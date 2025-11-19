30 People Share Their Most Unhinged And Chaotic Job Interview Tips

by

Some industry experts believe that if a job seeker targets 200 positions (open or filled), they can expect to land a role in three to four months at senior levels (which happens a little faster with more junior roles), and double that time frame if they’re targeting only 100 positions.

But that’s just a rule of thumb; it might be even longer! So, Amber Lord, who shares spicy takes on career development and the corporate world, asked people for the most unhinged interview “hacks” for when you’re disillusioned and desperate to try anything.

#1

I called a company I wanted to work for and applied to to “reschedule my interview”. I never had an interview, but they scheduled one and I got hired 😭

#2

When they ask if you have any questions. ask if there’s anything in your resume or in the interview that prevents you from being the best candidate. 100% success rate for me.

#3

They said they wanted someone w at least 5 years experience, I only had 3. I told them if they were smart they’d hire the person who was able to accomplish in 3 years what it took someone else 5 to do

#4

When they ask what your biggest weakness is, reply with your favorite dessert (chocolate cake, pie, homemade cookies, etc). They will laugh and you will stick out.

#5

interview like you don’t need the job

#6

I force the interviewer to talk about themselves for an unnecessarily long amount of time. They leave trauma- bonded to me. 100% success rate

#7

imma give you THE best question to end on “is there anything you were hoping to see from your ideal candidate that I have not shown you yet?”

#8

I didn’t have the qualifications. They asked “why should we hire you?” And I said, “If I can’t do everything you need me to do in two weeks I’ll leave voluntarily.” They hired me.

#9

Go to interviews for jobs you don’t want. You get practise and confidence for the ones you actually want, without being stressed

#10

I answered “where do you see yourself in 5 years” with “In your current chair, since you’ll be upstairs in the big offices.” I started the next week.

#11

At the end of the interview ask “is there anything you’re uncertain about me that could keep me from obtaining this position that I can clarify for you? Works like a charm every. Time. ✨

#12

Interview them back. How do you measure success? How do you support your employees? What are the opportunities for growth? What is the work culture like?

#13

I found all the interviews of my CEO on YouTube and copied the transcripts into ChatGPT. I had it psycho analyze him and run mock interviews with me. I learned everything about him. I got the job

#14

People love talking about themselves so I always ask what their favorite part of their job is or why they love working for the company.

#15

I bring a notebook and pen to “take notes” and I intentionally start writing with the pen that does not work and make it known AND THEN I pull out a second pen that works — all to show I’m prepared

#16

On the second interview they asked me ‘so how’d you leave last time’ meaning how I felt after. I totally missed that and said “by car”. They laughed so hard bc they thought I made a joke.I got the job

#17

Have the ego of an underqualified man and it will work out.

#18

I am sending 5 more fake CVs in addition to mine. so that if I am in a circle with them, only I appear at the interview

#19

I showed up to what was supposed to be a phone interview. My now boss asked if it was a power play. It was not I just didn’t read the email.

#20

I took the job description, loaded it on chatgbt and asked it to generate possible interview questions… Guess what, they did the same 🤣 I got the job.

#21

Make at least one (pre planned) dad joke because most of the time you’re being interviewed by a middle aged man. I told all 3 rounds I wanted a more “stable” job after leaving the horse industry

#22

I let them ask me like 2 questions and then I direct the conversation away from an interview and just have a regular conversation 🤣 gotten EVERY job I’ve tried that with.

#23

I couldn’t get an interview so I called to confirm “my interview time” and they said it was tomorrow at 4pm and I asked if it could be moved up to 2pm 😂😂

#24

You interview them. Pretend you have another offer even if you don’t.

#25

I have an interviewing uniform. Literally wear the same tops for all virtual interviews, same suit for on-sites, same stories used for a variety of examples. I’m in a play they’ve come to watch

#26

It’s not unhinged but I always copy the job posting and paste it to my resume in white micro font to pass the application filters

#27

Lie, because they’re lying about the job too 💋

#28

Being Autistic I mirror other people 🙃 So they always love me in the interview because I’m a lot like them. Then after I’m hired I’m a completely different person that’s protected by ADA 🙃

#29

interviewed for dutch bros. my “question” for the interviewer was “ what is your preferred coloring method. marker, crayon, or color pencil”. they were too stunned to speak. got the job immediately

#30

My MOM told me to research hiring manager/ interviewer on social media and use that info to emotionally manipulate them

