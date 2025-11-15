Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Unknown Video Game That You Have?

Just some things to express your self its good for you!
#1
Favourite known videogames: Divinity Original Sin 2, Elder scrolls saga and Dragon age saga. I am currently super hooked to Baldurs Gate 3, its awesome.
Favourite unknown games? I dont know what will count as unknown. But some of my favourite old games are Loom and the 7th Guest
#2
My favorite game that most people have probably never heard of is definitely sinking city any body who sees his look it up if you don’t know it it’s cool.
#3
A Dark Room, a mobile and browser game, its a text-based rpg
#4
Slime rancher
#5
If I had to narrow it down to one, probably Bastion. It was the first game by Supergiant Games who have gone on to make Transistor, Pyre, and their best known title: Hades. Aside from editorials, I rarely see people mention how good Bastion is.
#6
probably Outlast
#7
Dungeon Keeper 1 & 2. Sadly Bullfrog got absorbed in EA… Dungeon Keeper 3 will sadly never happen, and that stupid microtransaction failure of a game they made for mobile is an insult to the originals.
#8
I know a Roblox one: its called slap battles :))))))))))))))))))
