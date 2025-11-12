This Little Teddybear Travels Around The World And Sees The Most Beautiful Places

This little teddybear is travelling around the world. His whole life his Dutch owners have taken him with them on their travels and they made amazing pictures of him all over the world! Since a few months you can see his adventures on Instagram.
More info: Instagram
For instance, this one is made in Mallorca, two years ago. Isn’t that a breathtaking view?
This picture is made in Switzerland, at the Gantrisch Seeli. In the background you can see the mountain called ‘Gantrisch’, with a spectacular 2.175m height!
Here, the teddybear is posing in front of the Pico del Teide, the well-known volcano in Tenerife and also the highest mountain of Spain with its 3.718m!
Not only in summer, but also in winter this little guy wants to discover the world. On this photo he is enjoying the snow in an Austrian landscape. Isn’t it stunning?
But what he likes the most is the sun and her warmth. And where can you enjoy the sun better than on an orange beach in Malta?
