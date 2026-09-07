100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

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Just because something is incredibly rare doesn’t mean it can’t happen. Every now and then, the odds line up in such a ridiculous way that you’re left wondering how on earth anyone was lucky enough to be there when they did.

We’ve rounded up some amazing photos of curious sights and wild coincidences people managed to catch on camera. Scroll down to see the moments that probably made their photographers do a double take.

#1 Uhmmm

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: OriannaSable

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

#2 Sat On A Bench Outside An Office And Noticed My Reflection In The Window Perfectly Fit In The Chair

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: ScummyMoney

#3 Grand Rapids, Mich.–ben Carpenter Got The Ride Of A Lifetime When His Electric Wheelchair Became Lodged In The Grille Of A Semi-Trailer And Was Accidentally Pushed Down A Highway For Several Kilometers At About 80 Km/H And Survived Uninjured

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: Smoked_Out24-7

#4 She Is A Perfect Fit!

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: keith2301

#5 This Photo Of A Shirtless Dude Looking Like A Beautiful Bride Was Perfectly-Timed

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: imgur

#6 Got An Onion Ring That Actually Looks Like A Ring

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: helloworld_html

#7 Lens Flare In This Photo Looks Like Eric Cartman

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: Edders_19

#8 My Friend’s Phone Case Blends In With This 1982 School Library Circulation Desk

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: iamnotchris

#9 Who’s There?

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: Hot_Independent_1683

#10 The Homer Simpson In My Welcome Mat Fits The Floor Tile Perfectly

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: [deleted]

#11 Fish Photobombs Pic Of My Friend

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: ProtectionAdorable89

#12 Bubble Got Stuck On One Small Strand Of A Spiderweb

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: BioLizard_Venom

#13 A Leaf Fell In Front Of My Phone The Second It Took A Timed Photo

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: BringBowlCutBack

#14 Found A Treble Clef In My Arby’s Curly Fries Once

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: bisforbodkin

#15 My Wife Was Wearing The Right Jacket At The Right Time. Pleasanton Ridge, CA

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: Purp_Skurp_349

#16 What’s The Purpose Of This Device? Check The Serial Number

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: [deleted]

#17 My Bacon Looks Like Seahorses

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: mbp231

#18 He’s Just Not That Into You 🍸

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: ishuah

#19 Now The Stonehenge Face Got Swag!

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: [deleted]

#20 Not Like That

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: [deleted]

#21 A Stool Bus Behind The School Bus

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: vinayakggupta

#22 Rare Volkswagen Harlequin Golf That Perfectly Matched My Gfs Pants

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: jones-indiana

#23 These Two Guys

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: m0rris0n_hotel

#24 That’s What I Said…1934. What’s A Dollar From Then Worth Today?

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: randomepsilon

#25 A Totally Safe Place For Birds

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: A_Old_Rolling_Stone

#26 Perfect Timing

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: [deleted]

#27 Must Be Kansas

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: Eagleheart585

#28 Heated Up Politics

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: Muhammagaming

#29 Oh The Irony!

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: [deleted]

#30 The Sun Shining Through My Fish Tank Aligned Perfectly On Each Knob

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: kjh4087

#31 Found A Street That Is Oddly Symmetrical With Its Colors

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: AwesomeExMachina

#32 My Brother Hit Every Pin Except 7 8 9 And 10. How Odd Is That?

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: Codycreatedchaos

#33 When Your Girlfriend’s Weight Matches The Sample Photo

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: olivierhoran

#34 Well That Was Easy

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: realbestusernameever

#35 Girl’s Shirt Matches A Coffee Mug Perfectly At Purdue University

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: TheJoker12349

#36 My Grandma (Left) Went To A Wine Tasting & Met Her Two Friends There & They Were All Wearing The Same Dress

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: stonedscubagirl

#37 My Girlfriend And I Both Took Pictures From The Same Angle At The Same Show… 3 Years Before We Met Each Other

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: Slayer_Of_Anubis

#38 This Pilot Found Out That The Oh58 Kiowa Helicopter He’d Been Flying Was The Very Same Aircraft Which Made Him Want To Become An Army Pilot In The First Place

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: etymologynerd

#39 R.i.p

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: dadNigga

#40 Coincidence?

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: [deleted]

#41 My Little Sister’s Hair Formed The Number 5

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: FiezJam

#42

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: [deleted]

#43 Fantastic Coincidence

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: sandely65

#44 There Was A Perfect Number 8 Cooked Into My Corn Somehow

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: [deleted]

#45 This House In Norway Where A 89-Year Old Woman Lived Was In The Direct Path Of A Rockslide In 2004. Somehow The Two Largest Boulders Deviated Just Enough From Their Paths To Narrowly Miss Her House, On Each Their Side! She Was Inside, Sleeping At The Time

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: FetchTheGuillotine

#46 I Was At My Government Transport Department, Swapping My Old Plate With A Personalised Plate. This Was The Ticket That I Received From The Machine, And Below Is The Old Plate I Was Taking Off My Motorcycle. Mind Blown

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: Rhinotteros

#47 She Was The Show

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: TheSaih

#48 Charm At Flea Market Fit Perfectly On My Friend’s Tattoo

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: sailinXrailin

#49 Phone Fell Out Of His Pocket While Riding

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: australia-on-redditx

#50 The Way The Veins Of The Leaf Align On The Creases Of The Hand

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: admiralwan

#51 The Serial Number On This Pizza Cutter

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: wolfshozzer

#52 These Burned Out Lights Perfectly Align

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: Jigsawz_

#53 The Irony Here Is Amazing. Never Tell Me The Odds

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: ARF_Trooper_

#54 This Egg My Chicken Laid Looks Like A Kinder Surprise Egg

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: FeelsLikeBatMan

#55 My Friend Took This Photo Right As Lightning Struck

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: newFUNKYmode

#56 Customer Said All 4 Of Them Were Uninjured But We Can’t Say The Same About The Car

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: Misterr_Carlos

#57 Can Any Physicist Or Cat Expert Tell Me How This Is Possible?

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: suppordel

#58 Phew

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: anonymous

#59 3 Planes Crossing The Exact Same Spot On The Sky Within Short Time

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: Bst1337

#60 My Wife And I Both Broke A Glass The Same Way, The Same Day

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: Kurtoa

#61 This Is Such A Weird Coincidence

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: keith2301

#62 My KFC Chicken Tender Looks Like The USA

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: Bikesbassbeerboobs

#63 Where’s Daddy?

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: SafeCurrency3519

#64 I Found A Piece Of Driftwood That Looks Like A Dragon’s Head

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: MarliePwns

#65 This Is A Tomato That Accidently Grew Inside Of The Fence

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: [deleted]

#66 The Picture On The Left Is A Painting We Have Had In Our House For A While Now, The Picture On The Right Was Taken Last Weekend. Took Me Until Today To Realize We Took It At The Perfect Moment With The Bird Flying By In Just The Right Spot

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: ryborg22

#67 This Spider-Web Looks Like Spider-Man

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: nephelodusa

#68 This Glass That Broke In Exactly The Right Way

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: imgur

#69 This Caterpillar Cocooning In A Beak Of A Cast Iron Bird Statue

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: Needsomejeans

#70 In The Netherlands, Two Trucks Got Stuck On Opposite Sides Of The Same Bridge At The Same Time

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: DareYouGo

#71 Make Up Your Mind, Mcdonalds!

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: EndersGame_Reviewer

#72 What Beautiful Eyes

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: phillip_gloomberry

#73 Mr White!?!?!?!

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: Grayscale1776

#74 My Friend Drew Me A Card For Another Friend’s Baby

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: faracly

#75 Went Axe Throwing Today, Somehow I Embedded It Handle First

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: Fliggerty

#76 I Kicked Over My Glass Of Water And It Looks Oddly Like America

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: incrediblekrampus

#77 This Hourglass Somehow Jammed

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: [deleted]

#78 This Penny Missed The Press Half Way But Somehow Made It Into Circulation

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: gavanator2345

#79 Went To Take A Picture Of The Rainbow And Lightning Struck At The Same Time!

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: jerm1323

#80 A Pole Flew Through My Friends Windshield While Driving Down I-80 Outside Of Berkeley, California Almost Impaling Him

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: walterwilter

#81 This Puddle Is The Same Shape As Australia, In Australia

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: Anne1Frank

#82 I Dropped And Cracked My Batman Mug. Then The Chipped Part Looks A Like The Bat Symbol

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: justdontknowwhattopu

#83 What Are The Chances Of This Happening?

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: Bioth28

#84 What A Coincidence!

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: [deleted]

#85 I’m A Woodturner & Found A Lovely Bowl In A Vintage Store, Made By The Guy Who Inspired Me As A Kid. On Closer Inspection I Felt The Bowl Was Very Familiar, So I Flipped Through The Very Book That Inspired Me, 31 Years Ago, & There It Was!

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: DalbergTheKing

#86 Bubblevision

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: Lavidius

#87 I Took The Photo Before 1|3 Symbol Appeared On His Phone Screen

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: t20i9m13

#88 The Police Facebook Page Posted A Picture Taken By A Speeding Camera. The Bird Saves The Day

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: Aeogor

#89 These Two Identical Strangers Who Were Seated Next To Each Other On An Airplane

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: leebeattie

#90 After The Storm

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: AmmianusMarcellinus

#91 The Total And The Message Couldn’t Match Up Better

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: Kossine

#92 Broken Sign Still Accurate

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: SavedStarDate_68415

#93 Was Told This Might Belong Here

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: LowRenzoFreshkobar

#94 My Vanity Mirror Fell In My Bathroom. It Was Saved From Shattering By My Toothbrush

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: ChadFlenderman

#95 I Found A WWII Collector That Had The Uniform Shirt My Grandfather Was Wounded In

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: Patches_Mcgee

#96 A Fan Bet $50 On Eugenio Suarez Hitting A Home Run, And Ended Up Catching The Home Run Ball Live At The Game

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: 1021986

#97 Parked My Truck In The Dark Last Night

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: SameAir8235

#98 So Many 2s

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: DANNYG548

#99 I Dropped The Coin In The Tip Box, Watched It Bounce Twice Before Landing On Its Edge. No One Else Saw It Happen

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: CthaDStyles

#100 Now That’s Nice

100 Extremely Unlikely Moments That People Somehow Managed To Capture

Image source: ClunkiestSquid

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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