Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can’t Believe What He Does

While they might seem like a formality, marriage vows still do cover things like looking after each other, taking care of each other and, at the very least, being present. So discovering that your partner has decided to simply disappear without any warning is disconcerting to say the least.
A pregnant woman went online to vent after finding that her husband had just gotten up and left, deciding to stay with a friend after saying he felt neglected in the relationship. People online shared their thoughts and reactions and later she came through with an update on how they handled this situation.
Marriage takes work from both parties
Image credits: eudial2224/Envato (not the actual photo)
But one woman was shocked when her husband walked out without warning
Image credits: romankosolapov/Envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Sangiao_photography/Envato (not the actual photo)
She gave a small update later
Image credits: An0nymous_stories
Then she also answered some reader questions
Many commenters thought there was something off about his behavior
She then shared a bigger update
Image credits: wirestock/Envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: africaimages/Envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: An0nymous_stories
Readers wanted to know more
Netizens expressed their support for her
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