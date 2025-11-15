50 “Shameless” Pets That Stole Their Owners’ Partners And Didn’t Even Feel Sorry About It

Jealousy is a heck of a thing. You see them cozying up to your partner, grabbing their attention, getting tons of cuddles, and making them smile far wider than you ever made them. When it comes to pets, you just can’t compete—they’ll shamelessly steal your significant other’s heart and act all cute and smug about it!
Don’t believe us? Well, our team here at Bored Panda has all the proof you’ll ever need. We’ve collected some of the best photos that prove how unabashedly pets (from dorky doggos to cute cattos) monopolize the attention that our loved ones should be lavishing us with!
Get ready to have your mood improved and to go ‘aww’ so hard, you’ll consider adopting a new pet. Don’t forget to upvote the pics that you loved the most as you scroll down. You’ll find our previous wholesome post about those cute but dastardly pets stealing our significant others right over here.
Bored Panda was interested to learn more about animal empathy, consciousness, and their world of emotions, so we reached out to the PDSA, the UK’s leading vet charity. PDSA vet Lynne James told us that animals lead lives that can be as rich and complex as our own. Read on for the full interview.
#1 My Cat Absolutely Adores My Boyfriend
Image source: EggshellsandEyeballs
#2 I Heard My BF Explaining A Game To Someone, He Was Really Excited About It. When I Went Back To The Room, This Is What I Saw
Image source: cocoakaos
#3 My Boyfriend And My Cat Have A Special Bond. I Feel Like The Third Wheel
Image source: Arsenicyellow
#4 When Your Boy Is Stealing Your Girl
Image source: bjornandborg
#5 This Is How My Cat Waits For My Boyfriend To Come Home
Image source: idontknowiforgot
#6 I Went Away For 3 Weeks, And Now My Cat Is In Love With My Husband
Image source: sillykittyish
#7 My GF And I Usually Hold Hands When We’re Watching TV. Tonight Felt A Little Furrier Than Normal. Looked Down To Find This
Image source: definitelynotforpron
#8 My Girlfriends Cat Has Decided He Is Obsessed With Me And Now We Wake Up Like This Every Morning
Image source: larryfinesse
#9 Woke Up To Find My Boyfriend And Our Dog Sound Asleep Like This
Image source: mishalaluna
#10 You All Deserve Someone In Your Lives Who Looks At You The Same Way My Cat Looks At My Boyfriend
Image source: Stormster
#11 “Back Off, He’s Mine Now”
Image source: Hyst3riaa
#12 Caught My GF Taking Selfies With My Dog. The Shade He Throws Me At The End Hurt Me
Image source: NBAJam95
#13 My BF And Dog When They Play A Video Game
Image source: shangram
#14 BF: “You’re Paranoid, The Cat Definitely Doesn’t Love Me More.” BF: Closes Door. Cat:
Image source: Skoocho
#15 We Have This One Mare That’s Always Trying To Steal My Man
Image source: Deathbeforedawn7
#16 My Beautiful GF Has Never Looked At Me This Way
Image source: The_Duke_of_Lizards
#17 Here’s My Shoulder Kitten Watching The Mandalorian With My BF
Image source: pebernd0910
#18 GF And I Adopted This Dude From The Shelter Yesterday. He Follows Her Everywhere And Does This When She Sits Down
Image source: dj_8track
#19 Maybe I’m Being Paranoid But I Think She’s Flirting With My Boyfriend
Image source: ShadeeLeeann
#20 Daisy Adores My Boyfriend. I’m Pretty Sure He’s Her Boyfriend Now
Image source: alrightsydney, alrightsydney
#21 I Just Woke Up And Realized That I’m The Third Wheel
Image source: Slipperyfister
#22 My Girlfriend’s Dog And I The First Night We Met
Image source: blackythegreat
#23 This Girl Has Been Trying To Steal My Husband Since Day One
Image source: punohuksy, punohuksy
#24 I Turn My Back For 2 Seconds And He’s Trying To Steal My Girl And My Food
Image source: sambianchetto
#25 When He Steals Yo Man Successfully
Image source: Nasrin Hami
#26 My Wife And Our Dog Marty As I Was Leaving For Work This Morning
Image source: weatherworn
#27 Every Time Husband Comes Home And Sits Down, The Girls Are Like This Within Minutes
Image source: Azryhael
#28 My Girlfriend Decorated Our Tree With My Dog Last Week
Image source: GoX14
#29 My Dog Showing My Girlfriend That I’m His
Image source: NBAJam95
#30 Caught My GF Sleeping With My Best Friend. Decided A Picture Was Better Than Waking Them Up
Image source: toes2danose
#31 My Dog Stole My Girlfriend And He Knows It
Image source: apradical2
#32 My Dad Texted Me This Morning And Said He Was Replaced On Valentine’s Day
Image source: kevinonthemoon
#33 Good Girl Always Stealing My Spot
Image source: trkassmark
#34 This Is His “I Stole Your Girl” Face
Image source: poopmypantsMcGhee
#35 Can We All Just Appreciate This Photo Of My Dog’s Reaction To A Hug From My Boyfriend
Image source: raybeedee
#36 My Girlfriend’s Dog And I Had A Moment
Image source: Tuhyk_inside
#37 My Chonk Is Trying To Steal My Man
Image source: neopetting
#38 Never Thought I’d Have To Share My Boyfriend With My Cat, But She’s Been In Love Since Day One
Image source: Ravisium
#39 My Puppy Stole My Girlfriend
Image source: SavageSausage1
#40 My Cat Trying To Seduce My Boyfriend
Image source: westernmeadowlark24
#41 She Steals My Girl And Then Gloats About It
Image source: jigglefest2
#42 My Boyfriend And His Dog Give Each Other A Hug Every Morning And I Happened To Be Behind Him On The Stairs This Time
Image source: kiana23
#43 My Girlfriend Went To Get A Drink, And Her Cat Wanted To Skype Me Too
Image source: lolskaters
#44 Every Morning Husband Sneaks Out Of Bed To Cuddle Mistress
Image source: AstroTing
#45 GF And I Were Holding Hands. Then This Happened
Image source: abilledeaux
#46 My Boyfriend With His Girlfriend, Toaster
Image source: sarahnourie
#47 I Just Tried To Hold My Husband’s Hand And My Cat Was Not Pleased About It
Image source: Ijoinedforredditaww
#48 Buddy Went To The Bathroom And Our Friend’s 180lb Dog Claimed His Wife As His Own
Image source: gordorobertson
#49 Little Boi Blep Stole My Girlfriend
Image source: jdubery
#50 Came Home And Found My Girl In Bed With Another Man
Image source: leroy_hirama
