Influencer’s Husband Exposes Bombshell Secret In Controversial Post, Now People Are Sorry For Her

The internet thought it knew the family dynamic of Twitch star Cady Hoffman, better known online as Fandy, until her husband revealed they had been hiding another baby.
Her husband, Bryan Loyd, who goes by Adamax online, announced that he had fathered a daughter outside their marriage.
The age gap between the secret child and the couple’s first daughter immediately raised questions about whether Bryan had been unfaithful to his pregnant wife.
One netizen fumed, “I feel sorry for your wife, not only being cheated on while pregnant but then having to raise two children at the same time… Sometimes life itself is its own version of hell.”
Twitch star Cady Hoffman’s husband revealed he has a secret second daughter with another woman
Bryan Loyd dropped the family bombshell in a lengthy post on X, revealing that his six-month-old daughter, Lily Rose, whom he shares with a woman whose identity has not been publicly revealed, had been kept away from the public until now.
He wrote, “We’ve been keeping a pretty big part of our lives private for the last six months… Everyone knows Luna Rose. But what almost nobody knows is that Luna has a little sister.”
He was referring to his and Cady’s first daughter, Luna Rose, who is 11 months old.
“Lily is six months old, she’s my daughter, and I have full custody of her,” he added. “Obviously, some of you are going to recognize the timeline and have questions. Some of you familiar with us won’t.”
He then acknowledged that there was much more to the story than what he was sharing publicly.
Loyd continued, “There is a much longer story behind how our family got here, and maybe one day we’ll tell it. But Lily’s introduction to the world shouldn’t be about adult drama or things that happened before she was born.”
That explanation did little to stop people from doing the math.
The sisters were born only five months apart, and based on their ages, Lily would have been conceived while Hoffman was pregnant with Luna.
Bryan Loyd praised his wife, who goes online as Fandy, for raising Lily as her own
The timing is especially striking because the couple had publicly documented their first pregnancy and childbirth.
In October 2025, the Twitch streamer livestreamed her home birth as she welcomed Luna, giving her large online audience an unusually intimate look at the experience.
In the now-viral post, Loyd also praised his wife, writing, “Lily is my responsibility. The circumstances that brought us here are mine to own, and Cady never had an obligation to step into the role she has. But she did.”
He said Lily’s biological mother is not part of their daily lives and that Cady had chosen to take on a major role in raising the baby alongside Luna as one of her own.
“She didn’t have to accept any of this. She chose to, and watching her love both of these girls equally has given me an entirely new level of respect and appreciation for my wife. None of that changes the fact that I am responsible for the choices I made and for being the father Lily and Luna deserve.”
He concluded, “I don’t expect Cady to carry that responsibility for me… We’ve kept Lily private because we wanted to protect her while we figured out what our new family looked like away from the internet.”
Cady acknowledged the major family update with a brief message on her own X account
“Two sisters who couldn’t care less about the complicated story that came before them. They just know they’re sisters, they’re loved, and they’re family. And that’s what matters to us.”
Following her husband’s announcement, Hoffman shared a brief message on X, writing, “Big update regarding life and my family lately.”
Notably, she did not publicly explain the circumstances surrounding Lily’s birth in that post.
The announcement quickly sparked fierce criticism online, with one person writing, “Call it what it is… Infidelity. You committed infidelity whilst your wife was pregnant!”
Another commenter said, “You cheated on your pregnant wife at one of the most vulnerable times in a woman’s life. Unforgivable!!!”
“So exhausting seeing wives be praised for enduring the bull**it they’ve been subjected to that their husbands would never be ok with if the roles were reversed,” a third person remarked.
One comment read, “You cheated on your pregnant wife and then shoved your disgusting infidelity story on my timeline. Your wife and girls don’t deserve this sh*t behavior from you.”
Netizens brutally dragged Bryan over the timeline, accusing him of cheating on his pregnant wife
Others expressed, “Nothing says the party of family values quite like cheating on your pregnant wife and making her raise that baby too.”
Several people also praised Hoffman for the way she has apparently handled the complicated family situation.
“Cady, you are such a wonderful human and mother. I am wishing you and Adam and your baby girls a healthy future and all the love in the world,” one person wrote.
Another said, “You are such a strong, beautiful GREAT mother. I wish you and your family a happy, healthy future.”
Cady has built a large following as a gaming creator and streamer, becoming particularly well known for her Twitch content.
Her profile grew even further after she livestreamed the birth of Luna in October 2025.
As of this writing, the circumstances behind the situation remain unclear, and the allegations that Bryan cheated on his wife have not been confirmed.
“Poor wife!! Now, she has to take care of two kids while in postpartum. You deserve worst… She deserves better,” one netizen wrote
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