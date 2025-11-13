Artist Takes A Critical Look At Modern Society Through His Thought-Provoking Illustrations

Sam Bailey is a 21-year-old illustrator from Slough, the United Kingdom who takes a critical look at various subjects that are a part of modern society. He creates thought-provoking illustrations and questions the world that we live in.

In 2011, he started to create illustrations for his family and this is how he entered the art world. He began posting his artwork online and people loved it as his artwork is both intelligent and perfectly well done.

He shows the kind of social issues that we are facing in today’s world – from health problems caused by social media to inequality and poverty.

Curious about his artwork? Check his thought-provoking illustrations!

#1 Social Media Insomnia

Image source: Sam Bailey

#2 Play

Image source: Sam Bailey

#3 Global Warming

Image source: Sam Bailey

#4 Quench Your Ego

Image source: Sam Bailey

#5 Edit

Image source: Sam Bailey

#6 Keyboard Wars

Image source: Sam Bailey

#7 Desensitize

Image source: Sam Bailey

#8 First World Fear

Image source: Sam Bailey

#9 Limited Stock

Image source: Sam Bailey

#10 I Am Fine

Image source: Sam Bailey

#11 Consuming Time

Image source: Sam Bailey

#12 Prescription Prevention

Image source: Sam Bailey

#13 End Poverty

Image source: Sam Bailey

#14 Repressed Creativity

Image source: Sam Bailey

#15 Compromise

Image source: Sam Bailey

#16 Social Media Assassin

Image source: Sam Bailey

#17 Unlimited Knowledge

Image source: Sam Bailey

#18 What Do You See?

Image source: Sam Bailey

#19 Impressions

Image source: Sam Bailey

#20 Compare To Despair

Image source: Sam Bailey

#21 Puzzled

Image source: Sam Bailey

