Artist Points Out Everyday Sexism By Placing Men In The Shoes Of Women (8 Pics)

During lockdown in 2020, Lainey Molnar started expressing her personal experiences as a woman, and over the years, her visual works on difficult social topics have garnered widespread attention and acclaim.

Now, the artist with well over a million followers on social media is back with another thought-provoking series.

Titled ‘Imagine a World Like This,’ it cleverly inverts gender roles and exposes the hypocritical double standards against women.

“This took me several days to illustrate, and when they were done and I swiped through them, I had goosebumps,” Lainey wrote, sharing the pictures. “It seems surreal and heartbreaking to live in this world.”

More info: Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

