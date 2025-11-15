30 Signs Indicating That A Relationship Has Reached A Dead End, As Pointed Out By Folks In This Online Group

It’s a darn shame when a relationship doesn’t last a lifetime. And while much of it is dependent on how the people in a relationship play their cards, an end is sometimes an inevitability because there isn’t any chemistry, or someone gave up halfway, or maybe the two don’t agree on which side the toilet paper roll should be hung on the holder.
Whatever the case, it sometimes happens, and the AskReddit community have been listing key signs that a relationship has run its course, reaching nearly 4,000 comments and the post garnering over 20,000 upvotes.
#1
Several, but off the top of my head… The sight of them does nothing for you. Getting a text or phone call from them elicits an eyeroll. You try to avoid them. You cannot hold a conversation with them because everything they say is irritating. You really could not care less about their day or anything they have to say to you. You find yourself fantasizing of a life without them… and it makes you smile. You know, just to name a few.
Image source: PurpleVein99, Garry Knight
#2
If you find that you can only relax and be yourself when they aren’t around, crushing you with the weight of their silent judgement and disapproval, it’s way past the expiration date.
Image source: downhereforyoursoul, Anathea Utley
#3
From personal experience, the biggest indicator is when tensions should be high, you should be upset or arguing, but you just don’t care anymore.
Image source: ThunderPantsDance, Incase
#4
You’ve bottled your real feelings up so much that now everything they do or say fills you with contempt lol. Oops
Image source: breakfastinthemornin, Hernán Piñera
#5
When you turn the corner driving home, and feel disappointment when you see her car in the driveway – because you know the minute you step in the door she’s going to start crapping on you again.
Image source: lucky_ducker
#6
When the thought of being near/around them gives you anxiety. Not the normal “I hope I don’t look like a fool around them” anxiety, but that deep, instinctual fight or flight sense of dread
Image source: TourmalineDreams
#7
When you can’t make yourself trust them again no matter how hard you try.
Image source: rebelliousarms, Seeds_of_Peace
#8
You used to think their little quirks and habits were adorable, Now they are just annoying AF.
Image source: JustAnotherMaineGirl
#9
You no longer like the way your SO smells.
Image source: GenJonesMom
#10
You have something big happen and they are not the first person you call.
I had a car accident at like 5am and didn’t even bother calling my now ex, he was useless and I called the people that mattered.
Image source: Silly__Rabbit, Pete
#11
When you realize you don’t wish the best for her/him…you don’t wish her/him any harm either…just disinterested in building something better together.
Image source: cohenian-rhapsody, Jason Ippolito
#12
You’re both cheating on each other with the same person.
Image source: [deleted], Ivan Wang
#13
When texting them becomes a chore instead of something that makes you happy
Image source: borjansen, Lars Plougmann
#14
When you go to AskReddit to see if sexting is considered cheating.
Image source: onidels
#15
When you stop seeing a future with them.
Image source: SixFeetBlunder, Gareth Williams
#16
When you catch yourself lying often. When you’re hiding who you are around them because you don’t want to fight or disappoint them.
Oh, and when you won’t f**k each other anymore.
Image source: I_hate_traveling, Slava
#17
When you notice that your partner doesn’t miss you (or vice versa) after being separated for a while. If you’ve been apart for a couple weeks or longer and your partner still feels no particular urgency to see you or talk to you, then the relationship is dead.
Image source: RurouniKarly, Andrey
#18
When everything about your life is being controlled down to the tiny details.
Image source: CarlosTheBoss, joel
#19
When you discover irreconcilable differences. Relationships take a lot of work- there will be times when you don’t want to be together, or when you’re not sexually in sync, or whatever. Those things need to be worked through and your relationship will be stronger for it. The red flag I would watch out for is inherent differences in morality, beliefs, that kind of thing.
Image source: [deleted], Mussi Katz
#20
When you come home after work and no one is home and 90% of everything in the house is gone. (Happened twice)
Image source: GokuRocks1, Kevin Marsh
#21
When you’re physically in the same room, but it feels as though the other person isn’t there – that their thoughts and emotions are somewhere else.
Image source: Back2Bach, Britney M
#22
I begged my boss to send me on business trips.
Image source: Taney34, Jacek Becela
#23
When you no longer care if they ate something all day or not.
Image source: InquisitiveMD, Eric.Ray
#24
Contempt. I took a marriage and family course in college and there professor said that’s one of the biggest signs things are going to/should end. And I’ve 100% been there
Image source: tldrjane, dr_zoidberg
#25
There’s a voice in your head that says “You know it’s over” …. every time my relationship has been ending I have had this happen. Sometimes you fight it, sometimes you don’t . But the voice is always right in the end .
Image source: DJ_DD, Franco Dal Molin
#26
“(S)He is just a friend, you don’t have to worry about them” -> spends more time with friend than partner.
(might sound lame because of the memes, but my almost 6 years SO cheated on me and now is dating the ‘friend’)
Image source: VelkenT, Sirenz Lorraine
#27
When all you can think about is how different you are.
When you’re lying or making excuses to not be with them.
When they go on a Spring Break trip and screw a guy she went to high school with repeatedly for a week.
Image source: [deleted], Francesco
#28
When someone says your SO’s name and you give a sigh or a grimaced look on your face.
Image source: llcucf80, Lindspetrol
#29
When spending time is something you have to give effort to actively think about and plan out as opposed to something you look forward to and excitedly long for. I know that’s what it was for me: she became a block in my schedule instead of the reason my schedule existed.
Image source: maleorderbride, Nicholas Canup
#30
When either of you whip out your phone constantly when together. Can’t hold a moment of comfortable silence to appreciate you both being in each other’s presence.
Image source: PassiveBrandon, Susanne Nilsson
