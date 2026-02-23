Influencer Humiliated After Getting His Wig Snatched By A Stranger Breaks Silence

Androgenic, the 24-year-old Australian influencer known for his “looksmaxxing” content, has broken his silence after a stranger publicly ripped the wig off his head mid-livestream, leaving him exposed in a moment that has now been viewed more than 13 million times.
The clip, shared to X, shows the content creator conducting street interviews while dressed in a black top and matching cap, thick wavy blond hair visible beneath it.
Seconds later, a man sneaks up behind him and yanks off the hat, along with the attached hairpiece, revealing a shaved head with a receding hairline underneath.
The influencer appears stunned before chasing the man and placing him in a headlock. The footage cuts off abruptly, but the humiliation had already taken hold online.
“There’s genuinely no coming back from this,” one person wrote as the video spread across social media.
Viewers quickly accused the influencer of being a “fraud,” arguing that without the wig, he “looked like a different person.”
“Laughing hard and feeling sorry for him at the same time,” another user said.
“He looked like an entirely different person,” a third added.
For many critics, the issue was not simply about hair. It was about credibility. Androgenic has built a cult following off fitness advice, commentary on modern masculinity, and a philosophy centered on a trend known as “looksmaxxing.”
In layman terms, the trend is an online self-improvement movement aimed mostly at young men and teen boys that focuses on maximizing physical attractiveness to gain social acceptance.
It usually starts with “softmaxxing,” meaning basic upgrades like exercise, dieting, skincare, better grooming, fashion, teeth whitening, and posture, then can escalate into “hardmaxxing,” where more extreme corners of the internet encourage cosmetic procedures or surgery to change facial structure and body proportions.
Dating apps have intensified the dynamic further because they behave like winner-take-most marketplaces: attention is scarce, profiles are abundant, and a small slice of men can absorb a disproportionate share of likes and matches while everyone else competes for what’s left.
“The top 1% of guys get more than 16% of all likes on the app,” said Hinge engineer Aviv Goldgeier. Similarly, a study published by Medium in 2015 showed that 78% of women on dating apps are only interested in the top 20% of all men.
The influencer tried framing the incident as a boost to his brand, while critics said he was misleading his viewers
Androgenic moved quickly to control the narrative, pushing back on the idea that the wig-snatching had “exposed” anything at all. In his view, the viral clip did little to damage his career.
“I don’t know if people realize that I literally publicly have been spamming viewers with me being bald for two months,” he said.
“I’ve made videos showing that I’m wearing a wig, like days ago,” he added.
“But I’m glad this is going viral, this is pretty crazy,” he said.
That posture, however, intensified the criticism rather than calming it.
“The problem isn’t so much about wearing a wig. You were trying hard to be someone that you were not and got exposed for it,” one critic wrote.
Others went further, framing the controversy as a moral issue.
“The best thing you could do is start being honest. You are leading a whole generation of men astray for views.”
Recent studies show men of all ages are struggling with feelings of loneliness, purpose, and lack of mission
“Looksmaxxing” content has been closely associated with internet personalities such as Andrew Tate, who promote advice on reaching one’s “full potential,” as well as online communities centered around dating or men’s inability to do so.
The audience for that messaging is not abstract.
Recent data suggests many young men are already struggling. According to Gallup data published in May 2025, 25% of US men aged 15 to 34 said they “felt lonely a lot of the previous day,” a figure higher than the national average.
Among older adults, American Association of Retired Persons’ (AARP) 2025 findings showed 42% of men over 45 met the threshold for loneliness.
Separate 2025 reporting on adolescent boys found that 14% of boys with high exposure to masculinity-focused online content reported low self-esteem, compared with 5% of those with low exposure, alongside significantly higher levels of loneliness.
Against that backdrop, experts warn the culture can serve as a gateway into more radical online spaces.
Previously speaking to news.com.au, feminist academic Dr. Stephanie Wescott said the content often targets vulnerable boys.
“They prey on particular vulnerabilities, whether that’s economical, social or their appearance. It completely alters how they see the world and subsequently understand their own situation,” she said.
She added that the tone can become hostile toward the same young men being courted as followers.
“If you actually watch them, they’re quite abusive to boys and young men,” Wescott said. “They call them losers, pathetic and shame them if they don’t have these ‘masculine’ markers.”
“Doesn’t look that bad.” Viewers debated whether the video marked the end of the influencer’s career
