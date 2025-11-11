In Search Of Lost Frogs: My Epic Quest To Photograph The Rarest Frogs In The World

by

In Search of Lost Frogs is a story about my epic quest to find and photograph the rarest amphibians in the world – amazing frogs and salamanders not seen since the turn of the century.

These Lazarus frogs, appearing against all odds years or decades after they were believed extinct, could hold vital clues to help us stem the hemorrhaging of life on our planet.

Enjoy this snapshot of the weird and wonderful creatures I encountered on my journey from Colombia to Costa Rica and Guatemala to Haiti in search of Lazarus frogs, and feast your eyes on more in my new book “In Search of Lost Frogs”.

More info: insearchoflostfrogs.com

Cuchumatan Golden Toad

In Search Of Lost Frogs: My Epic Quest To Photograph The Rarest Frogs In The World

Masked Treefrog

In Search Of Lost Frogs: My Epic Quest To Photograph The Rarest Frogs In The World

Hourglass Frogs

In Search Of Lost Frogs: My Epic Quest To Photograph The Rarest Frogs In The World

Reticulated Glass Frog

In Search Of Lost Frogs: My Epic Quest To Photograph The Rarest Frogs In The World

Macaya Breast-Spot Frog

In Search Of Lost Frogs: My Epic Quest To Photograph The Rarest Frogs In The World

Hourglass Frog

In Search Of Lost Frogs: My Epic Quest To Photograph The Rarest Frogs In The World

Red-Eyed Treefrogs

In Search Of Lost Frogs: My Epic Quest To Photograph The Rarest Frogs In The World

Palawan Horned Frog

In Search Of Lost Frogs: My Epic Quest To Photograph The Rarest Frogs In The World

Gliding Treefrog

In Search Of Lost Frogs: My Epic Quest To Photograph The Rarest Frogs In The World

Golfo Dulce Poison Dart Frog

In Search Of Lost Frogs: My Epic Quest To Photograph The Rarest Frogs In The World

Eyelash Frog

In Search Of Lost Frogs: My Epic Quest To Photograph The Rarest Frogs In The World

Lazarus frog

In Search Of Lost Frogs: My Epic Quest To Photograph The Rarest Frogs In The World

Red-Eyed Treefrog

In Search Of Lost Frogs: My Epic Quest To Photograph The Rarest Frogs In The World

Reticulated Glass Frog

In Search Of Lost Frogs: My Epic Quest To Photograph The Rarest Frogs In The World

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
‘Short King’ Brutally Rejected By Woman Goes Viral As People Debate Height Preferences In Dating
3 min read
Aug, 15, 2025
Why We Think ‘The Comeback Girl’ Will Make Good Television
3 min read
Sep, 27, 2021
Luther 1.03 “Episode 3” Recap
3 min read
Nov, 1, 2010
Hawaii Five-0
Hawaii Five-0 Season 5 Episode 13 Review: “La Po’ino (Doomsday)”
3 min read
Jan, 31, 2015
Casper Van Dien Pitches a Starship Troopers TV Show
3 min read
Mar, 4, 2021
NYT Wordle Hints And Answers For 10-September-2025
3 min read
Sep, 9, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.