"Gross": People React To Kanye West Confirming Venice PDA Incident With Bianca Censori

Kanye West’s new song seemingly confirmed an alleged scandalous incident with his wife, Bianca Censori, in Venice, Italy, leading to bans, police investigations, and controversy surrounding his album release.

The 46-year-old rapper, who now goes by the pseudonym “Ye,” appears to have confirmed what the world had already suspected happened between him and Bianca aboard a water taxi in the canals of Venice, Italy, on August 28, 2023.

On Saturday (February 10), Ye released a song called F** Sumn with his long-delayed album Vultures 1, in which he rapped about oral sex. 

“Shawty wanna f*** on something? / F*** on me / Suck on me, publicly,” Ye raps in the song.

F** Sumn features rapper Travis Scott, who ironically also dated a Kardashian-Jenner member. Whilst Ye was married to Kim Kardashian, Travis had a relationship with Kim’s youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, whom he shares two children with.

Ye’s new song seemingly confirmed an alleged indecent exposure scandal with his wife Bianca Censori in Venice, Italy



Ye and his 29-year-old wife’s indecent exposure scandal took place at the prestigious Venice International Film Festival last year.

The couple’s R-rated behavior prompted Venezia Turismo Motascafi, one of the city’s prominent boat companies, to ban them altogether.

In response to images that surfaced in September showing the controversial duo engaged in compromising activities on one of its boats, Venezia Turismo Motascafi issued a statement saying: “West and Censori will certainly no longer be welcome on board our company’s boats,” adding that they completely disassociated themselves “from such acts and behavior.”



The spokesperson for the boat company clarified that the driver had been oblivious to what was happening behind him due to heavy boat traffic. He stated that if he had known about these “obscenities,” he would have immediately disembarked and reported them.

On September 5, a Venice police source told DailyMail.com that they were investigating the PDA-addicted couple’s “offensive” behavior.

The source said at the time: “There are standards of public decorum that have to be followed by tourists and locals alike, and any breaches are severely punished.

The couple’s R-rated behavior prompted Venezia Turismo Motascafi, one of the city’s prominent boat companies, to ban them altogether



“The images show the couple clearly in a state of intimacy, and if the local prosecutor decides to press charges, then we will notify the couple, most probably through the relevant embassies.”

According to Michigan Sex Crime Lawyers’ firm Blank Law, indecent exposure can be considered either sexual abuse or sexual assault, depending on the circumstances.

The firm notes that even though it might not seem as serious as other forms of sexual violence to the average person, indecent exposure is a form of sexual abuse and sexual violence. Under the state of Michigan’s definition, any unwanted sexual conduct is considered a form of sexual abuse. Therefore, sexual abuse does not always involve physical contact.



While what exactly constitutes indecent exposure may vary from state to state and country to country, in general, the act involves revealing one’s genitals in public in a manner that is likely to offend others. Having sex in public or engaging in sexual activities in public may often be regarded as indecent exposure.

Ye’s apparent confirmation of the Venice scandal in his new song follows months of parading his wife around in questionable outfits.

Just last month, the Grammy award-winning artist was accused of perpetuating “emotional abuse” against Bianca after posting revealing pictures of her on social media.

Ye and Ty Dolla $ign offered up an alternative cover for the new F** Sumn song



Taking to his Instagram page followed by 18.6 million people, Ye posted pictures of the Australian architect, where she could be seen in a kitchen wearing just a string nude thong one-piece.

The hip-hop star’s behavior has often contradicted past antics regarding his former marriage to Kim and their four kids.

Last Thursday (February 8), Ye performed F** Sumn live during the album release party held at the United Center in Chicago alongside rapper Ty Dolla $ign.



In the audience was Ye’s eldest child, North West, who proudly rocked one of his black $20 Vultures 1 shirts currently on sale on his website, the Daily Mail reported.

The Atlanta native had previously made a huge fuss about his 10-year-old daughter being on TikTok, yet, ironically, didn’t seem to have a problem prominently featuring her guest rapping on his new song Talking/Once Again, as per the British tabloid.

Just hours after dropping their debut studio album, Ye and Ty offered up an alternative cover photo, which consisted of the Gold Digger hitmaker standing in a black ensemble with a white Friday The 13th-style hockey mask alongside his wife Bianca, who was topless with her backside nearly in full view.

North West was Ye’s guest, rapping on his new song Talking/Once Again



Ye’s highly-anticipated new album has already managed to offend rockstar Ozzy Osbourne, whose 1983 live performance of Black Sabbath’s song War Pig was allegedly illegally sampled on the rapper’s track Carnival.

The 75-year-old Godfather of Metal took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account on Friday (February 9) and wrote: “He is an antisemite and has caused untold heartache to many. I want no association with this man!”

Ye and Ty Dolla $ign will release Vultures 2 and Vultures 3 independently on March 8 and April 5, respectively, via iTunes, Apple Music, and his YZY website, the Daily Mail reported.

On Monday (February 12), the rapper’s long-awaited new music release had already earned him international recognition, as he shared on his Instagram page news from Spotify that he had reached first place on the Top Artists Global chart on the music streaming platform.

“His album name should be ‘Issues Pending,'” a reader quipped

