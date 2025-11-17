“Why My Kid Is Crying”: 49 Hilariously Stupid Parenting Stories Shared On This Facebook Page

Anyone who’s raised kids or worked as a babysitter knows that they can go on emotional rollercoaster rides at times. Before you know it, here come the waterworks, and you’re left there, completely stumped, trying to figure out what caused the munchkins to be in tears. It might have been something random like a pancake that was ‘too spicy’ or not being allowed to play around in horse dung.

‘Why My Kid Is Crying’ is a roaringly funny Facebook page that collects all the hilarious and silly reasons why children have ended up bawling. Scroll down for the best posts and don’t forget to say a silent prayer for these patient parents who clearly deserve a long vacation.

We were interested to learn more about ‘Why My Kid is Crying,’ so we got in touch with one of the co-founders, Amy, who created the page together with her friend, Erin. She was kind enough to tell Bored Panda about the idea behind the social media project and shared some great advice for overwhelmed parents. Read on for the full interview.

#1

“Why My Kid Is Crying”: 49 Hilariously Stupid Parenting Stories Shared On This Facebook Page

Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying, twitter.com

#2

“Because he threw food at the dog & she ate it”

“Why My Kid Is Crying”: 49 Hilariously Stupid Parenting Stories Shared On This Facebook Page

Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying

#3

He’s eating the muffin she didn’t want.

“Why My Kid Is Crying”: 49 Hilariously Stupid Parenting Stories Shared On This Facebook Page

Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying

#4

Because I wouldn’t let her wear my dirty underwear around her neck like a necklace.

“Why My Kid Is Crying”: 49 Hilariously Stupid Parenting Stories Shared On This Facebook Page

Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying

#5

I wouldn’t let him drive the car.

“Why My Kid Is Crying”: 49 Hilariously Stupid Parenting Stories Shared On This Facebook Page

Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying

#6

Her father and I wouldn’t let her get hit by a car driving thru the parking lot.

“Why My Kid Is Crying”: 49 Hilariously Stupid Parenting Stories Shared On This Facebook Page

Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying

#7

She’s crying because I wouldn’t let her pull one of my pubic hairs out while I was going to the bathroom.

“Why My Kid Is Crying”: 49 Hilariously Stupid Parenting Stories Shared On This Facebook Page

Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying

#8

Because I won’t wipe his lips off his face. He doesn’t want them anymore.

“Why My Kid Is Crying”: 49 Hilariously Stupid Parenting Stories Shared On This Facebook Page

Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying

#9

Mom found the pee drawer.

“Why My Kid Is Crying”: 49 Hilariously Stupid Parenting Stories Shared On This Facebook Page

Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying

#10

She discovered her arm fuzz.

“Why My Kid Is Crying”: 49 Hilariously Stupid Parenting Stories Shared On This Facebook Page

Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying

#11

I tried to take the sausage off him. TWO HOURS AFTER DINNER TIME He refused to eat it, he just wanted to hold it.

“Why My Kid Is Crying”: 49 Hilariously Stupid Parenting Stories Shared On This Facebook Page

Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying

#12

Because I couldn’t put her hair back on after she cut it at grandma’s house.

“Why My Kid Is Crying”: 49 Hilariously Stupid Parenting Stories Shared On This Facebook Page

Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying

#13

She kept trying to drink the ketchup like a baby bottle.

“Why My Kid Is Crying”: 49 Hilariously Stupid Parenting Stories Shared On This Facebook Page

Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying

#14

Because I won’t let her pull the dog’s lips off his face…

“Why My Kid Is Crying”: 49 Hilariously Stupid Parenting Stories Shared On This Facebook Page

Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying

#15

“Why My Kid Is Crying”: 49 Hilariously Stupid Parenting Stories Shared On This Facebook Page

Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying

#16

“Why My Kid Is Crying”: 49 Hilariously Stupid Parenting Stories Shared On This Facebook Page

Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying

#17

“Because she couldn’t stab her day care provider with a toy knife”

“Why My Kid Is Crying”: 49 Hilariously Stupid Parenting Stories Shared On This Facebook Page

Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying

#18

“She was mad that I put toothpaste on her toothbrush”

“Why My Kid Is Crying”: 49 Hilariously Stupid Parenting Stories Shared On This Facebook Page

Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying

#19

“I wouldn’t let him eat coffee pods”

“Why My Kid Is Crying”: 49 Hilariously Stupid Parenting Stories Shared On This Facebook Page

Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying

#20

Because the Kraft Mac n Cheese was too cheesy.

“Why My Kid Is Crying”: 49 Hilariously Stupid Parenting Stories Shared On This Facebook Page

Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying

#21

“Why My Kid Is Crying”: 49 Hilariously Stupid Parenting Stories Shared On This Facebook Page

Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying

#22

“Why My Kid Is Crying”: 49 Hilariously Stupid Parenting Stories Shared On This Facebook Page

Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying

#23

“Why My Kid Is Crying”: 49 Hilariously Stupid Parenting Stories Shared On This Facebook Page

Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying

#24

Because I wouldn’t let him into the closet to play in the cat litter box.

“Why My Kid Is Crying”: 49 Hilariously Stupid Parenting Stories Shared On This Facebook Page

Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying

#25

“We wouldn’t let him eat rocks”

“Why My Kid Is Crying”: 49 Hilariously Stupid Parenting Stories Shared On This Facebook Page

Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying

#26

He wants his booger back.

“Why My Kid Is Crying”: 49 Hilariously Stupid Parenting Stories Shared On This Facebook Page

Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying

#27

“We wouldn’t let him go inside and eat frozen bacon”

“Why My Kid Is Crying”: 49 Hilariously Stupid Parenting Stories Shared On This Facebook Page

Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying

#28

When I wouldn’t let her snuggle the BURNING candles. Because the non burning ones are “laaame”.

“Why My Kid Is Crying”: 49 Hilariously Stupid Parenting Stories Shared On This Facebook Page

Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying

#29

“Why My Kid Is Crying”: 49 Hilariously Stupid Parenting Stories Shared On This Facebook Page

Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying

#30

“I wouldn’t let her eat dog food”

“Why My Kid Is Crying”: 49 Hilariously Stupid Parenting Stories Shared On This Facebook Page

Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying

#31

“Why My Kid Is Crying”: 49 Hilariously Stupid Parenting Stories Shared On This Facebook Page

Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying

#32

She met Santa.

“Why My Kid Is Crying”: 49 Hilariously Stupid Parenting Stories Shared On This Facebook Page

Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying

#33

Because the noodles weren’t shaped to her liking.

“Why My Kid Is Crying”: 49 Hilariously Stupid Parenting Stories Shared On This Facebook Page

Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying

#34

Because he couldn’t have one of my pregnancy vitamins.

“Why My Kid Is Crying”: 49 Hilariously Stupid Parenting Stories Shared On This Facebook Page

Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying

#35

Because I wouldn’t let her use her marker on the couch.

“Why My Kid Is Crying”: 49 Hilariously Stupid Parenting Stories Shared On This Facebook Page

Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying

#36

I gave his sister a cookie too.

“Why My Kid Is Crying”: 49 Hilariously Stupid Parenting Stories Shared On This Facebook Page

Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying

#37

“Why My Kid Is Crying”: 49 Hilariously Stupid Parenting Stories Shared On This Facebook Page

Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying

#38

“She was crying because I didn’t let her eat the rug”

“Why My Kid Is Crying”: 49 Hilariously Stupid Parenting Stories Shared On This Facebook Page

Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying

#39

“Why My Kid Is Crying”: 49 Hilariously Stupid Parenting Stories Shared On This Facebook Page

Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying

#40

I wouldn’t cut his plastic banana in half.

“Why My Kid Is Crying”: 49 Hilariously Stupid Parenting Stories Shared On This Facebook Page

Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying

#41

Because I won’t smell his feet.

“Why My Kid Is Crying”: 49 Hilariously Stupid Parenting Stories Shared On This Facebook Page

Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying

#42

“Why My Kid Is Crying”: 49 Hilariously Stupid Parenting Stories Shared On This Facebook Page

Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying

#43

I turned his cape around so it was on his back.

“Why My Kid Is Crying”: 49 Hilariously Stupid Parenting Stories Shared On This Facebook Page

Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying

#44

“Why My Kid Is Crying”: 49 Hilariously Stupid Parenting Stories Shared On This Facebook Page

Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying

#45

“Why My Kid Is Crying”: 49 Hilariously Stupid Parenting Stories Shared On This Facebook Page

Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying

#46

“Why My Kid Is Crying”: 49 Hilariously Stupid Parenting Stories Shared On This Facebook Page

Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying

#47

“Why My Kid Is Crying”: 49 Hilariously Stupid Parenting Stories Shared On This Facebook Page

Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying

#48

“I won’t let her drink coffee”

“Why My Kid Is Crying”: 49 Hilariously Stupid Parenting Stories Shared On This Facebook Page

Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying

#49

“Why My Kid Is Crying”: 49 Hilariously Stupid Parenting Stories Shared On This Facebook Page

Image source: Why My Kid Is Crying

