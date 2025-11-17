Hey Pandas, Post Screenshots Of Bored Panda Comments You Thought Were Hilarious (Closed)

Pretty self explanatory. If you have any screenshots of something on this site you found really funny, share here!
#1 Unfortunately?
#2 I Have So Many Of These
#3 The Palindrome Comment Thread
#4 I, Too, Love Wasabi
#5 From A Good Bit Ago
#6
#7 I Still Chuckle Looking Back At This
#8 Fun Fact: A Group Of Crow’s Is Called A Murder
#9 On Another Post Like This
#10 I Always Forgot To Screenshot Stuff, So I Had To Dig Through My Account History To Find Something Lol
#11 Wrote A Title
#12 Took This One Ages Ago But I Still Laugh To This Day
#13 Once Again. Still Laughing
#14 Ah Yes, The Shirt Pocket, Ohio
#15 🦑
#16 Vainglorious Indeed
#17 Eeeyyyy Macarena!
#18 Nathaniel Is The Bp God
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us