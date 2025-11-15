Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Unknown Video Game That You Have?

by

Just some things to express your self its good for you!

#1

Favourite known videogames: Divinity Original Sin 2, Elder scrolls saga and Dragon age saga. I am currently super hooked to Baldurs Gate 3, its awesome.

Favourite unknown games? I dont know what will count as unknown. But some of my favourite old games are Loom and the 7th Guest

#2

My favorite game that most people have probably never heard of is definitely sinking city any body who sees his look it up if you don’t know it it’s cool.

#3

A Dark Room, a mobile and browser game, its a text-based rpg

#4

Slime rancher

#5

If I had to narrow it down to one, probably Bastion. It was the first game by Supergiant Games who have gone on to make Transistor, Pyre, and their best known title: Hades. Aside from editorials, I rarely see people mention how good Bastion is.

#6

probably Outlast

#7

Dungeon Keeper 1 & 2. Sadly Bullfrog got absorbed in EA… Dungeon Keeper 3 will sadly never happen, and that stupid microtransaction failure of a game they made for mobile is an insult to the originals.

#8

I know a Roblox one: its called slap battles :))))))))))))))))))

