I Went On A Book Tour With My 93-Year-Old Grandfather

A few years ago I wrote an article in a magazine about my grandfather – a hardworking man who lived half of his life on an island off the coast of Newfoundland without any electricity or running water.
He worked as a logger, lobster fisherman and carpenter.
A literary agent read the story and encouraged me to write a children’s book about my time with him – which has now been published as “Poppy’s House!”
In his 90s he still fishes, picks berries, bakes – and now goes on book tours!
On our mini tour, we visited shops and libraries, signed books, and met people of all ages who have an affinity for spending time with family and slow living.
Poppy even left Newfoundland and flew with me to Toronto – where he signed the wall of a bookstore next to Margaret Atwood!
It was such a heartwarming experience that I will cherish forever.
The Poppy’s House Book Tour Highlights
Reunited for the tour!
Our first signing at Chapters, St John’s
Poppy’s handwriting is better than mine, and he knows it
Coles bookstore, Avalon Mall
Reading at Arnold’s Cove Library
Leaving Newfoundland for Toronto!
Moonbeam Books
Signing the wall at Mabel’s Fables (a famous author’s signature can be seen in the top corner…!)
Mabel’s Fables
Chapters Vega, Mississauga
Making friends
Signing more books for giveaways and shops
Taking a break
Saying goodbye
