This Little Teddybear Travels Around The World And Sees The Most Beautiful Places

by

This little teddybear is travelling around the world. His whole life his Dutch owners have taken him with them on their travels and they made amazing pictures of him all over the world! Since a few months you can see his adventures on Instagram.

More info: Instagram

For instance, this one is made in Mallorca, two years ago. Isn’t that a breathtaking view?

This Little Teddybear Travels Around The World And Sees The Most Beautiful Places

This picture is made in Switzerland, at the Gantrisch Seeli. In the background you can see the mountain called ‘Gantrisch’, with a spectacular 2.175m height!

This Little Teddybear Travels Around The World And Sees The Most Beautiful Places

Here, the teddybear is posing in front of the Pico del Teide, the well-known volcano in Tenerife and also the highest mountain of Spain with its 3.718m!

This Little Teddybear Travels Around The World And Sees The Most Beautiful Places

Not only in summer, but also in winter this little guy wants to discover the world. On this photo he is enjoying the snow in an Austrian landscape. Isn’t it stunning?

This Little Teddybear Travels Around The World And Sees The Most Beautiful Places

But what he likes the most is the sun and her warmth. And where can you enjoy the sun better than on an orange beach in Malta?

This Little Teddybear Travels Around The World And Sees The Most Beautiful Places

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Mythical Animal Jewelry That I Make Using Various Minerals And Polymer Clay
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Count Dooku: Did Tales of the Jedi Did The Character Justice?
3 min read
Nov, 9, 2022
The Final Three Players on Squid Game: The Challenge
3 min read
Dec, 3, 2023
The Memes Are Back Better Than Ever With The Latest iPhone Launch, Here Are 12 Of The Funniest
3 min read
Sep, 11, 2025
Real Housewives of Potomac Reveals More Sexual Misconducts Claims
3 min read
Oct, 2, 2019
49 Strangest Mysteries That Were Actually Solved
3 min read
Oct, 28, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.