30 Real Estate Listings On Zillow That Were So Bad, They Ended Up On “The Best Of Zillow” (New Pics)

by

Quite a few people would likely agree that browsing real estate listings can be fun even without the intention of investing in new property anytime soon. In addition to allowing you to marvel at some quite impressive dwellings, they also present a fair share of not-so-marvelous homes, viewing some of which can be equally as enthralling.

Plenty of examples of somewhat bizarre-looking homes can be found on the X (previously Twitter) account ‘The Best Of Zillow’. Dedicated to “the best worst houses online”, as they say themselves, it has amassed nearly 45,000 followers and shared countless pictures of tasteless design and weird architectural decisions, among other disasters. Scroll down to find some of the best-worst ones on the list below and see for yourself how amusing viewing them can be.

#1 Imagine The D&d Campaigns…

30 Real Estate Listings On Zillow That Were So Bad, They Ended Up On &#8220;The Best Of Zillow&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: thebestofzillow

#2 If There Were An Award For The Best Kid’s Rooms….

30 Real Estate Listings On Zillow That Were So Bad, They Ended Up On &#8220;The Best Of Zillow&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: thebestofzillow

#3 This House Looks Like A Forgotten Disney Hotel

30 Real Estate Listings On Zillow That Were So Bad, They Ended Up On &#8220;The Best Of Zillow&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: thebestofzillow

#4 I Wish This Was An April Fool’s Joke

30 Real Estate Listings On Zillow That Were So Bad, They Ended Up On &#8220;The Best Of Zillow&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: thebestofzillow

#5 Oh Do I Have A Treat For You Guys Today.

30 Real Estate Listings On Zillow That Were So Bad, They Ended Up On &#8220;The Best Of Zillow&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: thebestofzillow

#6 I Feel Like I’m Watching The Brady Bunch On Acid

30 Real Estate Listings On Zillow That Were So Bad, They Ended Up On &#8220;The Best Of Zillow&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: thebestofzillow

#7 Found The Set Of The Next Knives Out Movie

30 Real Estate Listings On Zillow That Were So Bad, They Ended Up On &#8220;The Best Of Zillow&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: thebestofzillow

#8 Two Words: Stiletto Tub

30 Real Estate Listings On Zillow That Were So Bad, They Ended Up On &#8220;The Best Of Zillow&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: thebestofzillow

#9 Finally, I Can Realize My Dream Of Living Inside Casa Bonita

30 Real Estate Listings On Zillow That Were So Bad, They Ended Up On &#8220;The Best Of Zillow&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: thebestofzillow

#10 Y’know, Personally, I Don’t Think They Have Enough Hats

30 Real Estate Listings On Zillow That Were So Bad, They Ended Up On &#8220;The Best Of Zillow&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: thebestofzillow

#11 “Swole Zeus Isn’t Real, He Can’t Hurt You” Swole Zeus:

30 Real Estate Listings On Zillow That Were So Bad, They Ended Up On &#8220;The Best Of Zillow&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: thebestofzillow

#12 I Love When Houses Have Some Tasteful Brass Accents

30 Real Estate Listings On Zillow That Were So Bad, They Ended Up On &#8220;The Best Of Zillow&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: thebestofzillow

#13 $1 Mil In Texas Buys You 8 Bedrooms, 10 Bathrooms, And A Scale Replica Of Christ The Redeemer

30 Real Estate Listings On Zillow That Were So Bad, They Ended Up On &#8220;The Best Of Zillow&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: thebestofzillow

#14 I’d Like To Be Under The Sea In An Octopus’s Bathroom Beneath The Waves

30 Real Estate Listings On Zillow That Were So Bad, They Ended Up On &#8220;The Best Of Zillow&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: thebestofzillow

#15 Polar Vortex Hitting Hard? Retire To This Cocaine-Fueled Palace, Featuring An Indoor Pool And Too Many Statues

30 Real Estate Listings On Zillow That Were So Bad, They Ended Up On &#8220;The Best Of Zillow&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: thebestofzillow

#16 Got Coins In My Toilet Seat Call That Dirty Money

30 Real Estate Listings On Zillow That Were So Bad, They Ended Up On &#8220;The Best Of Zillow&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: thebestofzillow

#17 I Wonder What D-Tier Magician Lived In This One

30 Real Estate Listings On Zillow That Were So Bad, They Ended Up On &#8220;The Best Of Zillow&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: thebestofzillow

#18 Look, I’ve Seen A Lot Of Stuff In A Lot Of Houses… The Waifu Wine Cellar Is A New One.

30 Real Estate Listings On Zillow That Were So Bad, They Ended Up On &#8220;The Best Of Zillow&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: thebestofzillow

#19 Weirdest-Real-Estate-Zillow

30 Real Estate Listings On Zillow That Were So Bad, They Ended Up On &#8220;The Best Of Zillow&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: thebestofzillow

#20 This House Reeks Of Hairspray And Trickle-Down Economics

30 Real Estate Listings On Zillow That Were So Bad, They Ended Up On &#8220;The Best Of Zillow&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: thebestofzillow

#21 NY Cocaine-Core Is On Another Level. Never Have I Been So Threatened By A Group Of Bonsai Trees

30 Real Estate Listings On Zillow That Were So Bad, They Ended Up On &#8220;The Best Of Zillow&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: thebestofzillow

#22 I Think 90’s Greco-Roman Maximalism Needs To Make A Comeback

30 Real Estate Listings On Zillow That Were So Bad, They Ended Up On &#8220;The Best Of Zillow&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: thebestofzillow

#23 Weirdest-Real-Estate-Zillow

30 Real Estate Listings On Zillow That Were So Bad, They Ended Up On &#8220;The Best Of Zillow&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: thebestofzillow

#24 The Nude Magicians Really Tie The Room Together

30 Real Estate Listings On Zillow That Were So Bad, They Ended Up On &#8220;The Best Of Zillow&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: thebestofzillow

#25 “We Have Bridgerton At Home.” The Bridgerton At Home:

30 Real Estate Listings On Zillow That Were So Bad, They Ended Up On &#8220;The Best Of Zillow&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: thebestofzillow

#26 They Rolled Out The Red Carpet For Us

30 Real Estate Listings On Zillow That Were So Bad, They Ended Up On &#8220;The Best Of Zillow&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: thebestofzillow

#27 This Jail House Rocks

30 Real Estate Listings On Zillow That Were So Bad, They Ended Up On &#8220;The Best Of Zillow&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: thebestofzillow

#28 Interior Crocodile Coffee Table Inside My Upstairs Movie The-Ater

30 Real Estate Listings On Zillow That Were So Bad, They Ended Up On &#8220;The Best Of Zillow&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: thebestofzillow

#29 We’re Leaving Shiplap And Whitewash In 2022. 2023 Is All About The Meat Walls, Baby

30 Real Estate Listings On Zillow That Were So Bad, They Ended Up On &#8220;The Best Of Zillow&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: thebestofzillow

#30 These Patterns Are Worse Than That World Cup Game

30 Real Estate Listings On Zillow That Were So Bad, They Ended Up On &#8220;The Best Of Zillow&#8221; (New Pics)

Image source: thebestofzillow

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, How Many Times Have You Moved In Your Life?
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Was The Worst Pickup Line You’ve Ever Heard? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Stranger Things Season 1
When Each Season of Stranger Things Takes Place
3 min read
Aug, 25, 2022
This Village In Yemen Looks Straight Out Of Lord Of The Rings
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Samsung Just Destroyed A Guy’s Dick Pic Joke With A Single Emoji
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Game Did You Beat Most Recently And How Long Did It Take? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.