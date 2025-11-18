Artist Points Out Everyday Sexism By Placing Men In The Shoes Of Women (8 Pics)

During lockdown in 2020, Lainey Molnar started expressing her personal experiences as a woman, and over the years, her visual works on difficult social topics have garnered widespread attention and acclaim.
Now, the artist with well over a million followers on social media is back with another thought-provoking series.
Titled ‘Imagine a World Like This,’ it cleverly inverts gender roles and exposes the hypocritical double standards against women.
“This took me several days to illustrate, and when they were done and I swiped through them, I had goosebumps,” Lainey wrote, sharing the pictures. “It seems surreal and heartbreaking to live in this world.”
More info: Instagram | Facebook | TikTok
#1
Image source: lainey.molnar
#2
Image source: lainey.molnar
#3
Image source: lainey.molnar
#4
Image source: lainey.molnar
#5
Image source: lainey.molnar
#6
Image source: lainey.molnar
#7
Image source: lainey.molnar
#8
Image source: lainey.molnar
Follow Us