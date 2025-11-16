36 Folks Online Share Their Awkward, Wild, Or Just Funny Stories Of Being Wrongly Accused Of Cheating

It’s never easy to stomach the idea that your significant other might not have been all that faithful to you, and even more so when you end up catching them.
But let’s take it one step further… and two steps back. Imagine your significant other finds out you cheated on them, when you actually didn’t, and they just misunderstood the signs, or train thereof.
Redditors have been sharing their experiences of being incorrectly accused of cheating, elaborating on their partners’ proof (or lack thereof), leading to anything from silly misunderstandings to a tad bit of crazy.
The now-viral thread with over 29,000 upvotes and over 40 awards engaged users to share and comment over 8,600 times. Scroll down to check out the best answers from the post, and why not upvote, comment, and share your stories in the comment section below!
#1
My ex was incredibly distrustful. I was young and didn’t know any better. One day he confronted me saying he had proof I was cheating. I was incredibly bewildered as I am the faithful type and wouldn’t even look at another man. When I pushed for proof he admitted to having me followed by a private detective who had seen me get into a red mini. The mini belonged to a colleague who gave me a lift home from work one day. A female colleague. I ended the relationship there and then and chalk it up to a lucky escape.
#2
She saw the names of my female family members in my contacts. She freaked out and angrily asked who my stepmother was, my stepsisters, my cousins, my auntie. It lasted about two minutes. She started to realize she was being an idiot, and I realized I didn’t like her anymore.
#3
She heard a woman in the room laughing through the phone when she called me to accuse me of being out with another woman.
Turns out there are other people in the world and when you’re out in public you just may encounter them.
#4
Other way around, actually. I was the suspicious one. We were a middle-aged, long married couple. I was looking for something on his computer (not uncommon. He had a better computer for some things.). I ran into a file called “bedroom shots”. WTF!!! I KNEW he had not taken any bedroom shots of me! Opened the file (of course) and it was pictures of our bedroom, just the bedroom, that I had taken years earlier to use for a paint program that changes the colors of the walls. I had named the file myself when redecorating and forgot about it.
#5
She knew that if I drove exactly the speed limit and hit every light that it would take me 12min to get home after work. The one time I showed up in 14min was all the proof she needed.
#6
When my wife and I had 1st begun dating, I had a phone that had a bad habit of butt dialing. One day, she was acting very standoffish So I could tell something was up. I kept asking her, and finally she got really upset and started grilling me about who that girl was that I was flirting with on the voicemail I left her when I butt dialed her.
I pulled up my call logs, and sure enough I had accidentally called her the previous afternoon. While she and I were hanging out in the library. She was concerned that I was cheating on her with herself.
ETA we were high school juniors at the time. We’ve since ceased to be quite so jealous lol
#7
I have poor handwriting. I was running a business and someone suggested I contact “Till” about some sales. I wrote “Till” down in my phonebook (it was long ago when people used personal phonebooks).
I come home months later to the question “Who’s Jill?” I don’t know anyone named Jill. I am stumped. After a few rounds of who? huh? why?, my girlfriend shows me the entry in my handwriting. It takes me a while to place the name. I explain that it isn’t Jill but Till, a man.
That was the end of it, but I never got over her looking through my personal phonebook for revealing entries.
In the end, we split 2 weeks before we were to get married. Till never did buy anything from me.
#8
Her “proof” was that I was friends with a woman in the same area on Facebook. I did volunteer work at the local hospital, I was friends with a lot of the hospital staff on Facebook. Her accusation came very shortly after my brother caught her on a date with another guy.
#9
She said “Look at me” so I did, then she started bawling her eyes out saying I’m probably cheating on her because “your pupils dilate when you look at someone you love” Stage 7 crazy.
#10
She had a dream.
#11
I told the waiter I loved his hair. At the time I had purple hair and he also had purple hair. I was just happy to see another purple haired person. He accused me of cheating with a purple haired waiter.
#12
Apparently the online support group for my father’s brain tumor was a “chat room” for casual hookups.
Dad had the tumor. Ex had the insane jealousy.
Dad didn’t survive glioblastoma.
Ex has long since been vamoosed.
#13
This was pre mobile phones. I was at my parents house he tried to call and it was engaged, my dad was on the phone. He called his best friends house and his phone was engaged too! Clearly we were talking to each other…
#14
The mileage on my car didn’t add up by like a mile or something – apparently he counted it before I went to work and when I got back from work. I literally went from his place to work and then came back to his place.
#15
She found a pair of women’s panties in my underwear drawer. The brand was “Strawberry”, embroidered strawberry on the waist, powder blue, size small. I told her they were hers and I had washed them. She wasn’t having it. I told her to show me the underwear she had on at that moment. “Strawberry”, embroidered strawberry on the waist, powder blue, size small. She still didn’t believe me
#16
He had an Android. I have an Apple. He saw the heart icon for the health features on my phone screen and assumed it was a dating app and accused me of cheating.
#17
I had a girl cheat on me and she told me she did it because she thought I was gonna cheat on her so she did it first. Super hot girl thought the world of warcraft nerd was gonna cheat on her.
#18
Because she hit *69 on my phone and a girl answered. Turned out to be her roommate, because the only person I ever called from my phone was my girlfriend.
NOTE: In the olden days, before cell phones, you could hit *69 on a landline and it would redial the last number you called.
#19
I came home smiling.
#20
My phone was off while I was at work.
I work in an office where we are not allowed to have our phones out due to HIPAA and she knew this…
#21
I got a happy birthday text from a guy. It was my brother in law.
#22
Wasn’t sleeping with them as often so I MUST have been seeing someone else. Wasn’t sleeping with them due to me working an ungodly amount to pay the bills since they didn’t have a job at the time. That and I would work 6-7 12hr shifts in a row with a day break, and the last thing on my mind was exercise.
#23
She got mad because she found locks of blond hair on the bed
It was hers, she changed her color from redish to blonde literally overnight and forgot
#24
I went to Irish dance class, which I went to every single Thursday, then stopped to see him on the way home. I was wearing sweatpants, you know, to DANCE in, which was apparently suspicious and meant I had been out cheating.
#25
She has cheated so many times that she immediately “recognized” my behavior.
#26
She found a necklace in my bed and I didn’t know how it got there. Turned out to be her necklace that she had lost and didnt recognize in the dark.
#27
They saw I was online on Skype. Thought I was talking to some side piece. I was talking to my cousin who lives in another country.
#28
I got a similar tattoo with a women who has been like an aunt/mother to me… she’s older than my mom would be…
#29
A telemarketer spoofed a phone number in my area. Gf didn’t believe me when they called at 10pm and I hung up immediately . She called the number back and a girl answered. Next thing I know, I’m going through all of my call history on Verizon’s logs to show I wasn’t cheating.
#30
My so called best mate told her so it must be true. It appears everyone in the village knew too . Except me and the girl involved. Slept with my mate to get her own back.
#31
Her gut feeling
#32
I KNOW that you are…. sorry but saying it louder doesn’t make it so.
#33
Because I hung out with friends without her. We were LD. What am I supposed to do?? Not have friends???
#34
I responded to a Discord bot with a female picture. I said get f**ked to the bot. She saw the two bubble chat. Accused me of having a relationship with another women and said if I used that language with other women it’s like cheating.
#35
I exchanged dirty pictures with a woman 2 years before I met my gf (at the time), while single.
#36
An old picture from before the relationship.
For some context, because I love my wife.and don’t want everyone to think she’s crazy, when we were in the beginning stages of dating she did catch me messaging a couple former hook ups, and made me s**t or get off the proverbial pot if you will.
The picture was discovered at a later date and reopened some old wounds. Completely my fault, but I didn’t know she had even seen it until years later when we had one of “those” conversations.
