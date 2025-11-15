50 Times People Realized They’re Living With A ‘Monster’ And Just Had To Share The Evidence

If you never lived in a flat-share, were you even a student for realz? The question doesn’t really have an answer, but it shows one thing. Living with another person under one roof is a one-of-a-kind experience.

And it’s not only about leaving dirty socks in plain sight, bringing in a bunch of friends at 2 am, or borrowing chocolate biscuits with 0.001% intention to return them. Whichever side you were, or currently are, standing on, you probably feel right and the other person is most likely wrong.

But in the land of flat- and house-sharing, there are no right or wrong people, there’s only a nasty-meter that goes up every single time you put an empty pack of ice cream back to rest in the freezer. Call it an exaggeration, but god is in the details when it comes to flat-sharing.

#1 Thesis Due In A Few Days And I Don’t Need This Extra Stress Of People Stealing My Stuff From The Communal Fridge

Image source: reddit

#2 The Way My Dad Puts Things Away In The Fridge. This Is A Piece Of Steak

Image source: itchy_buthole

#3 My Husband Bought Memory Foam For “His Side Of The Bed”

Image source: distanceformed

#4 My Dad Who Takes Bites Out Of Butter. Disgusting

Image source: goldtail15

#5 My Wife Putting This Peanut Butter In The Trash Because It’s Empty

Image source: andydicktracy

#6 My Husband Is Technologically Challenged

Image source: Southernsofia123

#7 When Your Housemate Uses The Living Room As His Bedroom

Image source: td5000

#8 I Married A Monster

Image source: mrklopez01

#9 “Its Always So Cold In Our House. Our Furnace Sucks.” -Wife Jan2020 -32C

Image source: dfGobBluth

#10 The Way My GF “Puts Away The Groceries” Still In The Bag

Image source: TrappaTroopa

#11 Wife Doesn’t Pay Attention To What We Already Have When Buying Groceries

Image source: thephillyberto

#12 My Brother Has A Habit

Image source: AntiAntiEmoKid

#13 I Married The Person Who Does This

Image source: armchairsender

#14 My Mom Always Eats The Chocolate And Puts It Back In The Freezer Like That

Image source: its-just-susann

#15 My Roommate Has Difficulties In Finding The Right Hole

Image source: InjustBiker

#16 How My Wife Loads The Dishwasher

Image source: beastly13579

#17 The Way My Family Leaves The Toothpaste

Image source: PIE_OF_LIFE64

#18 My Wife Ate Every Single Marshmallow In A Family Sized Box Of Count Chocula. Every Single One

Image source: ccurtiswriting

#19 This Is How My Mom Puts The Knives Away In The Drying Rack

Image source: Ladyb6111

#20 I Live With Monsters

Image source: Giryee

#21 Less Than 2 Days After Moving In, One Of My Roommates Scratched My New, Non-Stick Pan With Metal Utensils

Image source: TangoTaco

#22 Live With A Girl They Said, Things Will Be Clean They Said

Image source: Endoman13

#23 This Is How My Boyfriend Leaves The Sink After He Shaves

Image source: nymphymixtwo

#24 My Husband Doesn’t Want The Case To Get Scratched And Cause An “Eyesore”

Image source: flyawaysweetbird

#25 I Went To The Fridge To Get Milk For My Cereal But Someone Put The Milk Back With This Much

Image source: Pine_Apple_Boat

#26 Day 6 Of Living With A Roommate For The First Time. I’m Looking For A New Place

Image source: bigshrimps

#27 My Roommate Can’t Read

Image source: rocinante_donnager

#28 How My Girlfriend Takes The First Piece Of Freshly Baked Brownies

Image source: turdlop

#29 We Are A Family Of Four

Image source: trantor78

#30 We Love Awful Roommates

Image source: coinmurderer

#31 My Damn Family

Image source: HBK57

#32 The Way My Roommate Gives Me Rent

Image source: firechips

#33 This Is How I Cut My Pizza To Avoid Cutting Pepperoni. My Girlfriend Said To Post It To The Internet

Image source: gungod302

#34 My Sister Opens Them Up To Check The Flavor And Puts It Back If She Doesn’t Want It. The Flavor Is Also Printed At The Bottom Of The Wrapper

Image source: zachar3

#35 How My Family Uses A Tapeline

Image source: doemaarkoraal

#36 I Love My Wife Dearly, But This Is How She Leaves The Ice Cream After Getting Some For Herself

Image source: meatbag2010

#37 How My Girlfriend’s Mum Stores The Washing Liquid

Image source: breadfella

#38 The Husband Used My Favorite Knife As A Garden Tool

Image source: ColoradoCrazyChicken

#39 My Stuff Is Circled. The Other Stuff Is My Sister’s

Image source: trojanAMERICAN

#40 My Roommate Left A Surprise In The Kitchen, While I Was Outside

Image source: Malcias

#41 The Cord For My Wife’s Vacuum

Image source: SuperLarrio-

#42 How My Son Left My Socket Set

Image source: chadnorman

#43 My Girlfriend Doesn’t Zip The Resealable Bag Closed And Puts The Bag In Upside Down

Image source: hunt103

#44 My Kids Are Trying To Give Me A Stroke

Image source: Lucno

#45 How My Step Dad Decided To Close A Box Of Cereal After Eating Edibles Last Night

Image source: LocusAintBad

#46 My Roommate Has Hit New Peaks Of Laziness

Image source: ComaAmes

#47 Savages

Image source: tomflood1

#48 How My Wife Throws Away Boxes

Image source: nowandlater

#49 Things You Find The Morning After Your Australian Housemate Got Hammered

Image source: jmac46

#50 My Girlfriend Opens Cereal Like A Neanderthal

Image source: LaevantineXIII

