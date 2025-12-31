Dad “Fixes” 19YO Daughter’s First Real Drawing Out Of Fun, Takes Heat From Her For Ruining it

Everyone who considers themselves an artist or simply a person who creates something from time to time knows that sometimes their creations can be very precious to them. Whether it’s because it turned out to be better than expected, because it was created for someone in mind, or simply because it was your first time making something like that.
In this story, a beginner fan art artist finally finished the sketch she was very proud of, only for it to get ruined… by her dad. And the reason why he did it was only more infuriating.
There’s no secret that artists tend to have a special connection with their art
Just like this woman, who finished her first fan art sketch and was very proud of it
Later, she found her precious painting doodled over, which broke her heart
Turns out it was her dad, who thought it would be funny to add lashes to the character woman had drawn
The woman tried explaining to her family why this destruction of her drawing was so heartbreaking, but they didn’t seem to care
Recently, the OP decided that she wanted to learn how to draw. Even though she never showed a particular talent in the art, she was always a fan of cartoons and wanted to learn to draw her favorite characters.
So, she finally made a drawing of Aang from Avatar: The Last Airbender and was really proud of it. She acknowledged that it might not be the best fan art ever, but it was meaningful to her, since it was the first she ever finished.
She showed her project to everyone at home and was planning to show it to her cousin, who is an artist. Before the cousin arrived, the OP left her sketch on a coffee table in the living room for a little bit. After coming to pick it up from there, she noticed that the painting was “enhanced” – the character she had drawn had lashes drawn on him.
With no surprise, the woman burst into tears – the sketch meant so much to her, but someone had ruined it. Soon enough, she learned that that someone was her father – someone who didn’t really care about what he had done.
Not only did he not care, but no one seemed to understand why these doodles were so hurtful for the woman. In fact, her family told her to stop whining and said that she could just draw it again, so it’s wasn’t a big deal. But that wasn’t the point – yes, she likely could draw it again, but the main thing was the sentimental value behind it. But no one recognized her hurt.
Well, the thing is that the original poster is not wrong to acknowledge the sensitive nature of her art. After all, art itself is inherently sensitive. At its core, it is about tapping into the emotional landscape of your life, which means that artists usually create by being in touch with their emotions and in a way that their creations touch others’ emotions as well. Basically, encapsulating the human experience.
That’s why many people are against AI art – it just lacks humanity. Artificial intelligence never lived as a person, and hasn’t experienced emotions, thus it cannot replicate it in a way a person can. There’s just no authenticity – it’s just the result of already existing art collected and reshaped into a different form.
In addition to real art being based on emotions, there’s also a thing of feeling sentimental towards the things we own and create. That’s just how our brains are wired – objects become the extensions of our identity, thus losing them might feel like an actual injury to one’s body and soul.
And so, the woman losing the drawing that was so sentimental to her hurt her badly – it was very important to her identity. Thankfully, at least people online seemed to understand where her hurt came from and were able to offer some comforting words.
Do you agree that the dad shouldn’t have destroyed the sketch, or do you also think it’s not a big deal? Share your thoughts in the comments.
At least netizens did acknowledge her hurt and pointed out that her family was very much in the wrong here
