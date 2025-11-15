Hey Pandas, Post Your Favorite Picture You’ve Ever Taken (Closed)

by

Rules: Keep PG, that’s it!

#1 I Took This With The Moment Macro Lens On My iPhone After A Rain. I Love Macro So Much!

#2 Lake Mcdonald In Glacier National Park

#3 One Of My Favorite Photos Is This Peacock Strutting His Stuff.

#4 Beatrix Love Her Fruit Skewer

#5 Sunrise When I Was Travelling In Pushkar, India

#6 Taken In A Cornwall Beer Garden. Couldn’t Tell You What Flower It Is But I Love It.

#7 This Is A Moth His Name Is Harry The Moth See Odd1sout Vid :)

#8 Couple Months Ago Between The Lockdowns I Took A Trip To Denmark And Sweden On A Camper.

#9 This Is A Snowy Egret. I Had To Crawl On The Ground And Be Very Quiet So I Wouldn’t Scare It.

#10 Basil

#11 My Family

#12 My First Time Kayaking!

#13 Florence, Italy. Taken Durning My Honeymoon.

#14 Passion Flower. 1st Time To See In Real Life. My Date (Now Spouse) Took Us To Butterfly Garden.

#15 This Was Our Foster Dog. His Name Was Frost And He Was So Sweet

#16 This Is My Turtle.i’m Really Happy With The Way The Picture Turned Out.his Name Is Hairy

#17 Pic I Edited Of The Effiel (Idk How To Spell Please Don’t Get Mad) Tower

#18 Arches National Park In Utah

#19 Slug Uuwuu

#20 My Thicc Cat

#21 One Of My Cats Mittens

#22 The Image Quality Isn’t The Greatest, But I Like This Photo

#23 My Amish Neighbors Adorable Cow!

#24 This One Of My Bearded Dragon Dj

#25 Isn’t He Dapper?😊

#26 Frost On The Window

#27 Me With Simon Weston. Just Couldn’t Believe It.

#28 Kenya Trip

#29 I Call This The 3 Amigos. They Were Sweet Little Beggars And Loved Their Crackers!

#30 My Grandkids With Two Of Our Newfoundland’s!

#31 A View Of Banks

