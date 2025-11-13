Keanu Reeves Admits He’s A Lonely Guy (Update: Rep Disproves This As Fake)

by

At this point, it goes without saying that Keanu Reeves is a good guy. But if you still need proof to believe it, he gave the ancillary profits from The Matrix sequels to the crew which reportedly netted them over US$40 million. Keanu, however, is also a lonely guy. The 54-year-old actor admitted it in an interview with The Jakarta Post.

UPDATE: As reported by The Huffington Post, the initial source that started all of this was apparently not even real in the first place. In a firmly worded statement, Reeves’ publicist confirmed the following: “This interview did not happen. This was pieced together from several interviews and the majority of these questions were not asked nor answered. They are fabricated.

In a recent interview, Keanu Reeves admitted he’s a ‘lonely guy’

Keanu Reeves Admits He’s A Lonely Guy (Update: Rep Disproves This As Fake)

Image credits: shutterstock

Obviously, The Matrix means a lot to you. How much like Neo are you?

He’s a better man than me but I try to live up to his values.

Which of his qualities do you particularly admire?

He was a beautiful man to play. I thought his love for Trinity was so pure. I really identified with it. Also, I loved his search for answers. He’s a strong positive, moral, and ethical man, doing the best he can.

Keanu Reeves Admits He’s A Lonely Guy (Update: Rep Disproves This As Fake)

Image credits: keanuthings

What does love mean to you?

You mean romantic love? You know, I’m the lonely guy. I don’t have anyone in my life. But if it does occur, I would respect and love the other person; hopefully, it’ll happen for me.

You describe yourself as a lonely guy. Are you content with that?

I don’t concern myself with it that much. I’m an actor, so in terms of what you’re asking about, I have no answer.

Keanu Reeves Admits He’s A Lonely Guy (Update: Rep Disproves This As Fake)

Image credits: leprasorium

You live in West Hollywood. Do people there respect your privacy? Can you walk around unnoticed?

My days are pretty normal. Of course, there are the tourist vans, they visit everybody’s homes. I come out in the morning and get my newspaper, and you’ll see them.

Sometimes you feel like an animal in a cage. But in Los Angeles, no one cares.

There’s definitely paparazzi chasing after you, but I don’t go out much, I don’t really do anything. I’m pretty boring.

Keanu Reeves Admits He’s A Lonely Guy (Update: Rep Disproves This As Fake)

Image credits: keanuthings

Immediately after the interview, his fans rushed to show him their love and support

Keanu Reeves Admits He’s A Lonely Guy (Update: Rep Disproves This As Fake)
Keanu Reeves Admits He’s A Lonely Guy (Update: Rep Disproves This As Fake)
Keanu Reeves Admits He’s A Lonely Guy (Update: Rep Disproves This As Fake)
Keanu Reeves Admits He’s A Lonely Guy (Update: Rep Disproves This As Fake)
Keanu Reeves Admits He’s A Lonely Guy (Update: Rep Disproves This As Fake)
Keanu Reeves Admits He’s A Lonely Guy (Update: Rep Disproves This As Fake)
Keanu Reeves Admits He’s A Lonely Guy (Update: Rep Disproves This As Fake)
Keanu Reeves Admits He’s A Lonely Guy (Update: Rep Disproves This As Fake)
Keanu Reeves Admits He’s A Lonely Guy (Update: Rep Disproves This As Fake)
Keanu Reeves Admits He’s A Lonely Guy (Update: Rep Disproves This As Fake)
Keanu Reeves Admits He’s A Lonely Guy (Update: Rep Disproves This As Fake)
Keanu Reeves Admits He’s A Lonely Guy (Update: Rep Disproves This As Fake)
Keanu Reeves Admits He’s A Lonely Guy (Update: Rep Disproves This As Fake)
Keanu Reeves Admits He’s A Lonely Guy (Update: Rep Disproves This As Fake)
Keanu Reeves Admits He’s A Lonely Guy (Update: Rep Disproves This As Fake)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Best Shows To Watch While You Wait For The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2
3 min read
Jun, 5, 2023
Art From A Mistake: My Oven-Top Coffee Paintings
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
28 Awkward Vintage Photos Of Men Posing With Their Cats
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Yellowstone: Cigarettes, Whiskey, A Meadow and You-Recap
3 min read
Dec, 13, 2022
Meet The Closest Living Relative To The Extinct Dodo Bird With Incredibly Colorful Iridescent Feathers
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
What’s Next In Handmaid’s Tale Season 2?
3 min read
Jul, 21, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.