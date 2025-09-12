46 Curious Things People Discovered And Had No Idea What They Were (New Pics)

Often, when you stumble upon something strange and have no clue what it is, the first instinct is to ask family, friends, or colleagues. But what if they’re just as clueless as you?
That’s where communities like ‘What Is This?’ come in: a space where curious minds share their odd finds and a mix of experts, hobbyists, and everyday detectives work together to crack the case. Keep scrolling to discover some of the most fascinating (and surprisingly educational) mysteries the internet has helped solve!
#1 Sent To My Address With No Name On The Envelope. What Is This??
z4nadeesh:
This is Sinhala. Source: I’m Sinhalese hahaha
You wouldn’t be able to translate this with google. These handwritten documents vary a lot from the fonts used in typing.
It’s written by someone called Chandra ( Common Sinhala name for a male. Means moon )to two people called Nimal (Common Sinhala name for a male)and Indra ( a common name for a female) possibly a couple living in the same country as OP.
This is to thank Nimal and Indra for something they sent to Sri Lanka for Chandra and his children to enjoy. This mentions about an energy drink that they seem to have quite enjoyed. The rest of the letter is bit religious and talks about Buddhism and nirvana.
Hope this helps. Cheers!
Image source: AdAlternative9646
#2 What Are These Chimneys And Why Do They Exist In The Woods? (New England)
sillytricia:
Houses used to be there, only the chimney survived.
Image source: Chotwink
#3 This Pattern Had Been Growing On My Mirror For A Month Now And It’s Tinting The Mirror Green. Any Idea What It Could Be?
andorraliechtenstein:
That’s a heated mirror failing. When the auto dim or heated mirrors start to separate internally they look like that.
Image source: DfeverDreamD
#4 I’d Like To Know The Back Story
fizzio:
The Grave of Seath Mor Sgorfhiaclach in Scotland. The cage over the grave is not to prevent grave robbing or for fear of zombies, but to keep the cursed stones that sit on the grave in place.
Image source: First_Person_US
#5 This Popped Up In Less Than 24hrs In My Shower!? Aliens?
Mirar:
Wolf’s milk slime mold or something similar
Image source: bmcd96
#6 People Were Praying To This Unidentifiable Box They Brought To A Mountain Top. Seen In Sapiranga, Rio Grande Do Sul, Brazil. What Is This?
TreasureWench1622:
It LOOKS like what the Arc of the Covenant is supposed to resemble
Image source: Granularyvette
#7 What Is The Device This Woman Has Been Holding To Her Mouth (Murdaugh Trial)?
Linguist208:
She speaks into it, it records the trial transcript. She’s a court reporter, and the device keeps her words from being heard.
Image source: 14thCenturyHood
#8 Anyone Know What Type Of Bird This Is? Spotted Whilst Running In Hostivice, Czech Republic
OblivionGuardsman:
It is a turqouise parrot variety. Some have been bred from a mutation to have the breast fully red that normally occurs as just a patch or transitional area from the lower body up. They are known as red breasted turquoise parrots or full-red fronted yellow but of the same species. I suppose it could be a cross bred scarlet breasted with a turquoise but this is the exact color pattern that turqouise mutation variety has. It isnt a scarlet because they are green on the back and tail.
Edit: website about these
Image source: PassengerAutomatic10
#9 Found This Heavy Thing Burried In My Yard, I Tried To Unscrew The Lid But Didn’t Come Off
Here is the update on the post : a team of two bomb disposal experts came today to pick up the bomb.
They loaded it in their car and said they would destroy it in a safe place, a military base. Basically once in a while, once they have enough bombs they will blow them up at the same time. We already knew the answer but still asked if there was a way to get the disarmed shell back as a memory, and they told us it is against the law. Also, they told us that keeping such an ammunition, even if disarmed, represented a risk. They mentioned the scenario in which a fire would break out in the house, and if the firefighters, upon intervening, spotted a bomb like that, they would immediate leave and let the house to burn to avoid taking any risks.
As for the origin of the shell, it was really common at the end of WWI for the soldiers to bring back home a souvenir from the war. Someone probably got rid of it decades later, and thought it would be no arm to bury it or abandon it in a remote place. I found many articles in french newspapers relating the same kind of events, actually with the exact 75mm mortar.
Be safe !
Image source: RealTourelle11
#10 Sign On Sidewalk In Chinatown, Chicago, USA
It’s a sign to tell pet owners to pick up the animals poop due to rats eating the excrement.
I believe all of the additional wording has faded.
Image source: fupamancer
#11 What Are These Women Holding In This Painting? They Look Like Purses, But There Looks To Be Rolled Up Paper Inside. This Is Also A French Painting If That Helps
JimDixon:
Elegant ladies of that era wouldn’t want to carry an unwrapped newspaper, because the ink would rub off on their hands or clothes, more so then than now, I.think, and more so if the paper was “hot off the press.”
Another possibility would be ladies’ magazines, which would have been popular and full of fashion illustrations.
Image source: DiorDiorDior
#12 What Is This? Found Underneath A House We Are Remodeling? How Did They Get The Liquid Inside?
C_N1:
DO NOT BREAK IT! Those are filled with a toxic chemical to extinguish fires.
Glass Grenade Fire Extinguisher
Also, they closed them by melting the glass shut.
Image source: DirtyFrank23
#13 What Is This Truck Used For?
ogimbe:
I see trailers like that coming from the metal recycling place. Googling scrap trailers also shows curved bottoms like that.
Image source: Officerbeefsupreme
#14 Just Found This While Rummaging Through My Fathers Old Stuff
SpiritualPrize:
The Camera Lucida, or Chambre Claire in French
This is a device designed to assist in making enlarged or reduced drawings from originals or even straight from a real scene. The designer looks at the tip of the pencil on the paper and sees, simultaneously and in the same place, an image of what is in front of him. His job, then, is to draw the contours just by following this double image.
Image source: shark9994
#15 My Mother Had This As A Self Defense Weapon, I Think It’s A S*x Toy. Any Idea?
DecadentEx:
It’s a weapon called a Boston leather sap – sometimes called a “blackjack”.
Image source: moldedshoulders
#16 My Crow Gifted Me This. Feels Kinda Cursed
Image source: ywna_li
#17 Does Anyone Know What This Actually Is? I’ve Been Having This Picture In My Phone For Almost 4 Years
faerle:
For sure Aerogel. A weird material were the gel has actually been replaced with gas.
Image source: glamoralism
#18 Why Did Someone Put Salt In Front Of My Door? It Isn’t On Anyone Else’s Doorstep, Just Mine
The_Spoils:
Yup, trying to ward of demons.
I briefly dated a Wiccan girl and she was super happy when I was able to cross over the salt line she had at her door. I didn’t even know it was there lol.
Image source: BizzMarquee
#19 Found This Strange Ring At The Beach
cavepatchy:
It’s a decoder ring
Image source: KingShabi69
#20 My Father Passed And We Were Clearing Out His Desk And Found This?
Dramatic-Tear9890:
That’s Bowtruckle from the Fantastic Beasts movies!
Image source: poemehardbebe
#21 Strange Dots On My Bfs Hands That Only Show Up In The UV Light?
socothecat:
I’m going to guess some sort of fungal infection
Image source: Nintendo_Panda
#22 Found This At The Side Of My House. What Is It?
Stupida_Fahkin_Name:
It’s candy. Google “giant gummy spider” and you’ll find it.
Image source: Bluebean_29
#23 Looks Like A Worm, But Has A Spine, 11 Inches, North Central Florida
ShalnarkRyuseih:
Florida worm lizard
Image source: suck_ma_ballz
#24 What Is Showing Up On My Baby Monitor When I Am Taking A Photo With My Phone?
jcstan05:
LiDAR.
It’s a function of newer phones to detect depth.
Image source: magggalicious
#25 What’s This Thing?
Angeltt:
“Toothpick turns after-dinner teeth cleaning into an extravagant experience! Featuring an elegant cluster of flowers from the toothpick plant (ammi visnaga) and a natural oak desk stand, it makes an attractive – yet functional – addition to any table. To use, simply snap off a stem from the beautiful dried flower and use it like a regular toothpick. the flower heads used in rivsalt TOOTHPICK are harvested from Morocco’s atlas mountains where they are dried and then shipped to Casablanca for final selection. locals have used the plant for a wide range of purposes for more than 1000 years and to this day use the dried flower stems as toothpicks.”
Image source: Equal-Yogurtcloset82
#26 What Was This Old Desk Used For ? My Wife And I Have Been Making Guesses But Have No Idea
chivesngarlic:
Dr here. Definitely an obgyn table. Instruments and other medical supplies are stored in the drawers for easy access.
Image source: thepolishking1200
#27 What Is This Waxy Yellow Substance With A Coil In It, Found In A Smashed Glass Bottle? The Smell Of It Made Me Dizzy – Very Chemically
papagiorgio2018:
It’s a broken lava lamp…well, a part of it anyway.
Image source: Affectionate_Cash363
#28 My Friend Found This Renovating His House
jooboy2000:
Definitely a casting metal. Copper brass maybe? If it seems heavy get it tested, could be gold.
Image source: Kinggambit90
#29 Frog On A Magnetic Stand. Picked This Up In A Local Secondhand Shop In London. Have No Idea What It Is Used For Or If Part Of A Set But It Looked Cute
Image source: CarefulBranch609
#30 My Family Lives Out In The Sticks And Found This By Their House
Image source: cybersomnia
#31 I Just Purchased A Dental Office And Found This In A Drawer. What Is This Thing?
kimishark:
Sage roll. Wards off evil spirits. And smells nice
Image source: peterdent234
#32 Moving Into A New Condo, What Is This Symbol We Found On The Frame Of The Front Door?
Ascending_Serpent:
Looks like a personal sigil, so it will be nearly impossible to decipher.
Generally speaking, if you see a symbol around a door frame, it’s often related to protection.
Image source: kidneybeans
#33 Piece Of Wood With 4 Bottle Caps Nailed To It, With What Looks Like Cork Seals In Them. Found Up In The Walls Of My Garage
Orcacub:
DIY fish scaler. Cork under bottle caps was a factory thing back in the early days of bottle caps- before plastic liners/seals were under there. The cork here is likely just an artifact of the caps themselves, not a design element of the scaler. I bet if you dig around under the caps in the nooks and crannies -like between the wood and the caps – you will find old fish scales.
Image source: LiftedMinivan
#34 What Is This? Someone At Work Keeps Doing It
andremill:
It’s a reference to the Loss cartoon from Ctrl-Alt-Del
Image source: savagetoy
#35 Found In The Lampasas River In Texas
Image source: schwagpole
#36 Can Anyone Help Me Help A Friend? We’re Trying To Figure Out What These Objects Are On This Baby Jumper
Image source: FarmerTex
#37 In Closet. Likely Placed There By Cats. What Is It ?
meadowmbell:
It was a potato…
Image source: The_UndergroundMan11
#38 I Know What It Is, A Coconut With 2 Pennies On It. But Why Did Someone Leave It In My Garden? Any Meaning?
Image source: Plant_Mistress
#39 Local Library Has This Game And They Don’t Know What It Is
Image source: Ordinary_Leg_2175
#40 This Sign Hanging In The Window Of A Local Antique Shop
Thistle__Kilya:
Order of the Eastern Star, it’s a branch of Mason. Women are allowed in this one but only under special elite conditions. Also called the OES. I have some teacups from them with this star, it’s an adorable set.
Image source: GoCartMozart1980
#41 Sticker I Found In Public
Image source: EssEyeOhFour
#42 I Found A Silver Medal Showing A Monkey, A Skull And A 120km Sign In An Old Romanian Farm. Any Idea What It Signifies?
Image source: KapiteinBlauwbaard
#43 What Is This Charging Socket In The Back Window Of This Ambulance
SpiritualPrize:
The Auto Eject WP is a power input connector designed to be mounted in the side of a vehicle to permit connecting 120 Volt AC shoreline. It comes with a weatherproof cover. The cover is spring loaded to close, preventing water from entering when the shoreline is not connected. A solenoid wired to the vehicle’s starter, is energized when the engine is cranked.
This instantaneously drives the plug from the receptacle.
This simple, reliable device, eliminates forever the broken cables which result when drivers forget to remove the shoreline before driving away.
Image source: spindledick
#44 What Are Those Sneakers?
Image source: ik_085
#45 Found In The Seem Of My Work T Shirt Sewn In
faerle:
I would guess a weight to keep that part of the shirt from flipping up at the hem after wash
Image source: -NoStarAsylum-
#46 My Wife Got Payed And One $20note Has This Symbol Any Idea What That Is
ZuluTurtle:
Chop mark
Image source: Lonewolf-214
