6 Facts About Iceland That You Might Not Have Heard Of Making It The Safest Country In The World, As Shared By This TikTok User

Many people think that TikTok is an app for children and teenagers that can give no value, but that’s not entirely true. Like any other platform, TikTok has its own video genres, like dancing, sport, book, and animal videos. Naturally there’s an educational side to it too. Specialists come to share their knowledge, but also people who like to share cool things they found out so that you can know about them too.
Today we will be looking at a video made by @livvontheedge in which she shared that Iceland is the safest country in the world and explained what makes the country so good to live in. People loved the video, and it is one of the most viewed videos on her account, seen by 13.6M people and 4.1M left a heart on it.
This TikToker made a video about the safest country in the world, which is Iceland, and it seems that it’s a pretty cool place to live
The TikToker’s handle lets us assume that her name is Olivia and she has 1.2M followers on her account. You would love her content if you enjoy creepy facts, mysterious occurrences and true crime stories.
But the video about Iceland isn’t creepy at all; on the contrary, it highlights the good side of living there. Bored Panda has another article with a list of interesting and cool facts about Iceland, so if you would like to know more about this beautiful and amazing country, you can click here after you’re done with this one.
The crime rate is very low, so police officers don’t carry guns
In 2018, the homicide rate was 0.9 per 100,000 inhabitants
Olivia begins with the fact that police officers don’t carry guns with them. And the SWAT team do possess firearms, but they rarely have to use them. After all the negative media attention to police officer violence in the USA, the woman thinks that this makes the Icelandic policemen very approachable.
They don’t have to carry guns most probably because the crime rate, especially violent crime, rate is so low. Olivia stated that the murder rate is between 0 and 1.5 a year, which is true. According to United Nations Office on Drugs And Crime, in 2018, Iceland had 3 homicides, which is 0.9 victims per 100,000 inhabitants.
According to Olivia’s research, crime rates are low because higher education is affordable, unemployment rates are low, and there are safety nets in place
According to Olivia’s research, there are not a lot of reasons to commit crime, since everyone can afford a college degree, needing to pay an amount that is less than a month’s rent. This may surprise you, but students have to only pay an annual registration fee that, at the University of Iceland, is ISK 75,000 ($612). Another reason for the low crime rate that Olivia points out is that the employment rate is high, and in case someone needs support, there are safety nets in place.
Iceland is the number one in gender equality and their pride wasn’t protested once
Iceland is a place of equal rights. Iceland is in first place in the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Index, which means it’s the place in the world right now for women. LGBTQ+ rights are also very progressive in the country. Olivia mentions that their pride is the only one that has never been protested.
There are no harmful animals and, luckily for Icelanders, there are no mosquitoes
Not only are the people amazing, tolerant and smart, but nature itself is not dangerous at all. If you would be afraid to live in Australia because of all the venomous insects and gigantic spiders, Iceland doesn’t have any of that. The only native land mammal is the arctic fox, which is not harmful to humans, and what is more, there are no mosquitoes.
Icelanders feel safe enough to leave their babies in strollers alone outside to sleep
The last thing that Olivia brings up that indicates Iceland is the safest country in the world is that people aren’t afraid to leave their babies in strollers to sleep outside. It is actually a common practice in the Nordic countries to leave their babies to sleep outside in winter because they believe it boosts their immune system. But the essential thing here is that people are not afraid to leave their babies alone, because they know no one will harm them.
Iceland is pretty amazing! What do you think about these facts Olivia found? Maybe you’re an Icelander and can confirm or deny any of these? We’re curious to hear your opinions!
