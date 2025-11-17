I Painted 17 Flower-Patterned Artworks

Everything around us is alive and part of a larger overall pattern of life. Floral and plant motifs can be not only an additional decorative technique but also the main or independent element of the composition, filling the entire plane of the image with a pattern of a floral labyrinth.

#1 Neon Art Print Teddy Bear

I Painted 17 Flower-Patterned Artworks

#2 Neon Art Print Flower Carpet

I Painted 17 Flower-Patterned Artworks

#3 Neon Art Print Spring Flowers

I Painted 17 Flower-Patterned Artworks

#4 Neon Art Print Sisters

I Painted 17 Flower-Patterned Artworks

#5 Neon Art Print Portrait

I Painted 17 Flower-Patterned Artworks

#6 Original Illustration Pink Bow

I Painted 17 Flower-Patterned Artworks

#7 Original Illustration Floral Carpet

I Painted 17 Flower-Patterned Artworks

#8 Original Acrylic Painting “Yellow Pattern”

I Painted 17 Flower-Patterned Artworks

#9 Original Acrylic Painting “Pink Pattern”

I Painted 17 Flower-Patterned Artworks

#10 Original Acrylic Painting “Grey Pattern”

I Painted 17 Flower-Patterned Artworks

#11 Neon Art Print Blue Hair

I Painted 17 Flower-Patterned Artworks

#12 Neon Art Print Dress And Stockings

I Painted 17 Flower-Patterned Artworks

#13 Original Illustration Tulip Bouquet

I Painted 17 Flower-Patterned Artworks

#14 Original Illustration Red-Haired Girl

I Painted 17 Flower-Patterned Artworks

#15 Original Illustration Flower Patterns

I Painted 17 Flower-Patterned Artworks

#16 Original Illustration Teddy

I Painted 17 Flower-Patterned Artworks

#17 Original Illustration Girls

I Painted 17 Flower-Patterned Artworks

