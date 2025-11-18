30 Real Estate Listings On Zillow That Were So Bad, They Ended Up On “The Best Of Zillow” (New Pics)

Quite a few people would likely agree that browsing real estate listings can be fun even without the intention of investing in new property anytime soon. In addition to allowing you to marvel at some quite impressive dwellings, they also present a fair share of not-so-marvelous homes, viewing some of which can be equally as enthralling.
Plenty of examples of somewhat bizarre-looking homes can be found on the X (previously Twitter) account ‘The Best Of Zillow’. Dedicated to “the best worst houses online”, as they say themselves, it has amassed nearly 45,000 followers and shared countless pictures of tasteless design and weird architectural decisions, among other disasters. Scroll down to find some of the best-worst ones on the list below and see for yourself how amusing viewing them can be.
#1 Imagine The D&d Campaigns…
#2 If There Were An Award For The Best Kid’s Rooms….
#3 This House Looks Like A Forgotten Disney Hotel
#4 I Wish This Was An April Fool’s Joke
#5 Oh Do I Have A Treat For You Guys Today.
#6 I Feel Like I’m Watching The Brady Bunch On Acid
#7 Found The Set Of The Next Knives Out Movie
#8 Two Words: Stiletto Tub
#9 Finally, I Can Realize My Dream Of Living Inside Casa Bonita
#10 Y’know, Personally, I Don’t Think They Have Enough Hats
#11 “Swole Zeus Isn’t Real, He Can’t Hurt You” Swole Zeus:
#12 I Love When Houses Have Some Tasteful Brass Accents
#13 $1 Mil In Texas Buys You 8 Bedrooms, 10 Bathrooms, And A Scale Replica Of Christ The Redeemer
#14 I’d Like To Be Under The Sea In An Octopus’s Bathroom Beneath The Waves
#15 Polar Vortex Hitting Hard? Retire To This Cocaine-Fueled Palace, Featuring An Indoor Pool And Too Many Statues
#16 Got Coins In My Toilet Seat Call That Dirty Money
#17 I Wonder What D-Tier Magician Lived In This One
#18 Look, I’ve Seen A Lot Of Stuff In A Lot Of Houses… The Waifu Wine Cellar Is A New One.
#19 Weirdest-Real-Estate-Zillow
#20 This House Reeks Of Hairspray And Trickle-Down Economics
#21 NY Cocaine-Core Is On Another Level. Never Have I Been So Threatened By A Group Of Bonsai Trees
#22 I Think 90’s Greco-Roman Maximalism Needs To Make A Comeback
#23 Weirdest-Real-Estate-Zillow
#24 The Nude Magicians Really Tie The Room Together
#25 “We Have Bridgerton At Home.” The Bridgerton At Home:
#26 They Rolled Out The Red Carpet For Us
#27 This Jail House Rocks
#28 Interior Crocodile Coffee Table Inside My Upstairs Movie The-Ater
#29 We’re Leaving Shiplap And Whitewash In 2022. 2023 Is All About The Meat Walls, Baby
#30 These Patterns Are Worse Than That World Cup Game
