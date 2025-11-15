50 “Shameless” Pets That Stole Their Owners’ Partners And Didn’t Even Feel Sorry About It

by

Jealousy is a heck of a thing. You see them cozying up to your partner, grabbing their attention, getting tons of cuddles, and making them smile far wider than you ever made them. When it comes to pets, you just can’t compete—they’ll shamelessly steal your significant other’s heart and act all cute and smug about it!

Don’t believe us? Well, our team here at Bored Panda has all the proof you’ll ever need. We’ve collected some of the best photos that prove how unabashedly pets (from dorky doggos to cute cattos) monopolize the attention that our loved ones should be lavishing us with!

Get ready to have your mood improved and to go ‘aww’ so hard, you’ll consider adopting a new pet. Don’t forget to upvote the pics that you loved the most as you scroll down. You’ll find our previous wholesome post about those cute but dastardly pets stealing our significant others right over here.

Bored Panda was interested to learn more about animal empathy, consciousness, and their world of emotions, so we reached out to the PDSA, the UK’s leading vet charity. PDSA vet Lynne James told us that animals lead lives that can be as rich and complex as our own. Read on for the full interview.

#1 My Cat Absolutely Adores My Boyfriend

50 &#8220;Shameless&#8221; Pets That Stole Their Owners&#8217; Partners And Didn&#8217;t Even Feel Sorry About It

Image source: EggshellsandEyeballs

#2 I Heard My BF Explaining A Game To Someone, He Was Really Excited About It. When I Went Back To The Room, This Is What I Saw

50 &#8220;Shameless&#8221; Pets That Stole Their Owners&#8217; Partners And Didn&#8217;t Even Feel Sorry About It

Image source: cocoakaos

#3 My Boyfriend And My Cat Have A Special Bond. I Feel Like The Third Wheel

50 &#8220;Shameless&#8221; Pets That Stole Their Owners&#8217; Partners And Didn&#8217;t Even Feel Sorry About It

Image source: Arsenicyellow

#4 When Your Boy Is Stealing Your Girl

50 &#8220;Shameless&#8221; Pets That Stole Their Owners&#8217; Partners And Didn&#8217;t Even Feel Sorry About It

Image source: bjornandborg

#5 This Is How My Cat Waits For My Boyfriend To Come Home

50 &#8220;Shameless&#8221; Pets That Stole Their Owners&#8217; Partners And Didn&#8217;t Even Feel Sorry About It

Image source: idontknowiforgot

#6 I Went Away For 3 Weeks, And Now My Cat Is In Love With My Husband

50 &#8220;Shameless&#8221; Pets That Stole Their Owners&#8217; Partners And Didn&#8217;t Even Feel Sorry About It

Image source: sillykittyish

#7 My GF And I Usually Hold Hands When We’re Watching TV. Tonight Felt A Little Furrier Than Normal. Looked Down To Find This

50 &#8220;Shameless&#8221; Pets That Stole Their Owners&#8217; Partners And Didn&#8217;t Even Feel Sorry About It

Image source: definitelynotforpron

#8 My Girlfriends Cat Has Decided He Is Obsessed With Me And Now We Wake Up Like This Every Morning

50 &#8220;Shameless&#8221; Pets That Stole Their Owners&#8217; Partners And Didn&#8217;t Even Feel Sorry About It

Image source: larryfinesse

#9 Woke Up To Find My Boyfriend And Our Dog Sound Asleep Like This

50 &#8220;Shameless&#8221; Pets That Stole Their Owners&#8217; Partners And Didn&#8217;t Even Feel Sorry About It

Image source: mishalaluna

#10 You All Deserve Someone In Your Lives Who Looks At You The Same Way My Cat Looks At My Boyfriend

50 &#8220;Shameless&#8221; Pets That Stole Their Owners&#8217; Partners And Didn&#8217;t Even Feel Sorry About It

Image source: Stormster

#11 “Back Off, He’s Mine Now”

50 &#8220;Shameless&#8221; Pets That Stole Their Owners&#8217; Partners And Didn&#8217;t Even Feel Sorry About It

Image source: Hyst3riaa

#12 Caught My GF Taking Selfies With My Dog. The Shade He Throws Me At The End Hurt Me

50 &#8220;Shameless&#8221; Pets That Stole Their Owners&#8217; Partners And Didn&#8217;t Even Feel Sorry About It

Image source: NBAJam95

#13 My BF And Dog When They Play A Video Game

50 &#8220;Shameless&#8221; Pets That Stole Their Owners&#8217; Partners And Didn&#8217;t Even Feel Sorry About It

Image source: shangram

#14 BF: “You’re Paranoid, The Cat Definitely Doesn’t Love Me More.” BF: Closes Door. Cat:

50 &#8220;Shameless&#8221; Pets That Stole Their Owners&#8217; Partners And Didn&#8217;t Even Feel Sorry About It

Image source: Skoocho

#15 We Have This One Mare That’s Always Trying To Steal My Man

50 &#8220;Shameless&#8221; Pets That Stole Their Owners&#8217; Partners And Didn&#8217;t Even Feel Sorry About It

Image source: Deathbeforedawn7

#16 My Beautiful GF Has Never Looked At Me This Way

50 &#8220;Shameless&#8221; Pets That Stole Their Owners&#8217; Partners And Didn&#8217;t Even Feel Sorry About It

Image source: The_Duke_of_Lizards

#17 Here’s My Shoulder Kitten Watching The Mandalorian With My BF

50 &#8220;Shameless&#8221; Pets That Stole Their Owners&#8217; Partners And Didn&#8217;t Even Feel Sorry About It

Image source: pebernd0910

#18 GF And I Adopted This Dude From The Shelter Yesterday. He Follows Her Everywhere And Does This When She Sits Down

50 &#8220;Shameless&#8221; Pets That Stole Their Owners&#8217; Partners And Didn&#8217;t Even Feel Sorry About It

Image source: dj_8track

#19 Maybe I’m Being Paranoid But I Think She’s Flirting With My Boyfriend

50 &#8220;Shameless&#8221; Pets That Stole Their Owners&#8217; Partners And Didn&#8217;t Even Feel Sorry About It

Image source: ShadeeLeeann

#20 Daisy Adores My Boyfriend. I’m Pretty Sure He’s Her Boyfriend Now

50 &#8220;Shameless&#8221; Pets That Stole Their Owners&#8217; Partners And Didn&#8217;t Even Feel Sorry About It

Image source: alrightsydney, alrightsydney

#21 I Just Woke Up And Realized That I’m The Third Wheel

50 &#8220;Shameless&#8221; Pets That Stole Their Owners&#8217; Partners And Didn&#8217;t Even Feel Sorry About It

Image source: Slipperyfister

#22 My Girlfriend’s Dog And I The First Night We Met

50 &#8220;Shameless&#8221; Pets That Stole Their Owners&#8217; Partners And Didn&#8217;t Even Feel Sorry About It

Image source: blackythegreat

#23 This Girl Has Been Trying To Steal My Husband Since Day One

50 &#8220;Shameless&#8221; Pets That Stole Their Owners&#8217; Partners And Didn&#8217;t Even Feel Sorry About It

Image source: punohuksy, punohuksy

#24 I Turn My Back For 2 Seconds And He’s Trying To Steal My Girl And My Food

50 &#8220;Shameless&#8221; Pets That Stole Their Owners&#8217; Partners And Didn&#8217;t Even Feel Sorry About It

Image source: sambianchetto

#25 When He Steals Yo Man Successfully

50 &#8220;Shameless&#8221; Pets That Stole Their Owners&#8217; Partners And Didn&#8217;t Even Feel Sorry About It

Image source: Nasrin Hami

#26 My Wife And Our Dog Marty As I Was Leaving For Work This Morning

50 &#8220;Shameless&#8221; Pets That Stole Their Owners&#8217; Partners And Didn&#8217;t Even Feel Sorry About It

Image source: weatherworn

#27 Every Time Husband Comes Home And Sits Down, The Girls Are Like This Within Minutes

50 &#8220;Shameless&#8221; Pets That Stole Their Owners&#8217; Partners And Didn&#8217;t Even Feel Sorry About It

Image source: Azryhael

#28 My Girlfriend Decorated Our Tree With My Dog Last Week

50 &#8220;Shameless&#8221; Pets That Stole Their Owners&#8217; Partners And Didn&#8217;t Even Feel Sorry About It

Image source: GoX14

#29 My Dog Showing My Girlfriend That I’m His

50 &#8220;Shameless&#8221; Pets That Stole Their Owners&#8217; Partners And Didn&#8217;t Even Feel Sorry About It

Image source: NBAJam95

#30 Caught My GF Sleeping With My Best Friend. Decided A Picture Was Better Than Waking Them Up

50 &#8220;Shameless&#8221; Pets That Stole Their Owners&#8217; Partners And Didn&#8217;t Even Feel Sorry About It

Image source: toes2danose

#31 My Dog Stole My Girlfriend And He Knows It

50 &#8220;Shameless&#8221; Pets That Stole Their Owners&#8217; Partners And Didn&#8217;t Even Feel Sorry About It

Image source: apradical2

#32 My Dad Texted Me This Morning And Said He Was Replaced On Valentine’s Day

50 &#8220;Shameless&#8221; Pets That Stole Their Owners&#8217; Partners And Didn&#8217;t Even Feel Sorry About It

Image source: kevinonthemoon

#33 Good Girl Always Stealing My Spot

50 &#8220;Shameless&#8221; Pets That Stole Their Owners&#8217; Partners And Didn&#8217;t Even Feel Sorry About It

Image source: trkassmark

#34 This Is His “I Stole Your Girl” Face

50 &#8220;Shameless&#8221; Pets That Stole Their Owners&#8217; Partners And Didn&#8217;t Even Feel Sorry About It

Image source: poopmypantsMcGhee

#35 Can We All Just Appreciate This Photo Of My Dog’s Reaction To A Hug From My Boyfriend

50 &#8220;Shameless&#8221; Pets That Stole Their Owners&#8217; Partners And Didn&#8217;t Even Feel Sorry About It

Image source: raybeedee

#36 My Girlfriend’s Dog And I Had A Moment

50 &#8220;Shameless&#8221; Pets That Stole Their Owners&#8217; Partners And Didn&#8217;t Even Feel Sorry About It

Image source: Tuhyk_inside

#37 My Chonk Is Trying To Steal My Man

50 &#8220;Shameless&#8221; Pets That Stole Their Owners&#8217; Partners And Didn&#8217;t Even Feel Sorry About It

Image source: neopetting

#38 Never Thought I’d Have To Share My Boyfriend With My Cat, But She’s Been In Love Since Day One

50 &#8220;Shameless&#8221; Pets That Stole Their Owners&#8217; Partners And Didn&#8217;t Even Feel Sorry About It

Image source: Ravisium

#39 My Puppy Stole My Girlfriend

50 &#8220;Shameless&#8221; Pets That Stole Their Owners&#8217; Partners And Didn&#8217;t Even Feel Sorry About It

Image source: SavageSausage1

#40 My Cat Trying To Seduce My Boyfriend

50 &#8220;Shameless&#8221; Pets That Stole Their Owners&#8217; Partners And Didn&#8217;t Even Feel Sorry About It

Image source: westernmeadowlark24

#41 She Steals My Girl And Then Gloats About It

50 &#8220;Shameless&#8221; Pets That Stole Their Owners&#8217; Partners And Didn&#8217;t Even Feel Sorry About It

Image source: jigglefest2

#42 My Boyfriend And His Dog Give Each Other A Hug Every Morning And I Happened To Be Behind Him On The Stairs This Time

50 &#8220;Shameless&#8221; Pets That Stole Their Owners&#8217; Partners And Didn&#8217;t Even Feel Sorry About It

Image source: kiana23

#43 My Girlfriend Went To Get A Drink, And Her Cat Wanted To Skype Me Too

50 &#8220;Shameless&#8221; Pets That Stole Their Owners&#8217; Partners And Didn&#8217;t Even Feel Sorry About It

Image source: lolskaters

#44 Every Morning Husband Sneaks Out Of Bed To Cuddle Mistress

50 &#8220;Shameless&#8221; Pets That Stole Their Owners&#8217; Partners And Didn&#8217;t Even Feel Sorry About It

Image source: AstroTing

#45 GF And I Were Holding Hands. Then This Happened

50 &#8220;Shameless&#8221; Pets That Stole Their Owners&#8217; Partners And Didn&#8217;t Even Feel Sorry About It

Image source: abilledeaux

#46 My Boyfriend With His Girlfriend, Toaster

50 &#8220;Shameless&#8221; Pets That Stole Their Owners&#8217; Partners And Didn&#8217;t Even Feel Sorry About It

Image source: sarahnourie

#47 I Just Tried To Hold My Husband’s Hand And My Cat Was Not Pleased About It

50 &#8220;Shameless&#8221; Pets That Stole Their Owners&#8217; Partners And Didn&#8217;t Even Feel Sorry About It

Image source: Ijoinedforredditaww

#48 Buddy Went To The Bathroom And Our Friend’s 180lb Dog Claimed His Wife As His Own

50 &#8220;Shameless&#8221; Pets That Stole Their Owners&#8217; Partners And Didn&#8217;t Even Feel Sorry About It

Image source: gordorobertson

#49 Little Boi Blep Stole My Girlfriend

50 &#8220;Shameless&#8221; Pets That Stole Their Owners&#8217; Partners And Didn&#8217;t Even Feel Sorry About It

Image source: jdubery

#50 Came Home And Found My Girl In Bed With Another Man

50 &#8220;Shameless&#8221; Pets That Stole Their Owners&#8217; Partners And Didn&#8217;t Even Feel Sorry About It

Image source: leroy_hirama

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Why The Show “Growing Pains” Is Ripe for a Reboot
3 min read
Sep, 17, 2021
Why Daniel Dae Kim Was Nervous about His Good Doctor Role
3 min read
Mar, 8, 2019
Check Out ‘The Witcher’ Season 2 Trailer
3 min read
Jul, 13, 2021
I Love The X-Men So I Illustrated Them In My Own Style
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
This Mom Wants A Salary Raise For The Technician Who Took Care Of Her Crying Blind Baby, While Doing His Job
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
43 Actors Who Underwent Dramatic Transformations For A Role
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.