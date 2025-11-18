30 Hilariously Unfortunate Names Parents Gave To Children Forgetting They’ll Eventually Be Adults (New Pics)

by

You might think that your name doesn’t matter. But research suggests something different. Apparently, it can affect what professions we choose, where we live, who our partners are, how we invest our money, whether a recruiter wants to hire us, and even if we donate money to charity.

If names are so important, then parents must spend more than a couple of minutes on them for their babies, right? This Facebook group is proof that not every parent does so. The community “That name isn’t a tragedeigh, it’s a murghdyrr” has been going strong since the pandemic. But there’s never a shortage of, hmm, let’s say, interesting names to feature. So check out our newest selection from the page below!

More info: Facebook

#1 Wait.. Hold On A Second.. 😂

Image source: Musicnotes

#2 🤣

Image source: Kailynne Crawford

#3 Hi. Long Time Listener, First Time Caller. Here’s My Submission. I’ve Been Holding On To This For A While

Image source: Kristen Dees Robinson

#4 Does This Count? 😅🤣

Image source: Travis Lobmier

#5 I Wasn’t Truly Aware Of The “Leigh” Crisis Until After Joining This Group

Image source: Taylyn Le Grave

#6 Why Use 6(Ish) Letters When You Can Use 10? 🥴

Image source: Connor LW

#7 Saw This Today!

Image source: Rogue Pethick

#8 My Lyft Driver…🤣

Image source: Erica Streeter

#9 I Finally Have One!! 🙂

Image source: Jessica Bartos

#10 Kolorfullee… Do You Think It’s Pronounced Like “Colorful” Or “Color Fully” Or “Colorful- Lee”

Image source: Jazman Alvarez

#11 Just Saw This In Another Group. I Thought Maybe Her Last Name Was Time

Image source: MaryAnn Graves

#12 Yeah… That Tracks That The Mom Of Jubilee Sunflower Fern Wants To Get Her Pet Badger Because A Cat Or Dog Is Too Normal

Image source: Stephanie Ragsdale

#13 Charlie Sturrock

Image source: Dottie Hines

#14 Blakeley

Image source: Malakai Jones

#15 Not Sure How To Pronounce This?!

Image source: Kyla Marie Adkins

#16 A Lot To Unpack Here

Image source: Ivy A Garland

#17 Ikyfl, Ain’t No Way They Did That Baby Like That…

Image source: Emmaleigh Joi

#18 Saw This One On My Feed Today

Image source: Kris Scott

#19 Blessleigh Mae Your Heart

Image source: Tammy Rainey

#20 Found In The Wild Courtesy Of Facebook Dating

Image source: Christine Houghton

#21 I Can Finally Contribute!! Found These In A Name Suggestion Group On People Asking About “Outdoorsy” Names

Image source: Brooke Brown

#22 In My Due Date Group. Why Do People Name Their Babies As If They’ll Never Grow Up Into Adults?

Image source: Kimi Austin

#23 Hmmm

Image source: Chelsea Leann

#24 U Can’t Make This Stuff Up….i Mean Clearly Someone Could, Just Not Me

Image source: Nicole Norris-Grimes

#25 Atrocious Spelling And Some Boy Names Just Don’t Make Good Girl Names

Image source: Kim Tarver

#26 Ideas For Your Next Child ❤️ Credit @midtemporocker

Image source: Jeppson's Malort

#27 My BF Just Said “Capri Like Capri Sun?” Like That’s Not Even The Worst On There

Image source: Madison Michelle Martin

#28 A Name I Just Seen On My Works Roster… Sckilar

Image source: Sierra Phillips

#29 Bristol Is A Town In Tn. Brystoll Is A Tragedeigh

Image source: Alyse Woodlee

#30 Funny

Image source: Lia Pearce

