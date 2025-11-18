This Group Celebrates The Most Beautiful Dream Homes And Here Are The 30 Best

Why do people put so much importance on having a beautiful home? Well, for starters, a cozy and nice environment can help reduce stress. When we come back home after a stressful day, we want to return to a safe haven. For some, that’s a little cottage surrounded by lots of greenery. For others, it might be a modern house with a sleek design.
Whatever it is – we all like aesthetically pleasing things. And so does this online community that’s dedicated to beautiful houses. Their mission statement is simple: they want houses to be more beautiful. Whether that’s through home design, architecture, interior, or decorating.
#1 This Small Stone House In Edinburgh, Scotland
Image source: mtlgrems
#2 Old Gatehouse In Northern Ireland
Image source: TX908
#3 Victorian Townhouse Adorned With Wisteria Blossoms In San Francisco, By Zorymory
Image source: TX908
#4 Forest House
Image source: Infamous_Rock_9392
#5 Stone Cottage In Bristol, England. Nestled Away, Out Of View, Lies One Of Nine Unique Cottages, Laid Out Around An Open Green. They Were Built In 1811 To Accommodate Retired Staff From The Nearby Blaise Castle Estate. By Jameslloydcole
Image source: TX908
#6 This Adorable Chapelbank Cottage Is Over 400 Years Old And Located In The Small Historic Village Bourn In South Cambridgeshire, England
Image source: Where-Is-Mimir
#7 Beilstein, Germany
Image source: TX908
#8 Houses Are Better When They Are Surrounded By Trees
Image source: SalwaYasen
#9 My Dream House
Image source: maisameh22
#10 Casa Batlló, Barcelona. The Building Was Built In 1877. It Was A Classical Building Without Remarkable Characteristics. It Was Redesigned In 1904 By Gaudí And Has Been Refurbished Several Times After That. Casa Batlló Is Identifiable As Modernisme Or Art Nouveau In The Broadest Sense
Image source: TX908
#11 Hampshire Lake Home
Image source: Silly-Difficulty6045
#12 Residence In Napa California
Image source: WideEyes369
#13 English Cottage With Thatched Roof
Image source: TX908
#14 Winter Cabin In Hocking Hills, Ohio, By Levimkelly
Image source: TX908
#15 Llanrwst, Wales
Image source: silveryspoons
#16 Low-Energy Organic House Design With “Wild Slate Roof”, Germany
Image source: TX908
#17 My In-Laws Built An Earth Home Strait Out Of The Shire About 30 Years Ago. Still Holding Strong Today
Image source: Dry-Recognition-2626
#18 Bled, Slovenia
Image source: silveryspoons
#19 The Castle House, A Restored 1872 Gothic Revival Victorian House, Stillwater, Minnesota
Image source: TX908
#20 Fallingwater House, Pennsylvania, By Frank Lloyd Wright, 1935. After Its Completion, Time Called Fallingwater Wright’s “Most Beautiful Job” And It Is Listed Among Smithsonian’s “Life List Of 28 Places To See Before You Die”
Image source: TX908
#21 Kaiyuan Senbo Treehouse Resort, Hangzhou, China
Image source: TX908
#22 A Little Ray Of Sunshine ☀️
Image source: Where-Is-Mimir
#23 Renndølsetra, Norway
Image source: TX908
#24 Japan
Image source: TX908
#25 Catton House, West Vancouver, Canada, Designed By Arthur Erickson And Geoffrey Massey In 1967
Image source: TX908
#26 Quiet House Nestled Between The Trees In Portland, Oregon
Image source: Soft_Cancel
#27 Alpine Refuge From World War I Located At 2760 Meters, Monte Cristallo, Italy
Image source: TX908
#28 Dream House
Image source: HungryTeaching9862
#29 Is The Black House A Trend, Or Here To Stay
Image source: anon
#30 Traditional Houses In Kyoto, Japan
Image source: TX908
