Hey Pandas, What Book Are You Currently Reading? (Closed)

What’s a book that you’re reading right now? And what book have you lined up to read next?
#1
Radio Silence by Alice Oseman
#2
Currently re-reading Hunger Games, and I have a bunch of books I got for Christmas that I need to read (I can’t remember any of the titles off the top of my head though)
#3
Circe by Madeline Miller, her other book, Song of Achilles is one of my favourite books ever
#4
The Stand by Stephen King for the 3rd time.
#5
Currently I am reading Altered Carbon by Richard Morgan. It is okay, nothing special. After this got the first four Earthsea novels in one book. Never read Ursula K Le Guin. Heard good things though.
#6
Me and Earl and the Dying Girl by Jesse Andrews :)
#7
tmnt mirage comics! online :D
im on the second issue
wow, they are wayyy more serious than the shows. still so good tho
#8
Honestly like 15 different books but main focus on If We Were Villains by ML Rio
#9
Currently reading Century rain by Alastair Reynolds next would most likely me Lord’s of uncreation by Adrian Tchaikovsky
