I Went On A Book Tour With My 93-Year-Old Grandfather

by

A few years ago I wrote an article in a magazine about my grandfather – a hardworking man who lived half of his life on an island off the coast of Newfoundland without any electricity or running water.

He worked as a logger, lobster fisherman and carpenter.

A literary agent read the story and encouraged me to write a children’s book about my time with him – which has now been published as “Poppy’s House!”

In his 90s he still fishes, picks berries, bakes – and now goes on book tours!

On our mini tour, we visited shops and libraries, signed books, and met people of all ages who have an affinity for spending time with family and slow living.

Poppy even left Newfoundland and flew with me to Toronto – where he signed the wall of a bookstore next to Margaret Atwood!

It was such a heartwarming experience that I will cherish forever.

The Poppy’s House Book Tour Highlights

Reunited for the tour!

Our first signing at Chapters, St John’s

Poppy’s handwriting is better than mine, and he knows it

Coles bookstore, Avalon Mall

Reading at Arnold’s Cove Library

Leaving Newfoundland for Toronto!

Moonbeam Books

Signing the wall at Mabel’s Fables (a famous author’s signature can be seen in the top corner…!)

Mabel’s Fables

Chapters Vega, Mississauga

Making friends

Signing more books for giveaways and shops

Taking a break

Saying goodbye

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
