Pandas, What’s The Most Annoying Advertisement That You Always See? (Closed)

We all get some ads over and over and over and over and… You get it. Which of those are you sick and tired of?
#1
youtube premium
#2
“ I am making 90 US dollars an hour working from home. I never imagined that it was honest to goodness yet my closest companion is earning 16,000 US dollars a month by working on a laptop, that was truly astounding for me, she prescribed for me to attempt it simply. Everybody must try this job now by just using this website.. www.Profitguru7.com” The bots on BP that won’t shut up
#3
If you or a loved one has been diagnosed with mesothelioma, you may be entitled to financial compensation.
#4
Grammarly!!!
#5
The donation-begging-ad of a huge company announcing that they donate to a good cause when you buy their most expensive diapers during Christmas (Advent) time – their donation per package for ~$17 is $0,005 (ಠ︵ಠ) PLUS if you happen to take an older package without “special donation banner” it won’t count.
#6
Project makeover😩 it’s nothing like the game and the adds are so weird
#7
Any kind of gambling or online Bingo. Ads about erectile disjunction.
#8
Call 1-800-call-ken. ONE CALL THAT’S ALL
#9
that josh wine ad, why do we need to know about your dad’s hands
#10
Homescapes “pull the pin” game. There are like 2 in the whole game.
#11
Ok I personally think it’s racist..but that’s just me. The Wakanda Forever McDonald’s ad. The one where it’s like “ that feeling I get, when a superhero looks just like me.” I’ve seen it so man damn times holy sht it’s annoying now. Also I think it’s racist anybody agree? Or disagree..?
#12
NJM. At this point it doesn’t even matter that they don’t want a mascot, both the narwhal and flamingo serve that purpose.
#13
When Im playing games on my phone I get these ads, I dont know what theyre all for but they loud. Its annoying. And now theyre all 2-part ads so when you click the little x the ad still doesnt f**k off.
#14
Picrew has a bunch of nfsw ads for games – and that’s when I learned of picrew.to (I think that’s it) which is the same but English and without the ads. I’m here to make my OCs, I don’t wanna look at that. And they switched out CONSTANTLY so it was constant movement in the corner of my eye and near impossible to ignored. Very annoying
#15
Writings not easy, but Grammarly can help!
Me: *Internal screaming*
#16
Realtors flipping houses!
#17
“site speed matters, if it’s not fast it’s broken” – Shopify.
#18
Yes, the electric. New Lincoln ford.
Or whatever it’s called. Once when I was watching YouTube, I got like 5 of that ad within 8 minutes or so.
Also most mobile game ads.
#19
(Area code)-888-7500 MIKE’S GOT THIS. Are you injured? Mike’s got this!
it is EVERYWHERE where i live
#20
Drug ads, YouTube “sign up” ads. Just go away.
#21
There are these weird hellspawn toys that get advertising for on YouTube. One wants to be buried alive. I don’t know what they are called but the ads are super long and super creepy. I think I actively try to forget what they are called but I hate the ads so much.
#22
Discover Card.
I’m 14.
#23
Hold up! You’ll want to hear about all this earning.
Love to see that caaash back
#24
Brace ads because they show people covering up their smiles. Firstly, they probably aren’t that crooked. Secondly, who cares?! Your smile is beautiful!!!!
#25
Dior perfume commercials
#26
Lily’s garden 🍆
#27
Any ad that interrupts a YouTube video I am watching! Even if it’s for a political candidate whom I support.
#28
Stanley Steamer, your certified cleaner.
If you didn’t hear it as the jingle you’re either deaf or lying.
#29
This entry brought to you by Raid Shadow Legends.
#30
Those ads about Medicare Advantage. Every 5 minutes, this time of year. Aimed at people over 65, who are not as stupid as these companies think they are. Ugh.
#31
I swear on the souls of my ENTIRE family, this is/was a billboard I saw often traveling thou Louisiana. Don’t spare the rod, don’t spoil the child. (On behalf of a church no less). The other, is the Camp Lejune class action lawsuits. First is was just the MCB, then it slowly expanded. Now I am just waiting for “have you ever driven through or stayed overnight in N. Caroline, ever? “
#32
Pretty much anything that asks me to buy whilst I’m trying to squeeeze exercise into my busy day. Like Do One – I’m planking! I have no need to hear about clothes, tea, or a famous person meditating. GO AWAY.
#33
And mates Squeeeze was meant. And get your heads around the concept of a library.
#34
Freaking Liberty liberty liberty uuuugh
#35
Pepto Bismol, Charmin, Oriental Rug cleaning, the cabinet thing.
effing hate them.
