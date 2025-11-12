I’m An Architect Who Illustrates The Secret Life Of Giants In The Streets Of Turkish Cities

by

I am an architect, academician and illustrator living in Turkey. I started to draw big characters on street photos I took with my smartphone, named “Lilliputs series”. The name comes from the novel “Gulliver’s Travels”, the city of dwarfs. Here, we, real people, become dwarfs.

Some of them are kind of monsters, some of them are influenced from real people and the others are a bit humorous. They are from different urban areas I visited in Turkey. 

More info: Instagram

#1

I’m An Architect Who Illustrates The Secret Life Of Giants In The Streets Of Turkish Cities

#2

I’m An Architect Who Illustrates The Secret Life Of Giants In The Streets Of Turkish Cities

#3

I’m An Architect Who Illustrates The Secret Life Of Giants In The Streets Of Turkish Cities

#4

I’m An Architect Who Illustrates The Secret Life Of Giants In The Streets Of Turkish Cities

#5

I’m An Architect Who Illustrates The Secret Life Of Giants In The Streets Of Turkish Cities

#6

I’m An Architect Who Illustrates The Secret Life Of Giants In The Streets Of Turkish Cities

#7

I’m An Architect Who Illustrates The Secret Life Of Giants In The Streets Of Turkish Cities

#8

I’m An Architect Who Illustrates The Secret Life Of Giants In The Streets Of Turkish Cities

#9

I’m An Architect Who Illustrates The Secret Life Of Giants In The Streets Of Turkish Cities

#10

I’m An Architect Who Illustrates The Secret Life Of Giants In The Streets Of Turkish Cities

#11

I’m An Architect Who Illustrates The Secret Life Of Giants In The Streets Of Turkish Cities

#12

I’m An Architect Who Illustrates The Secret Life Of Giants In The Streets Of Turkish Cities

#13

I’m An Architect Who Illustrates The Secret Life Of Giants In The Streets Of Turkish Cities

#14

I’m An Architect Who Illustrates The Secret Life Of Giants In The Streets Of Turkish Cities

#15

I’m An Architect Who Illustrates The Secret Life Of Giants In The Streets Of Turkish Cities

#16

I’m An Architect Who Illustrates The Secret Life Of Giants In The Streets Of Turkish Cities

#17

I’m An Architect Who Illustrates The Secret Life Of Giants In The Streets Of Turkish Cities

#18

I’m An Architect Who Illustrates The Secret Life Of Giants In The Streets Of Turkish Cities

#19

I’m An Architect Who Illustrates The Secret Life Of Giants In The Streets Of Turkish Cities

#20

I’m An Architect Who Illustrates The Secret Life Of Giants In The Streets Of Turkish Cities

#21

I’m An Architect Who Illustrates The Secret Life Of Giants In The Streets Of Turkish Cities

#22

I’m An Architect Who Illustrates The Secret Life Of Giants In The Streets Of Turkish Cities

#23

I’m An Architect Who Illustrates The Secret Life Of Giants In The Streets Of Turkish Cities

#24

I’m An Architect Who Illustrates The Secret Life Of Giants In The Streets Of Turkish Cities

#25

I’m An Architect Who Illustrates The Secret Life Of Giants In The Streets Of Turkish Cities

#26

I’m An Architect Who Illustrates The Secret Life Of Giants In The Streets Of Turkish Cities

#27

I’m An Architect Who Illustrates The Secret Life Of Giants In The Streets Of Turkish Cities

#28

I’m An Architect Who Illustrates The Secret Life Of Giants In The Streets Of Turkish Cities

#29

I’m An Architect Who Illustrates The Secret Life Of Giants In The Streets Of Turkish Cities

#30

I’m An Architect Who Illustrates The Secret Life Of Giants In The Streets Of Turkish Cities

#31

I’m An Architect Who Illustrates The Secret Life Of Giants In The Streets Of Turkish Cities

#32

I’m An Architect Who Illustrates The Secret Life Of Giants In The Streets Of Turkish Cities

#33

I’m An Architect Who Illustrates The Secret Life Of Giants In The Streets Of Turkish Cities

#34

I’m An Architect Who Illustrates The Secret Life Of Giants In The Streets Of Turkish Cities

#35

I’m An Architect Who Illustrates The Secret Life Of Giants In The Streets Of Turkish Cities

#36

I’m An Architect Who Illustrates The Secret Life Of Giants In The Streets Of Turkish Cities

#37

I’m An Architect Who Illustrates The Secret Life Of Giants In The Streets Of Turkish Cities

#38

I’m An Architect Who Illustrates The Secret Life Of Giants In The Streets Of Turkish Cities

#39

I’m An Architect Who Illustrates The Secret Life Of Giants In The Streets Of Turkish Cities

#40

I’m An Architect Who Illustrates The Secret Life Of Giants In The Streets Of Turkish Cities

#41

I’m An Architect Who Illustrates The Secret Life Of Giants In The Streets Of Turkish Cities

#42

I’m An Architect Who Illustrates The Secret Life Of Giants In The Streets Of Turkish Cities

#43

I’m An Architect Who Illustrates The Secret Life Of Giants In The Streets Of Turkish Cities

#44

I’m An Architect Who Illustrates The Secret Life Of Giants In The Streets Of Turkish Cities

#45

I’m An Architect Who Illustrates The Secret Life Of Giants In The Streets Of Turkish Cities

#46

I’m An Architect Who Illustrates The Secret Life Of Giants In The Streets Of Turkish Cities

#47

I’m An Architect Who Illustrates The Secret Life Of Giants In The Streets Of Turkish Cities

#48

I’m An Architect Who Illustrates The Secret Life Of Giants In The Streets Of Turkish Cities

#49

I’m An Architect Who Illustrates The Secret Life Of Giants In The Streets Of Turkish Cities

#50

I’m An Architect Who Illustrates The Secret Life Of Giants In The Streets Of Turkish Cities

#51

I’m An Architect Who Illustrates The Secret Life Of Giants In The Streets Of Turkish Cities

#52

I’m An Architect Who Illustrates The Secret Life Of Giants In The Streets Of Turkish Cities

#53

I’m An Architect Who Illustrates The Secret Life Of Giants In The Streets Of Turkish Cities

#54

I’m An Architect Who Illustrates The Secret Life Of Giants In The Streets Of Turkish Cities

#55

I’m An Architect Who Illustrates The Secret Life Of Giants In The Streets Of Turkish Cities

#56

I’m An Architect Who Illustrates The Secret Life Of Giants In The Streets Of Turkish Cities

#57

I’m An Architect Who Illustrates The Secret Life Of Giants In The Streets Of Turkish Cities

#58

I’m An Architect Who Illustrates The Secret Life Of Giants In The Streets Of Turkish Cities

#59

I’m An Architect Who Illustrates The Secret Life Of Giants In The Streets Of Turkish Cities

#60

I’m An Architect Who Illustrates The Secret Life Of Giants In The Streets Of Turkish Cities

#61

I’m An Architect Who Illustrates The Secret Life Of Giants In The Streets Of Turkish Cities

#62

I’m An Architect Who Illustrates The Secret Life Of Giants In The Streets Of Turkish Cities

#63

I’m An Architect Who Illustrates The Secret Life Of Giants In The Streets Of Turkish Cities

#64

I’m An Architect Who Illustrates The Secret Life Of Giants In The Streets Of Turkish Cities

#65

I’m An Architect Who Illustrates The Secret Life Of Giants In The Streets Of Turkish Cities

#66

I’m An Architect Who Illustrates The Secret Life Of Giants In The Streets Of Turkish Cities

#67

I’m An Architect Who Illustrates The Secret Life Of Giants In The Streets Of Turkish Cities

#68

I’m An Architect Who Illustrates The Secret Life Of Giants In The Streets Of Turkish Cities

#69

I’m An Architect Who Illustrates The Secret Life Of Giants In The Streets Of Turkish Cities

#70

I’m An Architect Who Illustrates The Secret Life Of Giants In The Streets Of Turkish Cities

#71

I’m An Architect Who Illustrates The Secret Life Of Giants In The Streets Of Turkish Cities

#72

I’m An Architect Who Illustrates The Secret Life Of Giants In The Streets Of Turkish Cities

#73

I’m An Architect Who Illustrates The Secret Life Of Giants In The Streets Of Turkish Cities

#74

I’m An Architect Who Illustrates The Secret Life Of Giants In The Streets Of Turkish Cities

#75

I’m An Architect Who Illustrates The Secret Life Of Giants In The Streets Of Turkish Cities

#76

I’m An Architect Who Illustrates The Secret Life Of Giants In The Streets Of Turkish Cities

#77

I’m An Architect Who Illustrates The Secret Life Of Giants In The Streets Of Turkish Cities

#78

I’m An Architect Who Illustrates The Secret Life Of Giants In The Streets Of Turkish Cities

#79

I’m An Architect Who Illustrates The Secret Life Of Giants In The Streets Of Turkish Cities

#80

I’m An Architect Who Illustrates The Secret Life Of Giants In The Streets Of Turkish Cities

#81

I’m An Architect Who Illustrates The Secret Life Of Giants In The Streets Of Turkish Cities

#82

I’m An Architect Who Illustrates The Secret Life Of Giants In The Streets Of Turkish Cities

#83

I’m An Architect Who Illustrates The Secret Life Of Giants In The Streets Of Turkish Cities

#84

I’m An Architect Who Illustrates The Secret Life Of Giants In The Streets Of Turkish Cities

#85

I’m An Architect Who Illustrates The Secret Life Of Giants In The Streets Of Turkish Cities

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
2016 iPhone Photography Award Winners Prove Again Amazing Photos Can Be Taken Without Expensive Camera
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Modern Family 2.01 “The Old Wagon” Review
3 min read
Sep, 22, 2010
The Wheel of Time: Amazon’s Answer to Game of Thrones
3 min read
Sep, 6, 2021
28 Brutally Honest Tweets From Companies Who Stopped Giving A Shit About Their Customer Complaints
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Here’s Some Proof that Some Arcades are Scams
3 min read
Jan, 29, 2018
Windows Of Abandoned Rooms With Mystic Views
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.