I Created 6 Minimalist Illustrations To Honor The Other Superheroes

My name is David Sereno a Portuguese illustrator based in Lisbon. I’m also an art director and a graphic designer.

For International Day of People with Disabilities, I created these minimalist illustrations, to honor all those who believe in their powers to achieve their goals.

My illustrations are mere representations of my influences of life, family, travel, people, food, curiosities, and others. If you are interested to see more, follow me on my Instagram.

#1 Superman

#2 Captain America

#3 Batman

#4 Hulk

#5 Thor

#6 Spider-Man

