50 Gentle Comics By This Artist That Feel Like Pure Comfort

by

If kindness had a doodle form, it would look exactly like the wholesome illustrations created by Artbylittlebug. Based in Hervey Bay, Australia, the artist behind the series fills her pastel artworks with soft shapes and characters that radiate warmth. Her single-panel comics–featuring cuddly animals, sparkly stars, and heartfelt messages–are like tiny pep talks, reminding you that it’s okay to feel, to rest, and to be kind to yourself.

Scroll down, and if by any chance you’re feeling a little low today, you might just find the perfect cure for your blues and worries. Each illustration carries a gentle reminder that even the smallest dose of kindness can brighten your day.

More info: Instagram | linktr.ee

#1

50 Gentle Comics By This Artist That Feel Like Pure Comfort

#2

50 Gentle Comics By This Artist That Feel Like Pure Comfort

#3

50 Gentle Comics By This Artist That Feel Like Pure Comfort

#4

50 Gentle Comics By This Artist That Feel Like Pure Comfort

#5

50 Gentle Comics By This Artist That Feel Like Pure Comfort

#6

50 Gentle Comics By This Artist That Feel Like Pure Comfort

#7

50 Gentle Comics By This Artist That Feel Like Pure Comfort

#8

50 Gentle Comics By This Artist That Feel Like Pure Comfort

#9

50 Gentle Comics By This Artist That Feel Like Pure Comfort

#10

50 Gentle Comics By This Artist That Feel Like Pure Comfort

#11

50 Gentle Comics By This Artist That Feel Like Pure Comfort

#12

50 Gentle Comics By This Artist That Feel Like Pure Comfort

#13

50 Gentle Comics By This Artist That Feel Like Pure Comfort

#14

50 Gentle Comics By This Artist That Feel Like Pure Comfort

#15

50 Gentle Comics By This Artist That Feel Like Pure Comfort

#16

50 Gentle Comics By This Artist That Feel Like Pure Comfort

#17

50 Gentle Comics By This Artist That Feel Like Pure Comfort

#18

50 Gentle Comics By This Artist That Feel Like Pure Comfort

#19

50 Gentle Comics By This Artist That Feel Like Pure Comfort

#20

50 Gentle Comics By This Artist That Feel Like Pure Comfort

#21

50 Gentle Comics By This Artist That Feel Like Pure Comfort

#22

50 Gentle Comics By This Artist That Feel Like Pure Comfort

#23

50 Gentle Comics By This Artist That Feel Like Pure Comfort

#24

50 Gentle Comics By This Artist That Feel Like Pure Comfort

#25

50 Gentle Comics By This Artist That Feel Like Pure Comfort

#26

50 Gentle Comics By This Artist That Feel Like Pure Comfort

#27

50 Gentle Comics By This Artist That Feel Like Pure Comfort

#28

50 Gentle Comics By This Artist That Feel Like Pure Comfort

#29

50 Gentle Comics By This Artist That Feel Like Pure Comfort

#30

50 Gentle Comics By This Artist That Feel Like Pure Comfort

#31

50 Gentle Comics By This Artist That Feel Like Pure Comfort

#32

50 Gentle Comics By This Artist That Feel Like Pure Comfort

#33

50 Gentle Comics By This Artist That Feel Like Pure Comfort

#34

50 Gentle Comics By This Artist That Feel Like Pure Comfort

#35

50 Gentle Comics By This Artist That Feel Like Pure Comfort

#36

50 Gentle Comics By This Artist That Feel Like Pure Comfort

#37

50 Gentle Comics By This Artist That Feel Like Pure Comfort

#38

50 Gentle Comics By This Artist That Feel Like Pure Comfort

#39

50 Gentle Comics By This Artist That Feel Like Pure Comfort

#40

50 Gentle Comics By This Artist That Feel Like Pure Comfort

#41

50 Gentle Comics By This Artist That Feel Like Pure Comfort

#42

50 Gentle Comics By This Artist That Feel Like Pure Comfort

#43

50 Gentle Comics By This Artist That Feel Like Pure Comfort

#44

50 Gentle Comics By This Artist That Feel Like Pure Comfort

#45

50 Gentle Comics By This Artist That Feel Like Pure Comfort

#46

50 Gentle Comics By This Artist That Feel Like Pure Comfort

#47

50 Gentle Comics By This Artist That Feel Like Pure Comfort

#48

50 Gentle Comics By This Artist That Feel Like Pure Comfort

#49

50 Gentle Comics By This Artist That Feel Like Pure Comfort

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
She-Hulk: The People vs. Emil Blonsky-Recap
3 min read
Sep, 21, 2022
Did You Know Mr. Bean is the Most Popular Show on Facebook?
3 min read
Dec, 10, 2017
Video Of An Ultra High Speed Industrial Bacon Slicer is Oddly Satisfying
3 min read
Feb, 20, 2018
Pretty Little Liars
Pretty Little Liars 3.11 Review – The Stage Has Been Set For The BetrAyal…
3 min read
Aug, 22, 2012
Who Is Jack Reacher? 
3 min read
Dec, 30, 2023
Powerpuff Girls Live-Action TV Show is Coming to The CW
3 min read
Feb, 14, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.