Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can’t Believe What He Does

by

While they might seem like a formality, marriage vows still do cover things like looking after each other, taking care of each other and, at the very least, being present. So discovering that your partner has decided to simply disappear without any warning is disconcerting to say the least.

A pregnant woman went online to vent after finding that her husband had just gotten up and left, deciding to stay with a friend after saying he felt neglected in the relationship. People online shared their thoughts and reactions and later she came through with an update on how they handled this situation.

Marriage takes work from both parties

Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does

Image credits: eudial2224/Envato (not the actual photo)

Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can’t Believe What He Does

But one woman was shocked when her husband walked out without warning

Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does

Image credits: romankosolapov/Envato (not the actual photo)

Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does

Image credits:  Sangiao_photography/Envato (not the actual photo)

Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does

She gave a small update later

Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does

Image credits: An0nymous_stories

Then she also answered some reader questions

Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does

Many commenters thought there was something off about his behavior

Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does

She then shared a bigger update

Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does

Image credits: wirestock/Envato (not the actual photo)

Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does

Image credits:  africaimages/Envato (not the actual photo)

Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does

Image credits: An0nymous_stories

Readers wanted to know more

Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does

Netizens expressed their support for her

Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does
Husband Throws A Tantrum Because His Pregnant Wife Ignores Him, She Can&#8217;t Believe What He Does

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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