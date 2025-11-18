Hey Pandas, What Book Are You Currently Reading? (Closed)

by

What’s a book that you’re reading right now? And what book have you lined up to read next?

#1

Radio Silence by Alice Oseman

#2

Currently re-reading Hunger Games, and I have a bunch of books I got for Christmas that I need to read (I can’t remember any of the titles off the top of my head though)

#3

Circe by Madeline Miller, her other book, Song of Achilles is one of my favourite books ever

#4

The Stand by Stephen King for the 3rd time.

#5

Currently I am reading Altered Carbon by Richard Morgan. It is okay, nothing special. After this got the first four Earthsea novels in one book. Never read Ursula K Le Guin. Heard good things though.

#6

Me and Earl and the Dying Girl by Jesse Andrews :)

#7

tmnt mirage comics! online :D

im on the second issue

wow, they are wayyy more serious than the shows. still so good tho

#8

Honestly like 15 different books but main focus on If We Were Villains by ML Rio

#9

Currently reading Century rain by Alastair Reynolds next would most likely me Lord’s of uncreation by Adrian Tchaikovsky

