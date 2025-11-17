“Why My Kid Is Crying”: 49 Hilariously Stupid Parenting Stories Shared On This Facebook Page

Anyone who’s raised kids or worked as a babysitter knows that they can go on emotional rollercoaster rides at times. Before you know it, here come the waterworks, and you’re left there, completely stumped, trying to figure out what caused the munchkins to be in tears. It might have been something random like a pancake that was ‘too spicy’ or not being allowed to play around in horse dung.
‘Why My Kid Is Crying’ is a roaringly funny Facebook page that collects all the hilarious and silly reasons why children have ended up bawling. Scroll down for the best posts and don’t forget to say a silent prayer for these patient parents who clearly deserve a long vacation.
We were interested to learn more about ‘Why My Kid is Crying,’ so we got in touch with one of the co-founders, Amy, who created the page together with her friend, Erin. She was kind enough to tell Bored Panda about the idea behind the social media project and shared some great advice for overwhelmed parents. Read on for the full interview.
#1
Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying, twitter.com
#2
“Because he threw food at the dog & she ate it”
Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying
#3
He’s eating the muffin she didn’t want.
Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying
#4
Because I wouldn’t let her wear my dirty underwear around her neck like a necklace.
Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying
#5
I wouldn’t let him drive the car.
Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying
#6
Her father and I wouldn’t let her get hit by a car driving thru the parking lot.
Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying
#7
She’s crying because I wouldn’t let her pull one of my pubic hairs out while I was going to the bathroom.
Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying
#8
Because I won’t wipe his lips off his face. He doesn’t want them anymore.
Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying
#9
Mom found the pee drawer.
Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying
#10
She discovered her arm fuzz.
Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying
#11
I tried to take the sausage off him. TWO HOURS AFTER DINNER TIME He refused to eat it, he just wanted to hold it.
Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying
#12
Because I couldn’t put her hair back on after she cut it at grandma’s house.
Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying
#13
She kept trying to drink the ketchup like a baby bottle.
Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying
#14
Because I won’t let her pull the dog’s lips off his face…
Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying
#15
Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying
#16
Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying
#17
“Because she couldn’t stab her day care provider with a toy knife”
Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying
#18
“She was mad that I put toothpaste on her toothbrush”
Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying
#19
“I wouldn’t let him eat coffee pods”
Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying
#20
Because the Kraft Mac n Cheese was too cheesy.
Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying
#21
Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying
#22
Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying
#23
Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying
#24
Because I wouldn’t let him into the closet to play in the cat litter box.
Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying
#25
“We wouldn’t let him eat rocks”
Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying
#26
He wants his booger back.
Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying
#27
“We wouldn’t let him go inside and eat frozen bacon”
Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying
#28
When I wouldn’t let her snuggle the BURNING candles. Because the non burning ones are “laaame”.
Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying
#29
Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying
#30
“I wouldn’t let her eat dog food”
Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying
#31
Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying
#32
She met Santa.
Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying
#33
Because the noodles weren’t shaped to her liking.
Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying
#34
Because he couldn’t have one of my pregnancy vitamins.
Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying
#35
Because I wouldn’t let her use her marker on the couch.
Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying
#36
I gave his sister a cookie too.
Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying
#37
Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying
#38
“She was crying because I didn’t let her eat the rug”
Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying
#39
Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying
#40
I wouldn’t cut his plastic banana in half.
Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying
#41
Because I won’t smell his feet.
Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying
#42
Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying
#43
I turned his cape around so it was on his back.
Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying
#44
Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying
#45
Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying
#46
Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying
#47
Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying
#48
“I won’t let her drink coffee”
Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying
#49
Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying
