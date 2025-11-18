Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favourite Underrated Game?

#1

Probably a game called “Sky: Children of the Light”, it’s really underrated, the graphics are amazing, it’s multiplayer, and there’s fun quests, games and seasons. I’d recommend it! Plus, you can make friends by sending links/qr codes, and if anyone wants to download it, feel free to friend me :)

#2

Not sure it’s underrated, but “My Time At Portia” is a game that will give you hundreds of hours of gameplay. If you just casually play it sometimes (like I did in the beginning), you barely scratch the surface. It’s really worth your while investing some good hours.

#3

Next Space Rebels.

#4

Infinite Undiscovery

#5

Okaaaaay, this is gonna be a lot.
1: Danganronpa. The entire series. Fantastic. None of the people I know actually know about it.
2: Cassette Beasts. It’s a game that came out about a year ago. Like Pokémon, but better story, beasts, more types, it’s just better in general.
3: Everyone reading this should, right now, go on whoever the heck you have for gaming and get Sea of Stars and The Messenger. Two games that take place in the same universe, The Messenger taking place a few thousand years after Sea of Stars. Both are fantastic. (The Messenger is a platformer, Sea of Stars is a JRPG)
This concludes my list that feels like a sales pitch.

