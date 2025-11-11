64 Hilariously Inappropriate Kids’ Drawings

When you go through training to become a teacher, often you’re told to ask your students open-ended, as opposed to yes or no, questions about their cool drawings. For example, instead of saying, “Is that a lion riding a school bus?” ask “What did you draw?” Answer: little junior in a canoe. You get the idea. Kid drawings can sometimes be indecipherable until they explain them themselves, so save yourself some trouble trying to ‘get’ it.
But sometimes kids’ drawings are too good not to have a little internal adult chuckle. Microphone? That looks just like a…! We dedicate this list of hilariously inappropriate and absolutely funny kids’ drawings to you, dear parents, and everyone else who’s been called in by a teacher to explain that they’re snow shovel salesmen, not pole dancers as depicted in their kids’ funny drawings.
#1 Little Girl Drew A Picture Of Her Mom At Work. The Mother Is Actually Selling A Snow Shovel At Home Depot
Image source: imgur.com
#2 “Hulk Smashes The Kardashians” By My 10-Year-Old Son
Image source: greenconverse11
#3 I Come In Peace
Image source: Miecz
#4 I Think The Kid Meant “Cook”
Image source: krato1995
#5 My Friend’s Daughter Had A School Assignment To Write One Sentence About A Family Member And Draw A Picture About It
Image source: 8gxe
#6 I Worked A Kindergarten Graduation Service Where The Kids Drew Their Own Programs. Obviously It’s A Lighthouse
Image source: Tallulahipp
#7 My 5-Year-Old Cousin’s First Drawing Of Her Mum
Image source: shmadui91
#8 Made A Book For My Dad For Father’s Day. My 13 Year Old Sister Could Use Practice Drawing Whistles
Image source: jessgro
#9 My Cousin Valerie Babysits A Child Who Is Not Very Fond Of Her
Image source: cdogfly
#10 I Love The Beach
Image source: Jessica H.
#11 The Reason My Son’s Teacher Asked To Talk To Me
Image source: MacMansen
#12 My Uncle’s A Firefighter. One Of The Kids They Rescued Drew Up A Thank You Note
Image source: ORCH1D
#13 What A Lovely Drawing, Dear
Image source: Giant_Midgets
#14 My Kid’s Drawing About Her First Day Of Kindergarten. It’s Her Teacher
Image source: Copernicat
#15 Keep Yourself Clean
#16 My Brother Teases Our Little Sister With Chalkboard Drawings Every Day. This Was Today’s
Image source: JuicyCracker
#17 So, My 6 Year Old Sister Was In A Fight With My Dad So She Drew This
Image source: amazingdanissocoolimon
#18 My 5-Year-Old Daughter Drew A Picture Of Her At The Farm Holding A Shovel
Image source: Sarah Armstrong
#19 And One Night While We Were Listening To Old School Rap He Drew Two Turn Tables
Image source: Amy Aucoin
#20 This Was My Daughters Artwork About A Monkey And A Lion
Image source: Jessica Campbell
#21 I Found An Old Drawing My Sister Drew When She Was Little… Of Her Sacrificing Me To The Alien Gods
Image source: MusicMan101
#22 Farting Ducks
Image source: kidsaresilly.blogspot.lt
#23 Found A Drawing I Did As A Child. I’m A Little Bothered
Image source: briarbeauty
#24 Honest Greeting Card
#25 My Daughter’s Dolphinarium :)
#26 My Friend’s Son Drew A Picture Of Mommy Mowing The Lawn
Image source: l00pback0
#27 At What Point Should You Tell Someone That Their Kid Is Drawing Questionable Art?
Image source: shotdead7
#28 First Word That Comes To Mind
#29 My 4-Year-Old Son’s Drawing Of Santa. Yep That’s His Hat
Image source: Amy Perry
#30 My Daughter’s Skeleton This Is In The Classroom. Apparently A Daddy Skeleton
Image source: Cecile Hannes Brits
#31 Mum
#32 Friend Of Mine’s Kid Drew This. He Said It Was “Daddy Shaking Hands With Santa Claus”
Image source: brianstk
#33 I Teach English. One Of My Student’s Drawing Looks Horribly Wrong
Image source: demineo04
#34 My 5-Year-Old Did This For Preschool. Mummy And Daddy On Their Wedding Day
Image source: Nicole Loria
#35 When Your Son Draws A Picture Of Himself Flipping The Bird On Your Mother’s Day Card
Image source: Jasmine Ramsay
#36 Portrait Miss 3 Did Of Her Dad!!
Image source: Wendy Stizza
#37 Funny Drawing
#38 Kid’s Drawing
Image source: 24thmorning
#39 This Is My Daughter Billie’s Drawing Of A Fox Running Away From An Alien
Image source: Gemma Glover
#40 My Son’s Christmas Card Design
Image source: Elletia Thomas
#41 This Is The Start Of My Son’s Dinosaur
Image source: Sandra James
#42 My Son Drew This Last Year In Kindy! It’s Supposed To Be A Fish With Its Tail Out The Bottom There
Image source: Karleaha Baylis
#43 My Son Was Studying Famine Etc And This Was His Poster To Raise Awareness And Money. I Promise He’s ‘Spoon’ Feeding A Child
Image source: Melissa Martin
#44 Drawing Vases With Flowers In Art Class
#45 My Daughters Kinder Flower – The Kindy Teacher Kindly Sent Me A Pic Via Sms
Image source: Channy Pearson
#46 Looks Like Rudolph Is Getting Excited About Christmas Already
Image source: Mhairi Shewan
#47 It’s Meant To Be The Bus From The Wheels On The Bus Go Rough And Round
Image source: Pamela Alejandra Araya
#48 Drawing Of A Giraffe. This Kid May Have Been Misinformed
Image source: SkyPork
#49 To Mommy And Daddy
#50 My Sons Pic Of A Dinosaur From When He Was 4
Image source: Kasey Hunt
#51 Girlfriend Found A Drawing Assignment From When She Was 7
Image source: johnstonator
#52 Scissors
Image source: imgur
#53 My Son Drew A Lightsabre. No Really, It’s A Lightsabre.
#54 This Kindy Child Followed The Instructions Too Well
Image source: Amanda Page
#55 My Friends Kid Drew A Whale
Image source: imgur.com
#56 My Son Drew His Sister. Those Are Fairy Wings Of Course
Image source: Martina Jimenez
#57 My Sister Found An Old Drawing She Did. She Makes A Valid Point
Image source: laurology
#58 I Haven’t Quite Decided If My Son Has Made Me A Poop Or A Dinky
Image source: Jen White
#59 Poor Mum!
#60 My Granddaughter Drew Her And Grandpa…
#61 My 3 Y.o. Daughter Drew Mother Monster, Father Monster, Daughter Monster. Guess Who Is Who!
#62 My Son’s 1st Grade Drawing Of A Ninja Fighting A Beaver! He Has Since Learned To Spell Ninja!
#63 Trick Or Treating Elsa. My Kid Drew This
Image source: DuchessofSquee
#64 My Daughter Drew This Picture Of Me Smelling Her Feet Saying “yuck Pee-ew” Lol.
